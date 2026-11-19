The UN wants Somaliland to stop any further executions and asks for a moratorium across Somalia. The Somaliland authorities say the sentences followed an Islamic law principle.

Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, seen from a hillside in 2024. (Photo: Mheidegger, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa: Somaliland

The United Nations human rights office has condemned the execution of nine men in Somaliland, a self-declared state in the Horn of Africa. It said the trial fell short of international fair trial standards and called for a halt to any pending executions.

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The Somaliland authorities said the nine men were shot by firing squad on 11 November 2026 after a military court tried them for murder. Our 12 November report relayed the first Somali news accounts, which we could not then confirm with an official source.

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Key Facts Who. Nine men, most reportedly former security personnel, executed in Somaliland, a self-declared state.

What. Somaliland says they were shot on 11 November 2026; the UN condemned it on 18 November.

Ask. The UN wants any pending executions halted and a moratorium, a pause, across Somalia.

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

The UN wants Somaliland to stop any further executions and asks for a moratorium across Somalia. The Somaliland authorities say the sentences followed an Islamic law principle.

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What We Know

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Seif Magango, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said the office was “deeply disturbed by the execution”. He added that the trial “fell short of international fair trial and due process standards”.

The office called for a halt to any pending executions. It also urged a moratorium, meaning a pause, on executions across Somalia, with a view to eventual abolition of the death penalty.

The port of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland. (File photo) Photo: Mamadoudiallo26, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Somaliland authorities said in a statement that nine men were executed on Wednesday 11 November 2026 after being on trial for murder before a military court. Most of the men were reportedly former security personnel, and no details were published on them or on the murder charges.

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The Bigger Picture

The Somaliland authorities said the executions were carried out under qisas, the Islamic law principle that allows the death penalty as retribution for murder. That is their stated rationale, and as of 19 November we have found no direct reply from Somaliland to the UN criticism.

The Coalition of Somali Human Rights Defenders, a rights group, condemned the executions the week before the UN statement. It said it was “concerned about the normalisation of executions as a response to criminality and security challenges”.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, and Somalia’s federal government does not recognise it. Israel recognised it in December 2025 and is the only state to do so.

Why It Matters

The UN statement puts Somaliland’s military-court process under international scrutiny, in a territory that Israel recognised as a state in December 2025. Nine men were executed on 11 November 2026, according to the Somaliland authorities, and we hold no other verified figure that would show a trend.

What to Watch

No checkpoint with a confirmed date exists. A reply from Somaliland to the UN, or any notice of further executions, would be the next markers.

What Is Not Known

The names of the men, the exact charges and the military-court proceedings have not been published. The UN statement places the executions in Hargeisa, the capital, while our 12 November report cited Mandheera, a town in Somaliland’s Sahil region.

It is not known who the victims were or whether more executions are pending. Nor is it known how Somaliland will answer the UN.

What It Means for You

This is a human rights story with no direct market, price or travel effect in the facts we hold. Most states do not recognise Somaliland as a country.

More coverage of the region is in our Africa section. We update when Somaliland responds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN say about the Somaliland executions?

The UN human rights office said it was “deeply disturbed” and that the trial “fell short of international fair trial and due process standards”. It called for a halt to any pending executions.

How were the nine men executed?

The Somaliland authorities said they were shot by firing squad on 11 November 2026 after a trial for murder before a military court. They cited the principle of qisas.

What is qisas?

Qisas is the Islamic law principle that allows the death penalty as retribution for murder. The Somaliland authorities cited it for these executions.

Is Somaliland a recognised country?

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991. Israel is the only state to recognise it, and Somalia’s federal government does not.

Sources: UN human rights office (OHCHR), statement of 18 November 2026; Somaliland authorities, statement on the executions; Coalition of Somali Human Rights Defenders. Data as of 19 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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