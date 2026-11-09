Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Monday, November 9, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Monday, November 9, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Monday, November 9, 2026

· November 9, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

Weather call: rain is likely in Rio today (99% chance, 19–22°C), so plan around museums with a roof.

Headline: Monday is a museum day, with the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro open until 8pm and free.

Business note: Friday’s close was mixed across the Americas, and the market board carries every figure.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Life & Culture story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Day in one line: culture in Centro by day, and the gardens once the rain has passed.

Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Monday, November 9, 2026. File photo of the Copacabana promenade and the Hilton tower.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39%
USD/BRL 5.5064 +0.02%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

MON 9
19–22°C
rain likely (99%)
TUE 10
19–23°C
rain chance 18%
WED 11
19–26°C
rain chance 4%
THU 12
20–28°C
rain chance 31%

Rain is likely in Rio today, with a 99% chance, a high of 22°C and a low of 19°C, according to the Open-Meteo weather model. Tuesday is drier, and Wednesday is the best day for the gardens.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Pack a rain jacket or umbrella and shoes that grip wet pavements. Skip the beach today, and keep the Centro museums as your plan A.

Sunset today: 6:10pm · Look at the lifeguard flag before you swim.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: rain likely, 19–22°C; bring an umbrella.
— The day’s event: CCBB in Centro, open 9am–8pm, free entry.
— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro, 10am–6pm.
— Markets: the board above carries Friday’s close; the mood was mixed.
— Weekend/outlook: Tuesday brings free entry at the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro.
— The day for: museum-goers, remote workers needing a change of scene and anyone avoiding the midday sun.

A slow Monday suits Centro’s big cultural halls.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 9, 2026 · 05:26

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 2 names
100% advancing

2 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.02%

EUR / BRL
6.15
+0.37%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
96.73
-1.62%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Energy
0.00%
PETR4, PRIO3

Mining
0.00%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
0.00%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Industrials
0.00%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
0.00%
ENEV3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.54
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.02% +3.31% 5.51 5.51 5.50
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 +0.00% +46.28% 45.36 45.36
VALE3 64.04 +0.00% -2.23% 64.04 64.04
ITUB4 40.53 +0.00% +4.03% 40.53 40.53
BBDC4 14.20 +0.00% -24.10% 14.20 14.20
BBAS3 17.13 +0.00% -25.07% 17.13 17.13
B3SA3 14.39 +0.00% +9.85% 14.39 14.39
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.48
WEGE3 48.19 +0.00% +9.75% 48.19 48.19
PRIO3 60.48 +0.00% +57.25% 60.48 60.48
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +0.00% -26.39% 30.29 30.29
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +0.00% -48.12% 4.41 4.41
GGBR4 24.15 +0.00% +26.31% 24.15 24.15
ENEV3 26.84 +0.00% +40.16% 26.84 26.84

Largest moves today
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
IBOV
168,498.45
+1.39%
USD/BRL
5.51
+0.02%
SELIC
13.75%
PETR4
45.36
+0.00%
VALE3
64.04
+0.00%
ITUB4
40.53
+0.00%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Utilities lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026
Martin Marietta Lists Jamaica in Filing

Read →

03
What to See & Do
MONDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CULTURE IN CENTRO

Start at the CCBB, then walk to Praça Mauá

Go to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Centro. It is open today from 9am to 8pm and entry is free.

It is a grand early twentieth-century building, and a good place to sit out heat or rain.

Then head to Praça Mauá, also in Centro. The Museu do Amanhã is open 10am–6pm, and tickets are sold online.

Next door, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is open 11am–6pm at R$20 (half price R$10). It is free tomorrow, so many readers will prefer to wait.

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Take the metro to Centro rather than a car, as traffic around the port is slow at midday.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IN JARDIM BOTÂNICO

Rain is likely today, so save the gardens for Wednesday or Thursday. Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is free to enter, though its mansion is closed for restoration. The Jardim Botânico next door is open 8am–5pm at R$40 for residents of Brazil and R$80 for foreigners.

Go early, before the heat builds. The arboretum closes at 5pm, so do not plan a sunset visit.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO & JARDIM BOTÂNICO

We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none.

A practical option is to work in the morning near the CCBB in Centro, then take a museum break. Check wifi before you commit to a long session.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — SLOW AND INDOORS

For a quieter day, the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is free to enter, so check its opening hours before you go. It is a library in a Manueline-style hall.

Pair it with the CCBB for a day entirely indoors and entirely free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We have not confirmed any concert, match or festival tonight, so we will not name one.

The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, which gives you one last free hour after work.

Centro empties after office hours, so head for a busier neighbourhood for dinner.

ALSO ON TODAY

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil — Centro — Wed–Mon 9am–8pm, free; the easiest culture stop today

Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am–6pm; science museum on the waterfront

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am–6pm, R$20 (half R$10); free tomorrow, Tuesday

Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — free; the park and gardens, with the mansion closed for restoration

Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm, R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners

Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — free; a historic library, check opening hours

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. We have not confirmed any disruption on metro lines 1, 2 or 4, or on the VLT light rail today.

For Centro, the metro or VLT beats a taxi at midday. If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually climb, so allow extra time and money.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not verified lunch venues for today, so we name none. Budget roughly R$40–R$70 for a casual meal in Centro, which is an estimate rather than a quoted price.

Dinner: We have not verified dinner venues for today, so we name none. Choose a lively street in Botafogo or Ipanema over Centro after dark.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access. Small entries such as R$20 or R$30 are easy to pay by card at the larger museums, though we have not verified payment options.

Bring water and a hat for the gardens.

Safety: Centro is busy in office hours but quiet after about 8pm, so use main streets and a ride app to get home.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not confirmed any expat or nomad meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers usually plug in through neighbourhood coworking spaces and language exchanges in Botafogo and Ipanema.

Ask at your coworking desk for this week’s schedule.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We found no verified match for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo today, so we state no kickoff time. We therefore name no bars for watching sport.

Check each club’s official page for the next fixture.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Friday’s close was mixed across the Americas, with Brazilian equities firmer. The Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES board carries every figure.

Today’s data point is the IGP-DI inflation index for October, a broad price gauge due at 8am BRT; the previous reading was 1.5%. Watch the dollar and US yields this week, since both feed straight into Brazilian borrowing costs and import prices.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

MON 9 — CCBB in Centro (9am–8pm, free), then Museu do Amanhã if time allows.

TUE 10 — MAR in Centro is free on Tuesdays; the CCBB is closed, as it opens Wednesday to Monday.

WED 11 — the Jardim Botânico arboretum opens at 11am on Wednesdays, and the CCBB reopens. The Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed.

THU 12 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are both open, a good indoor day in Centro.

FRI 13 — the Museu do Amanhã is open 10am–6pm, and the CCBB (9am–8pm, free) is a reliable indoor stop.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Marisa Monte in Gávea.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

What is open in Rio on a Monday?

The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã, MAR, Jardim Botânico, Parque Lage and the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are all open today.

How much is a metro ticket?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

It is the simplest way to reach Centro from the Zona Sul.

Is there a free museum today?

Yes: the CCBB in Centro is free, open 9am–8pm.

Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is also free to enter.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Related Articles

Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams in Barra

November 9, 2026 · 7 min read Rio de Janeiro

What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November

November 8, 2026 · 9 min read Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Marisa Monte in Gávea — Nov 8

November 8, 2026 · 7 min read Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief

November 8, 2026 · 6 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.