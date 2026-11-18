SOMALIA · HUMANITARIAN

More than 18,000 people have been driven from their homes by recent fighting in and around Baidoa, a city in South West State, one of Somalia’s regional states. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), a neutral humanitarian organisation, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that the displaced now face possible flooding from El Niño, a Pacific climate pattern that brings heavy rain to East Africa.

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The displacement figure comes from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), whose Somalia report for the third quarter of 2026 the ICRC cites. The story shows armed conflict and climate risk landing on the same families at once, while the ICRC said on 13 October that humanitarian funding has fallen.

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Key Facts Displaced More than 18,000 people fled recent fighting in and around Baidoa, South West State.

Wounded Volunteers of the Somali Red Crescent Society, the national Red Cross body, took 527 injured to hospital.

Hunger Nearly 26,000 displaced people in Baidoa could face severe food insecurity by late December.

Weather Climate experts expect a record El Niño between October and December 2026.

As of 18 November 2026, 13:45 GMT

Aid groups are preparing for floods in a region already shaken by fighting, hunger and clinic closures.

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How the Fighting Got Here

Armed conflict in South West State has escalated since March this year, the ICRC said on 17 November. Between July and September, renewed fighting uprooted thousands of people, accounting for nearly half of all conflict-related displacement in Somalia in that period.

The best-documented flare-up came in early September. ACAPS, a humanitarian analysis group, reported on 16 September that renewed clashes in Baidoa District on 3 to 5 September displaced 14,832 people.

Mayow Mohamed, head of the ICRC office in Baidoa, described Baidoa after the September fighting as a “ghost town” where families fled “fearing for their lives”. Towns in the Bay region, the area around Baidoa, are seeing violence not seen in recent years, the ICRC says.

File photo, 2013. Displaced people wait for a food handout at a camp near Jowhar, in Somalia’s Shabelle valley, not in Baidoa. (Photo: AMISOM Public Information, the African Union mission in Somalia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Who Is Affected and What Is Being Done

Bay and Bakool, two regions of South West State, are among the hardest-hit areas in Somalia, particularly for food insecurity, the ICRC said. Aid cuts have also closed clinics, limiting access to health care.

The ICRC, working with the Somali Red Crescent Society, says its medical supplies helped Bay Regional Hospital treat more than 160 patients. It also gave cash to close to 2,000 displaced families in the town of Awdiinle.

The ICRC trained 300 weapon-bearers, meaning armed fighters, in Baidoa and Xudur, another South West State town, on the rules of war. It also visited people detained over the fighting at Baidoa Central Prison and urges all parties to spare civilians, let the wounded reach hospitals and protect health workers and ambulances.

Why It Matters

The 18,000 displaced by recent fighting sit within a much larger crisis: the Bay region hosts more than half a million displaced people, according to UNHCR data cited by the ICRC. For the 3.3 million people living in informal displacement settlements across Somalia, the ICRC said on 13 October, the coming rains could mean further devastating hardship.

The comparison is the 2023 El Niño floods, which affected close to 2 million people in Somalia and displaced more than 500,000, the ICRC said on 13 October. Antoine Grand, head of the ICRC in Somalia, said the bad news compared with 2023 is that “humanitarian funding and capacity in general have seriously decreased”.

What to Watch Next

The Deyr rains, Somalia’s October to December wet season, are the first test. Elsewhere in Somalia, Nuh Adan, a farmer and community leader in Bayahaaw village near Jowhar, told the ICRC, in its 13 October release, that if the river breaks, the effects will last until the next rainy season in March.

The second marker is late December, by which time nearly 26,000 displaced people in Baidoa could face severe food insecurity, according to experts who run the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a hunger-monitoring system. Preparations include 10,500 sandbags delivered to Red Crescent clinics in three South West State towns, Berdale, Xudur and Wajid, and 14 flood-proofed water points, the ICRC said.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet known how many of the 18,000 have returned home. The figure covers recent fighting rather than a single day, and the ICRC release does not break it down by town or camp.

The ICRC release gives no account from either side of the fighting about civilian harm. Who is responsible for the violence is also not stated.

What It Means for You

For readers who follow humanitarian aid, the ICRC’s own assessment is the signal: funding and capacity have fallen since the 2023 floods, while 3.3 million people live in informal settlements across Somalia. Our report on the Shabelle flood line covers the flood risk along the Shabelle river.

Updates from the ICRC, UNHCR and the IPC show whether the late-December hunger warning holds. Our earlier reports covered the September clashes in Baidoa and the pledge to retake five towns, and more is in our Somalia coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been displaced around Baidoa?

The ICRC said on 17 November 2026 that recent fighting in and around Baidoa has displaced more than 18,000 people. It takes the figure from UNHCR’s Somalia report for the third quarter of 2026.

How many people were displaced in September?

ACAPS reported that renewed clashes in Baidoa District on 3 to 5 September 2026 displaced 14,832 people. The ICRC says armed conflict in South West State has escalated since March.

When is the flood risk highest?

Climate experts expect a record El Niño between October and December 2026, the ICRC said on 13 October. Its release of 17 November warns of heavy rainfall and flood risk for displaced communities.

How many displaced people could go hungry?

Nearly 26,000 displaced people in Baidoa could face severe food insecurity by late December. That estimate comes from IPC experts and is cited by the ICRC.

Sources: ICRC news release, Somalia: Baidoa communities bear the cost of renewed fighting as El Niño looms, 17 November 2026; ICRC news release, Somalia: As El Niño floods loom, millions could face further hardship and hunger, 13 October 2026; UNHCR, Somalia report Q3 2026. ACAPS, Somalia country page, 16 September 2026.

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