Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Monday, November 9, 2026
Weather call: rain is likely in Rio today (99% chance, 19–22°C), so plan around museums with a roof.
Headline: Monday is a museum day, with the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro open until 8pm and free.
Business note: Friday’s close was mixed across the Americas, and the market board carries every figure.
Day in one line: culture in Centro by day, and the gardens once the rain has passed.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|168,498
|+1.39%
|USD/BRL
|5.5064
|+0.02%
Source: market close, 6 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Rain is likely in Rio today, with a 99% chance, a high of 22°C and a low of 19°C, according to the Open-Meteo weather model. Tuesday is drier, and Wednesday is the best day for the gardens.
Pack a rain jacket or umbrella and shoes that grip wet pavements. Skip the beach today, and keep the Centro museums as your plan A.
Sunset today: 6:10pm · Look at the lifeguard flag before you swim.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A slow Monday suits Centro’s big cultural halls.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
71,393.57
+0.43%
10,536.54
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.51
|+0.02%
|+3.31%
|5.51
|5.51
|5.50
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.36
|+0.00%
|+46.28%
|45.36
|45.36
|—
|—
|VALE3
|64.04
|+0.00%
|-2.23%
|64.04
|64.04
|—
|—
|ITUB4
|40.53
|+0.00%
|+4.03%
|40.53
|40.53
|—
|—
|BBDC4
|14.20
|+0.00%
|-24.10%
|14.20
|14.20
|—
|—
|BBAS3
|17.13
|+0.00%
|-25.07%
|17.13
|17.13
|—
|—
|B3SA3
|14.39
|+0.00%
|+9.85%
|14.39
|14.39
|—
|—
|ABEV3
|15.48
|+0.00%
|+18.35%
|15.48
|15.48
|—
|—
|WEGE3
|48.19
|+0.00%
|+9.75%
|48.19
|48.19
|—
|—
|PRIO3
|60.48
|+0.00%
|+57.25%
|60.48
|60.48
|—
|—
|SUZB3
|53.40
|+2.12%
|+9.76%
|52.29
|53.42
|50.10
|13,908,400
|RENT3
|30.29
|+0.00%
|-26.39%
|30.29
|30.29
|—
|—
|AZZA3
|14.76
|+4.98%
|-47.66%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|4,143,600
|CSNA3
|4.41
|+0.00%
|-48.12%
|4.41
|4.41
|—
|—
|GGBR4
|24.15
|+0.00%
|+26.31%
|24.15
|24.15
|—
|—
|ENEV3
|26.84
|+0.00%
|+40.16%
|26.84
|26.84
|—
|—
14.76
+4.98%
53.40
+2.12%
168,498.45
+1.39%
5.51
+0.02%
13.75%
45.36
+0.00%
64.04
+0.00%
40.53
+0.00%
03
What to See & Do
MONDAY IN RIO
Start at the CCBB, then walk to Praça Mauá
Go to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Centro. It is open today from 9am to 8pm and entry is free.
It is a grand early twentieth-century building, and a good place to sit out heat or rain.
Then head to Praça Mauá, also in Centro. The Museu do Amanhã is open 10am–6pm, and tickets are sold online.
Next door, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is open 11am–6pm at R$20 (half price R$10). It is free tomorrow, so many readers will prefer to wait.
A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Take the metro to Centro rather than a car, as traffic around the port is slow at midday.
Rain is likely today, so save the gardens for Wednesday or Thursday. Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is free to enter, though its mansion is closed for restoration. The Jardim Botânico next door is open 8am–5pm at R$40 for residents of Brazil and R$80 for foreigners.
Go early, before the heat builds. The arboretum closes at 5pm, so do not plan a sunset visit.
We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none.
A practical option is to work in the morning near the CCBB in Centro, then take a museum break. Check wifi before you commit to a long session.
For a quieter day, the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is free to enter, so check its opening hours before you go. It is a library in a Manueline-style hall.
Pair it with the CCBB for a day entirely indoors and entirely free.
We have not confirmed any concert, match or festival tonight, so we will not name one.
The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, which gives you one last free hour after work.
Centro empties after office hours, so head for a busier neighbourhood for dinner.
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil — Centro — Wed–Mon 9am–8pm, free; the easiest culture stop today
Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am–6pm; science museum on the waterfront
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am–6pm, R$20 (half R$10); free tomorrow, Tuesday
Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — free; the park and gardens, with the mansion closed for restoration
Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm, R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners
Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — free; a historic library, check opening hours
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs R$7.90. We have not confirmed any disruption on metro lines 1, 2 or 4, or on the VLT light rail today.
For Centro, the metro or VLT beats a taxi at midday. If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually climb, so allow extra time and money.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: We have not verified lunch venues for today, so we name none. Budget roughly R$40–R$70 for a casual meal in Centro, which is an estimate rather than a quoted price.
Dinner: We have not verified dinner venues for today, so we name none. Choose a lively street in Botafogo or Ipanema over Centro after dark.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix access. Small entries such as R$20 or R$30 are easy to pay by card at the larger museums, though we have not verified payment options.
Bring water and a hat for the gardens.
Safety: Centro is busy in office hours but quiet after about 8pm, so use main streets and a ride app to get home.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We have not confirmed any expat or nomad meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers usually plug in through neighbourhood coworking spaces and language exchanges in Botafogo and Ipanema.
Ask at your coworking desk for this week’s schedule.
08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED
We found no verified match for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo today, so we state no kickoff time. We therefore name no bars for watching sport.
Check each club’s official page for the next fixture.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Friday’s close was mixed across the Americas, with Brazilian equities firmer. The Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES board carries every figure.
Today’s data point is the IGP-DI inflation index for October, a broad price gauge due at 8am BRT; the previous reading was 1.5%. Watch the dollar and US yields this week, since both feed straight into Brazilian borrowing costs and import prices.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
MON 9 — CCBB in Centro (9am–8pm, free), then Museu do Amanhã if time allows.
TUE 10 — MAR in Centro is free on Tuesdays; the CCBB is closed, as it opens Wednesday to Monday.
WED 11 — the Jardim Botânico arboretum opens at 11am on Wednesdays, and the CCBB reopens. The Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed.
THU 12 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are both open, a good indoor day in Centro.
FRI 13 — the Museu do Amanhã is open 10am–6pm, and the CCBB (9am–8pm, free) is a reliable indoor stop.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Marisa Monte in Gávea.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What is open in Rio on a Monday?
The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã, MAR, Jardim Botânico, Parque Lage and the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are all open today.
How much is a metro ticket?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
It is the simplest way to reach Centro from the Zona Sul.
Is there a free museum today?
Yes: the CCBB in Centro is free, open 9am–8pm.
Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is also free to enter.
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