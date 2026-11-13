Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Gilberto Gil and Gilsons — November 13, 2026

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Friday 13 November 2026, belongs to Vivo Rio, a concert hall in Flamengo Park that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The band Gilsons play at 9 p.m. with the singer Gilberto Gil, 84, as special guest, and tickets start at R$160 (about US$28.50). Cheaper nights are on offer in Botafogo and Copacabana: a dance night at Audio Rebel, a music club, for R$35 (about US$6), and three plays at Sesc Copacabana, an arts and social-services centre, from R$40 (about US$7).

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— Weather Rain is likely early: 90 per cent at 6 p.m., 73 per cent at 8 p.m. and 45 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Top pick Gilsons with Gilberto Gil at Vivo Rio, 9 p.m., doors at 7 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Copacabana, where Sesc Copacabana stages three plays between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

— Entry prices From R$35 (about US$6) at Audio Rebel to R$320 (about US$57) full price at Vivo Rio. Rate: US$1 = R$5.61 (PTAX, the central bank’s official dollar rate, 12 November).

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Vivo Rio, Avenida Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo, 9 p.m. Gilsons, the trio formed by José, João and Francisco Gil, play their “Eu Vejo Luz” (“I See Light”) tour with Gilberto Gil as guest. The venue page lists tickets from R$160 half price (about US$28.50) and R$320 full price (about US$57), marked “last tickets”.

Tonight’s Top 5

1. Gilsons with Gilberto Gil, Vivo Rio Vivo Rio opened in November 2006 and marks its 20th anniversary tonight with a show by Gilsons, who present the tour “Eu Vejo Luz” (“I See Light”). Gilberto Gil, the veteran singer and songwriter, joins them as special guest, according to the venue. When Friday 13 November 2026. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Address Avenida Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo.

Genre MPB, short for Brazilian popular music.

Entry R$160 half price (about US$28.50) and R$320 full price (about US$57). The venue page marks the show “last tickets”.

For foreigners The venue page lists a minimum age of 18. Half price is limited to groups named in the federal half-price law (Law 12.933), such as students with an official card.

2. Leleo e os Maravilhas, Audio Rebel Audio Rebel is a music club in Botafogo. Its agenda describes Leleo e os Maravilhas as a band that returns to promote “the best dance party in the city”, mixing its own songs with hits of Brazilian Black music. When Friday 13 November 2026, 8 p.m., according to the club’s agenda.

Address Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.

Genre Brazilian Black music and dance-floor hits.

Entry R$35 (about US$6). The agenda shows no door price, and says advance tickets must be bought by the day before unless the show is sold out.

For foreigners Paying by PIX, Brazil’s instant bank transfer, to the club avoids service fees, and the club asks you to email the receipt with the show name and date.

3. “Dora & Theo”, Sesc Copacabana Sesc is a Brazilian network of arts and social-services centres, and its Copacabana unit has several stages. “Dora & Theo” is a comedy-drama about Dora, 75, who flees her own golden-wedding party and turns up at the door of her 25-year-old grandson Theo. When Friday 13 November 2026, 7 p.m. to 8:10 p.m..

Address Rua Domingos Ferreira 160, Copacabana.

Genre Theatre, comedy-drama.

Entry R$40 full price (about US$7), R$28 for holders of the Sesc membership credential (“credencial plena”) (about US$5) and R$20 half price (about US$3.55). Tickets via the unit’s box office or Ingresso.com, a Brazilian ticketing site.

For foreigners Sesc says seating is subject to capacity. Free entry is reserved for people registered in Sesc’s free-entry programme (PCG).

4. “Boca de Ouro”, Sesc Copacabana The Sesc page describes a character born in a dance-hall back room who grows into a feared and respected “bicheiro”, a boss of the illegal numbers game, in his community. The play runs until 22 November. When Friday 13 November 2026, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Address Sesc Copacabana, Rua Domingos Ferreira 160.

