São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Plan for Blue Note Tuesday — November 9, 2026

São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Monday 9 November 2026, is a night to plan around. We found no confirmed listing with a time and price, and Blue Note SP, the jazz club on Avenida Paulista, shows no programme for tonight. Its week opens tomorrow, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. It is a dry, cool evening, so a walk on Paulista suits Monday.

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— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 14.8°C (59°F) at 6 p.m. with no rain, then 13.6°C (56°F) and no rain at 10 p.m.

— Top pick No confirmed show tonight. The best-listed night this week is Blue Note SP, Tuesday 10 November, 8 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Avenida Paulista and Consolação, São Paulo’s main avenue and the streets around it, where Blue Note SP sits on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building (a large office and shopping complex).

— Entry prices We found no confirmed listing for tonight, so we give no price. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.50 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 6 November, the latest fixing).

— Safety note Monday streets empty early. Use a ride app after dark and keep your phone out of sight on Paulista.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Plan Tuesday: Blue Note SP, Avenida Paulista 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, 8 p.m. Blue Note SP’s own show page lists Lorenza Pozza in “De Beatles a Carpenters”, a programme of Beatles and Carpenters songs, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday 10 November. The club’s page lists nothing for tonight.

The Night to Plan: Tuesday at Blue Note SP

1. Lorenza Pozza, “De Beatles a Carpenters”, Blue Note SP Blue Note SP is a jazz and live-music club on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista. Its own show page lists Lorenza Pozza, a Brazilian singer, in a programme of Beatles and Carpenters songs on Tuesday 10 November. When Tuesday 10 November 2026, 8 p.m. (tomorrow). Tuesday has one show; later nights have two.

Genre Jazz-inflected pop and songbook covers.

Entry The club’s page shows no price here, and we could not confirm whether tickets remain. The page shows a buy button.

Address Avenida Paulista 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Consolação.

Verdict The easiest, most central choice for a first night out in the city. For foreigners: book ahead, arrive early and plan dinner on Paulista before the show.

File photo: Avenida Paulista at dusk, the avenue where Blue Note SP sits. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 9, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Tuesday 10 November Blue Note SP lists Lorenza Pozza in “De Beatles a Carpenters” at 8 p.m.

— Wednesday 11 November Blue Note SP lists “Bob Marley in Jazz” at 8 p.m. and a tribute to the saxophonist Wayne Shorter at 10:30 p.m.

— Thursday 12 November Blue Note SP lists a tribute to the singer Ella Fitzgerald by Indiana Nomma at 8 p.m. and a Miles Davis centenary concert at 10:30 p.m. Hayley Williams, the lead singer of the US rock band Paramore, plays Espaço Unimed, a concert hall in Barra Funda, on 12 and 13 November, according to her Brazilian promoter, 30e.

— Friday 13 November The band Nocturnal Depression plays Jai Club, a rock venue, from R$238 (about US$43), according to Songkick, a concert-listing site.

The Night in Context

Monday is a light night in the listings we could read. The big halls tend to wait for the weekend, and many clubs run small programmes.

Blue Note SP shows the pattern. Its public calendar jumps straight to Tuesday, so tonight the stage appears to be dark.

The city has no single party district. Paulista is the central choice for jazz and theatre, the west holds the large concert halls, and the south has the race track and the big arenas.

That spread is why a quiet Monday matters for visitors. With long distances between areas, one wrong venue can cost an hour in traffic.

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Tonight’s weather helps. It is cool at about 14°C (59°F) at 6 p.m. and dry through 10 p.m., which makes a walk along Paulista pleasant.

The avenue is São Paulo’s best-known street, lined with towers, museums and cinemas. Its Consolação metro station sits close to Blue Note SP.

The week ahead is better planned than improvised. Blue Note SP lists one show on Tuesday and two on most nights after that, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

We give no price for most of these, because the club’s pages show none. Check the ticket button before you go, since tables and seats vary by show.

The practical rule for foreigners is simple. If a Monday listing has no time and no price, treat it as unconfirmed and keep a backup plan.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, São Paulo’s underground, while it runs. Consolação station serves Paulista.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s page or the platform it names. Avoid street sellers and resale listings, which charge well above face value.

— Weather Bring a warm layer. It is 14.8°C (59°F) at 6 p.m. and 13.6°C (56°F) at 10 p.m.

— Safety Keep your phone out of sight near busy Paulista junctions and use a ride app after dark, especially in the old centre.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Niá Songkick, a concert-listing site, shows one Monday listing at Niá, a venue in downtown São Paulo. We found no second source, time or price, so we do not list it as a pick.

— Other venues Blue Note SP, Bourbon Street Music Club, a jazz and blues club in Moema, Cine Joia, a concert hall, Casa de Francisca, a music house, Tokio Marine Hall, a concert hall, Sala São Paulo, a classical concert hall, and Vibra São Paulo, a large concert hall, showed no readable listing for tonight, so we list nothing for them.

— Regular Monday nights We found no current 2026 source for a weekly Monday jam or samba night, so we name none.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in São Paulo tonight, Monday 9 November 2026?

We found no confirmed show with a time and price for tonight. Blue Note SP’s page lists its first show of the week on Tuesday 10 November at 8 p.m.

What is the weather in São Paulo tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 14.8°C (59°F) at 6 p.m. with no rain. By 10 p.m. it is 13.6°C (56°F) with no rain.

When does Blue Note SP open this week?

Blue Note SP’s show page lists its first show of the week on Tuesday 10 November at 8 p.m., with Lorenza Pozza.

Where is Blue Note SP?

Blue Note SP is on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building at Avenida Paulista 2073, in Consolação.

Sources: Blue Note SP, Songkick, Qualistage (a Rio concert hall, for the promoter’s tour dates), Open-Meteo (weather service, 9 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5013, 6 November 2026).





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