Pope Leo Plans Six Stops in Buenos Aires

File photo: Pope Leo XIV greets crowds from the popemobile in St Peter’s Square, Rome.

After a Sunday of ceremony and talks with the president, Pope Leo XIV spends Monday among people who rarely make the front page. His first stop is a home for people with disabilities on the edge of Buenos Aires, and his last is a late supper with Argentina’s bishops.

Leo is the first US-born pope, a native of Chicago, and Monday is the first full day of his first visit to Argentina as pope. For US readers, the day shows what he chooses to stress when he is not with presidents: workers, the poor and other faiths.

What: six events in Buenos Aires, from a care home to a late supper.

When: first event 09:15 local time (7:15 a.m. Eastern Time, ET), last 19:45 (5:45 p.m. ET).

Why it matters: it is the pope’s main chance in Argentina to speak to workers and other religions.

Next: Córdoba on Tuesday 10 November, Luján on Wednesday, then Peru.

In plain English: the Holy See is the Vatican’s government, and its press office publishes the pope’s official schedule. Vespers is a short evening prayer service.

The Day, Hour by Hour

The Holy See press office published the programme in September 2026. All times below are Argentine time, which is two hours ahead of ET.

At 09:15 (7:15 a.m. ET) the pope visits staff and residents of the Pequeño Cottolengo Don Orione in Claypole, in Buenos Aires province. The Cottolengo is a Catholic home for people with disabilities that carries the name of the Don Orione religious order.

At 11:30 (9:30 a.m. ET) he celebrates Mass at the Monumento de los Españoles, a landmark on Avenida del Libertador in the Palermo district. At 16:10 (2:10 p.m. ET) he meets the work community at the Catholic University of Argentina, in Buenos Aires, and gives an address.

At 17:30 (3:30 p.m. ET) he meets leaders of Christian communities and other religious traditions at the Palacio San Martín, the foreign ministry’s ceremonial building. At 18:45 (4:45 p.m. ET) he leads vespers with Argentina’s bishops and its synodal teams, local groups of the Church’s global consultation process, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Buenos Aires.

The day ends at 19:45 (5:45 p.m. ET) with supper with the bishops at the archbishop’s residence.

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Why Workers and the Poor Frame the Day

The programme gives the pope a long list of audiences that are not political. A care home, a workers’ meeting and an interfaith gathering are all spoken addresses, which is where Leo can set his tone for the trip.

On Sunday 8 November the programme had him visit the San Martín monument at 17:00, attend a welcome ceremony at the Casa Rosada, the presidential palace, at 17:20 and meet authorities and diplomats at the Palacio Libertad, a cultural centre, at 18:30. Monday moves from state ceremony to society.

The Argentine government declared Monday 9 November a national holiday through Decree 1103/2026, published in the Official Gazette (Boletín Oficial) on 28 September 2026. Tuesday 10 November is a holiday only in Córdoba and Buenos Aires city, and Wednesday 11 November only in Buenos Aires province.

File photo: the Monumento de los Españoles on Avenida del Libertador in Palermo, Buenos Aires, where the Mass takes place.

What Is Not Known

Crowd numbers for the Mass have not been announced. The texts of the pope’s addresses will only be known once he speaks.

We do not know whether the schedule will shift, and the Holy See can change it at short notice. Check back for the outcome of each event after it has taken place.

What It Means for You

If you are travelling in Buenos Aires today, check road access around Palermo and the city centre before you set out. Monday is a national holiday, so check opening hours and transport.

The Mass starts at 9:30 a.m. ET for readers in the United States. After Argentina, the pope flies to Lima, as set out in our Peru visit guide.

For earlier coverage, read our reports on his arrival in Buenos Aires, his Uruguay stop, the security operation and the holiday decree.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pope Leo doing in Buenos Aires on Monday 9 November?

He visits a care home in Claypole, celebrates Mass, meets workers and faith leaders, and leads vespers, an evening prayer service. The Holy See programme lists six events from 09:15 to 19:45 local time.

What time is the Mass in Buenos Aires?

The Mass is at 11:30 local time at the Monumento de los Españoles, on Avenida del Libertador. That is 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) in the United States.

Is Monday 9 November a public holiday in Argentina?

Yes. Decree 1103/2026, published on 28 September 2026, makes it a national holiday for the visit. Tuesday 10 November is a holiday only in Córdoba and Buenos Aires city.

Where does the pope go next?

On Tuesday 10 November he flies to Córdoba, a major city in central Argentina, for a Mass at 10:00 local time. On Wednesday 11 November he visits a federal prison, celebrates Mass in Luján, a pilgrimage town west of the capital, and leaves for Lima at 14:00.

Sources: Holy See press office programme of 21 September 2026 (press.vatican.va), Argentine Official Gazette (Boletín Oficial) of 28 September 2026, Argentine government. Related Rio Times reports: arrival, Uruguay, security, holiday decree.

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