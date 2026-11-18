SOMALIA · POLITICS

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), answered Somalia’s president on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Writing on X, the social media platform, he called Hassan Sheikh Mohamud “the outgoing Somali president” and said the attack on the UAE reflects shifting positions and policies.

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Mohamud had accused the UAE of interference in a televised address on Tuesday 17 November 2026. Those are his allegations, and we found no published evidence for them.

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For a foreign reader, the quarrel matters because it touches port deals on the Horn of Africa, the region around Somalia. It also touches a deeper fight over the president’s term of office, which our report on the court ruling and World Bank aid covers.

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Key Facts Reply Anwar Gargash, a UAE presidential adviser, called Mohamud “the outgoing Somali president” on X.

Charge President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the UAE of interference on 17 November 2026.

Term The Supreme Court ruled on 5 November 2026 that Mohamud should have left office in May.

As of 18 November 2026, 19:23 GMT

A UAE presidential adviser has answered Somalia’s president in public, and the exchange now links a port dispute to a fight over who governs.

The Big Picture

The dispute did not start this week. It escalated on Monday 12 January 2026, when the cabinet annulled the UAE agreements.

The Council of Ministers, Somalia’s cabinet, annulled all agreements with the UAE on ports, security and defence that day. Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi said on X that the decision rested on practices linked to the UAE that, in his words, “undermine the sovereignty of the Somali Republic”.

Container cranes and a cargo ship at Berbera port on the Gulf of Aden, the sea between Somalia and Yemen. (Photo: Mamadoudiallo26, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Somaliland, a northwestern region that declared independence in 1991, is not internationally recognised, and Israel recognised it in December 2025. DP World, a Dubai-based port operator, has a major investment in the Port of Berbera there.

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What Happened

In his televised address on Tuesday 17 November 2026, Mohamud accused the UAE of interference in Somalia’s internal affairs. He said the UAE dealt with regional administrations on port agreements instead of the Federal Government in Mogadishu, the capital.

He also said the UAE set up military bases outside the national chain of command. These are his claims, and we found no published evidence for them.

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Gargash replied on X and called Mohamud “the outgoing Somali president”. He said the attack raises questions about whether personal considerations come before national interests.

He wrote that “The UAE has stood by Somalia and its people in their darkest hours”, and blamed internal power struggles for dragging Somalia into regional disputes. The parts of the post we read do not mention bases or the port agreements.

Why It Matters

Mohamud says the UAE signed port deals with regional administrations instead of the Federal Government, so the argument is about who has the authority to sign port deals on Horn of Africa shipping routes. We found no verified trade figure for these ports, so we give none.

The Term Dispute Behind the Word Outgoing

On Thursday 5 November 2026, Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled that the March 2026 constitutional amendments did not apply to Mohamud’s current term, and that he should have left office in May 2026. His government declared a “transition period” giving him an extra year, with the first nationwide direct elections due in April and May 2027.

Violence broke out in Mogadishu, the capital, in June 2026 over the issue. Gargash’s word “outgoing” echoes the court’s finding, but Mohamud’s government has declared a transition period that extends his time in office.

The Counter-View

Gargash’s view is that Somalia’s domestic rivalry is being exported into regional disputes. Mohamud’s view, from his televised address, is that the UAE dealt with regional administrations instead of the Federal Government.

What to Watch

We found no dated checkpoint at an official source for talks between Mogadishu and the UAE. The one dated marker is the first nationwide direct elections, due in April and May 2027, under the transition plan.

What It Means for You

For most readers the effect is indirect, because no source we read reports a change to shipping or trade from this exchange. Anyone following Gulf investment in Africa should note that Somalia’s central government and its regions disagree over who may sign port deals.

For background, read our reports on the former spy chief and UAE talks and on US support for the African Union peacekeeping mission. Both show how Somalia’s politics and its foreign ties are linked.

What Is Not Known

We found no published documents or base locations behind Mohamud’s claims. It is also unclear how the term dispute will be settled before the 2027 elections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Anwar Gargash say about Somalia’s president?

On 18 November 2026 Gargash, the UAE president’s diplomatic adviser, called Hassan Sheikh Mohamud “the outgoing Somali president”. He said the attack on the UAE reflects shifting positions and policies.

What did Somalia’s president accuse the UAE of?

On 17 November 2026 Mohamud accused the UAE of interference, military bases and port deals signed with regional administrations. These are his allegations, and we found no published evidence.

Why does Gargash call Mohamud outgoing?

Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled on 5 November 2026 that Mohamud should have left office in May. His government declared a transition period that gives him an extra year.

What did Somalia cancel in January 2026?

On 12 January 2026 Somalia’s cabinet annulled all agreements with the UAE on ports, security and defence. The Defence Minister said the decision rested on practices linked to the UAE.

Sources: Anwar Gargash, UAE presidential adviser, post on X, 18 November 2026; President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, televised address, 17 November 2026; Somalia’s Council of Ministers decision and Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, post on X, 12 January 2026; Somalia’s Supreme Court ruling, 5 November 2026.

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