Genre Theatre, rated 16+.

Entry R$40 full price (about US$7) and R$20 half price (about US$3.55), through the box office or Ingresso.com.

For foreigners The page lists a minimum age of 16 and says seating is subject to capacity.

5. “A solidão do feio”, Sesc Copacabana The company Os Crespos stages fragments of the life of the writer Lima Barreto, told in the first person by an actor in an improvised studio. The Sesc page says it begins with a wake outside the building and moves through several theatrical styles. When Friday 13 November 2026, 8:30 p.m. to 9:50 p.m..

Address Sesc Copacabana, Rua Domingos Ferreira 160.

Genre Theatre, rated 14+.

Entry R$40 full price (about US$7) and R$20 half price (about US$3.55).

For foreigners “Dora & Theo” ends at 8:10 p.m. and this play starts at 8:30 p.m. in the same unit, so the schedule allows both in one evening.

File photo: Botafogo Bay and Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio’s South Zone. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 13, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Saturday 14 November Audio Rebel lists the band Antropoceno at 7 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7), with an opening set by Gaxper.

— Saturday 14 November Sesc Copacabana repeats “Dora & Theo” at 5 p.m., “Boca de Ouro” at 6 p.m. and “A solidão do feio” at 7 p.m., each from R$40 (about US$7).

The Night in Context

Vivo Rio sits inside Flamengo Park, and its own page marks the 20th-anniversary show “last tickets”.The venue opened in November 2006 and says it chose this show to mark two decades. Gilberto Gil appears as the guest of Gilsons, the trio formed by José, João and Francisco Gil.

The cheaper nights are elsewhere. Audio Rebel’s R$35 ticket (about US$6) is the lowest price on tonight’s list, and Sesc Copacabana’s full price of R$40 (about US$7) buys one full-length play.

Sesc Copacabana is the place for theatre tonight. Its three plays tonight start at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and the schedule leaves a 20-minute gap between “Dora & Theo” and “A solidão do feio”.Rain matters tonight.

Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 24.2°C (76°F) at 6 p.m. with a 90 per cent chance of rain, which eases to 45 per cent by 10 p.m. at 22.9°C (73°F). The wet early hours favour indoor choices.

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Both the theatre and the club rooms are indoors.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, Rio’s underground. Vivo Rio is in Flamengo Park, Audio Rebel is in Botafogo and Sesc is in Copacabana, so allow time between them.

— Tickets Buy through the venue or the platform it names: the Vivo Rio page, Audio Rebel’s agenda, or the Sesc box office and Ingresso.com. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather Take an umbrella for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is 23.5°C (74°F) at 8 p.m. and 22.9°C (73°F) at 10 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Friday 13 November 2026?

Gilsons play Vivo Rio with Gilberto Gil at 9 p.m. from R$160 (about US$28.50). Audio Rebel has Leleo e os Maravilhas at 8 p.m. for R$35 (about US$6), and Sesc Copacabana stages three plays from 7 p.m. at R$40 (about US$7).

How much are tickets for Gilsons with Gilberto Gil at Vivo Rio?

The Vivo Rio page lists R$160 half price (about US$28.50) and R$320 full price (about US$57), marked “last tickets”. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 9 p.m., and the minimum age is 18.

How much does Audio Rebel cost tonight?

The club’s agenda lists R$35 (about US$6) for Leleo e os Maravilhas at 8 p.m. It says advance tickets must be bought by the day before unless the show is sold out.

Will it rain in Rio tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts a 90 per cent chance of rain at 6 p.m., 73 per cent at 8 p.m. and 45 per cent at 10 p.m. Temperatures are 24.2°C (76°F) at 6 p.m. and 22.9°C (73°F) at 10 p.m.

Sources: Vivo Rio (13 November 2026), Audio Rebel (13 November 2026), Sesc Rio (13 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 13 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.6143, 12 November 2026).













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