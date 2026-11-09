Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Monday, November 9, 2026

Weather call: rain is likely in Rio today (99% chance, 19–22°C), so plan around museums with a roof.

Headline: Monday is a museum day, with the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro open until 8pm and free.

Business note: Friday’s close was mixed across the Americas, and the market board carries every figure.

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Day in one line: culture in Centro by day, and the gardens once the rain has passed.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Monday, November 9, 2026. File photo of the Copacabana promenade and the Hilton tower.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39% USD/BRL 5.5064 +0.02%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

MON 9 19–22°C rain likely (99%) TUE 10 19–23°C rain chance 18% WED 11 19–26°C rain chance 4% THU 12 20–28°C rain chance 31%

Rain is likely in Rio today, with a 99% chance, a high of 22°C and a low of 19°C, according to the Open-Meteo weather model. Tuesday is drier, and Wednesday is the best day for the gardens.

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Pack a rain jacket or umbrella and shoes that grip wet pavements. Skip the beach today, and keep the Centro museums as your plan A.

Sunset today: 6:10pm · Look at the lifeguard flag before you swim.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: rain likely, 19–22°C; bring an umbrella. — The day’s event: CCBB in Centro, open 9am–8pm, free entry. — Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro, 10am–6pm. — Markets: the board above carries Friday’s close; the mood was mixed. — Weekend/outlook: Tuesday brings free entry at the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro. — The day for: museum-goers, remote workers needing a change of scene and anyone avoiding the midday sun. A slow Monday suits Centro’s big cultural halls.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45

+1.39% +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.02% EUR / BRL 6.15 +0.37% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 96.73 -1.62% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.98% AZZA3 Materials +2.12% SUZB3 Energy 0.00% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining 0.00% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials 0.00% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Industrials 0.00% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities 0.00% ENEV3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.54

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 — — — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.02% +3.31% 5.51 5.51 5.50 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.36 +0.00% +46.28% 45.36 45.36 — — VALE3 64.04 +0.00% -2.23% 64.04 64.04 — — ITUB4 40.53 +0.00% +4.03% 40.53 40.53 — — BBDC4 14.20 +0.00% -24.10% 14.20 14.20 — — BBAS3 17.13 +0.00% -25.07% 17.13 17.13 — — B3SA3 14.39 +0.00% +9.85% 14.39 14.39 — — ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.48 — — WEGE3 48.19 +0.00% +9.75% 48.19 48.19 — — PRIO3 60.48 +0.00% +57.25% 60.48 60.48 — — SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 RENT3 30.29 +0.00% -26.39% 30.29 30.29 — — AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +0.00% -48.12% 4.41 4.41 — — GGBR4 24.15 +0.00% +26.31% 24.15 24.15 — — ENEV3 26.84 +0.00% +40.16% 26.84 26.84 — — Largest moves today AZZA3

14.76

+4.98% SUZB3

53.40

+2.12% IBOV

168,498.45

+1.39% USD/BRL

5.51

+0.02% SELIC

13.75%

PETR4

45.36

+0.00% VALE3

64.04

+0.00% ITUB4

40.53

+0.00% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Utilities lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026 Martin Marietta Lists Jamaica in Filing Read →

03

What to See & Do

MONDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CULTURE IN CENTRO Start at the CCBB, then walk to Praça Mauá Go to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Centro. It is open today from 9am to 8pm and entry is free. It is a grand early twentieth-century building, and a good place to sit out heat or rain. Then head to Praça Mauá, also in Centro. The Museu do Amanhã is open 10am–6pm, and tickets are sold online. Next door, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is open 11am–6pm at R$20 (half price R$10). It is free tomorrow, so many readers will prefer to wait. A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Take the metro to Centro rather than a car, as traffic around the port is slow at midday.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IN JARDIM BOTÂNICO Rain is likely today, so save the gardens for Wednesday or Thursday. Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is free to enter, though its mansion is closed for restoration. The Jardim Botânico next door is open 8am–5pm at R$40 for residents of Brazil and R$80 for foreigners. Go early, before the heat builds. The arboretum closes at 5pm, so do not plan a sunset visit.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO & JARDIM BOTÂNICO We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none. A practical option is to work in the morning near the CCBB in Centro, then take a museum break. Check wifi before you commit to a long session.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — SLOW AND INDOORS For a quieter day, the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is free to enter, so check its opening hours before you go. It is a library in a Manueline-style hall. Pair it with the CCBB for a day entirely indoors and entirely free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We have not confirmed any concert, match or festival tonight, so we will not name one. The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, which gives you one last free hour after work. Centro empties after office hours, so head for a busier neighbourhood for dinner.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil — Centro — Wed–Mon 9am–8pm, free; the easiest culture stop today Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am–6pm; science museum on the waterfront Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am–6pm, R$20 (half R$10); free tomorrow, Tuesday Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — free; the park and gardens, with the mansion closed for restoration Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm, R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — free; a historic library, check opening hours

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. We have not confirmed any disruption on metro lines 1, 2 or 4, or on the VLT light rail today.

For Centro, the metro or VLT beats a taxi at midday. If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually climb, so allow extra time and money.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not verified lunch venues for today, so we name none. Budget roughly R$40–R$70 for a casual meal in Centro, which is an estimate rather than a quoted price.

Dinner: We have not verified dinner venues for today, so we name none. Choose a lively street in Botafogo or Ipanema over Centro after dark.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access. Small entries such as R$20 or R$30 are easy to pay by card at the larger museums, though we have not verified payment options.

Bring water and a hat for the gardens.

Safety: Centro is busy in office hours but quiet after about 8pm, so use main streets and a ride app to get home.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not confirmed any expat or nomad meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers usually plug in through neighbourhood coworking spaces and language exchanges in Botafogo and Ipanema.

Ask at your coworking desk for this week’s schedule.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We found no verified match for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo today, so we state no kickoff time. We therefore name no bars for watching sport.

Check each club’s official page for the next fixture.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Friday’s close was mixed across the Americas, with Brazilian equities firmer. The Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES board carries every figure.

Today’s data point is the IGP-DI inflation index for October, a broad price gauge due at 8am BRT; the previous reading was 1.5%. Watch the dollar and US yields this week, since both feed straight into Brazilian borrowing costs and import prices.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD MON 9 — CCBB in Centro (9am–8pm, free), then Museu do Amanhã if time allows. TUE 10 — MAR in Centro is free on Tuesdays; the CCBB is closed, as it opens Wednesday to Monday. WED 11 — the Jardim Botânico arboretum opens at 11am on Wednesdays, and the CCBB reopens. The Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed. THU 12 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are both open, a good indoor day in Centro. FRI 13 — the Museu do Amanhã is open 10am–6pm, and the CCBB (9am–8pm, free) is a reliable indoor stop.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Marisa Monte in Gávea.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is open in Rio on a Monday?

The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã, MAR, Jardim Botânico, Parque Lage and the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are all open today.

How much is a metro ticket?

A single journey costs R$7.90. It is the simplest way to reach Centro from the Zona Sul.

Is there a free museum today?