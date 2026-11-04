São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Fusion at Blue Note — November 4, 2026

São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Wednesday 4 November 2026, belongs to jazz on Avenida Paulista: Blue Note São Paulo, a jazz club, has two shows, the artist Leandro Cabral at 8 p.m. and a tribute to the jazz-fusion band Weather Report at 10:30 p.m. The sky is clear and warm, with about 27.5°C (82°F) at 6 p.m. Two other concert venues we checked, Casa Natura Musical and Cine Joia, have nothing tonight.

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— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 27.5°C (82°F) at 6 p.m. and 24.3°C (76°F) at 10 p.m., with a chance of rain of 3 to 4 per cent.

— Top pick Weather Report Tributo, a tribute band to the jazz-fusion group Weather Report, at Blue Note São Paulo, 10:30 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Consolação and Avenida Paulista, the avenue of banks and museums where Blue Note sits on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building.

— Entry prices Blue Note does not show prices on its home page; tickets are sold through its “Comprar” (buy) links. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.49 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 3 November).

— Safety note Paulista is busy and well lit until late. Use a ride app after the 10:30 p.m. show rather than waiting on the street.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Blue Note São Paulo, Avenida Paulista 2073, 2nd floor, shows at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Blue Note São Paulo is a jazz club in the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista, with two sets a night. Tonight it lists Leandro Cabral at 8 p.m. and a Weather Report tribute at 10:30 p.m.; the prices are only on its ticket pages.

Tonight’s Top 2 (Evening and Late Night)

1. Weather Report Tributo, Blue Note São Paulo Weather Report was an American jazz-fusion band of the 1970s and 1980s. Blue Note lists a tribute show to the group tonight at 10:30 p.m. When Wednesday 4 November 2026, 10:30 p.m.

Genre Jazz fusion, played by a tribute act.

Entry Not shown on the home page; see the “Comprar” link. We could not confirm the price or whether seats remain.

Address Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Avenida Paulista 2073, Consolação.

Verdict The better choice for a late night, since it starts after most people have eaten. For foreigners: book a table through the ticket link, and expect a seated show where you order food and drinks.

2. Leandro Cabral, Blue Note São Paulo Blue Note lists Leandro Cabral at 8 p.m. under the label “Com Texto”, which means “with text”. The club’s page gives no further description of the show. When Wednesday 4 November 2026, 8 p.m.

Genre Not stated by the venue.

Entry Not shown on the home page. We could not confirm the price.

Address Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Avenida Paulista 2073, Consolação.

Verdict An early show that ends in time for dinner or the metro. For foreigners: because the club does not describe the music, listen to the artist online before you buy.

Also Tonight

— Bourbon Street Music Club, Moema A jazz club at Rua dos Chanés 127 that opens Tuesday to Sunday. Its calendar lists nothing for tonight and starts again on Saturday 7 November with a free daytime jazz café.

— Casa Natura Musical, Pinheiros A concert hall at Rua Artur de Azevedo 2134. Its page shows no show tonight and begins on Thursday with Juliana Linhares.

— Cine Joia, Liberdade A concert club on Praça Carlos Gomes. Songkick lists no show tonight; its next listed concert is Ty Segall, a US rock musician, on 15 November.

File photo: a modernist office facade on Avenida Paulista, São Paulo. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 4, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Thursday 5 November Blue Note São Paulo lists the Jean Luc Ponty Project, a jazz-violin act, at 8 p.m. and a tribute show, “U2 Experience”, at 10:30 p.m.; Casa Natura Musical lists Juliana Linhares, a Brazilian singer, marked sold out.

— Friday 6 November Blue Note lists a dance party with Mark Lambert and the Blue Note Big Band at 8 p.m., Big Allanbik at 10:30 p.m. and a Baile Café Con Ron party at 11 p.m.

— Saturday 7 November Blue Note lists Kleiton & Kledir, a Brazilian pop duo, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., marked as last tickets, and Bourbon Street runs free jazz sets at 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

The Night in Context

Wednesday is a jazz night on Avenida Paulista. Blue Note lists two sets every evening this week, from tonight to Saturday.

The choice is narrower tonight than on a weekend. Casa Natura Musical and Cine Joia have nothing on, and Bourbon Street’s calendar lists nothing until Saturday.

For a first-time visitor, Avenida Paulista is the easiest address. It has several metro stations, many ride-app pick-ups and plenty of restaurants for a pre-show dinner.

Blue Note’s two-set format makes planning simple. The 8 p.m. set suits an early night and the 10:30 p.m. set suits a late dinner first.

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The forecast is kind. Open-Meteo shows almost no rain risk after 6 p.m. and temperatures near 24°C (76°F) at 10 p.m., so no jacket is needed.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the metro to Consolação or Trianon-Masp on the green line. After the late set, a ride app is the safer choice.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s own “Comprar” links, and avoid street sellers.

— Weather Expect a warm evening, about 27.5°C (82°F) at 6 p.m. and 24.3°C (76°F) at 10 p.m.

— Safety Keep your phone out of sight on busy avenues and carry a copy of your passport rather than the original.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Blue Note São Paulo The home page shows times but no prices, sold-out status or description for either show.

— Leandro Cabral The venue names the show “Com Texto” and gives no genre.

— Other venues Sesc, the state-run network of cultural centres, and Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform, could not be read, so we do not list unconfirmed shows.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in São Paulo tonight, Wednesday 4 November 2026?

Blue Note São Paulo lists Leandro Cabral at 8 p.m. and a Weather Report tribute at 10:30 p.m. Casa Natura Musical and Cine Joia list nothing tonight.

What is the weather in São Paulo tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 27.5°C (82°F) at 6 p.m. and 24.3°C (76°F) at 10 p.m., with a chance of rain of 3 to 4 per cent.

Where is Blue Note São Paulo?

In the Conjunto Nacional building, 2nd floor, at Avenida Paulista 2073 in Consolação.

Is Bourbon Street open tonight?

Its own calendar lists nothing for tonight. The club opens Tuesday to Sunday and its calendar next shows free daytime jazz on Saturday 7 November.

Sources: Blue Note São Paulo, Bourbon Street Music Club, Casa Natura Musical, Songkick, Open-Meteo (weather service, 4 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.4935, 3 November 2026).







This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief