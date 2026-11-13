Brazil Banker Challenges Supreme Court Chief

Photo: Rob Sinclair / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

BRAZIL · SUPREME COURT

Lawyers for a jailed Brazilian banker are asking the country’s top court to take decisions about his freedom away from the court’s own president. The banker, Daniel Vorcaro, owned Banco Master, a private lender at the centre of a bank-fraud investigation.

In petitions reported this week, his lawyers asked Edson Fachin, president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Brazil’s highest court, to hand the question to the court’s dean, its longest-serving justice, Gilmar Mendes. It matters because the answer decides who rules on his release in a case police link to R$12.2 billion (about US$2.2 billion) in credit portfolios.

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Key Facts Who Daniel Vorcaro, owner of Banco Master, in custody since 4 March 2026.

What His lawyers want Gilmar Mendes, the court’s longest-serving justice, to rule on his release.

Status No ruling on the request had been reported by 13 November 2026.

Why it matters The dean’s role could decide who rules on his release.

What Happened

Vorcaro’s lawyers asked Fachin to send decisions on urgent measures in the Master case, including whether to free Vorcaro, to Mendes, the court’s dean, meaning its longest-serving justice. They argue that the court’s internal rules give that role to the longest-serving justice when the justice in charge of a case, known as the rapporteur, cannot act.

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Their argument rests on the “natural judge” principle, under which a case must go to the judge assigned by pre-set rules, not one picked afterwards. They say Fachin’s temporary control of the case breaks that principle.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. Photo: Jorge Luiz Castro, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

As reported, Fachin denies having taken over the case’s rapporteurship and says the presidency holds it only for a time, with Justice André Mendonça still its rapporteur. On Thursday 29 October 2026 he returned the INSS investigations, a pension-fraud case named after Brazil’s national social security institute, to Mendonça but kept the Master case with the presidency for up to 90 days.

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Reports count those 90 days from 12 September, which by our own arithmetic points to Friday 11 December 2026. The move followed a dispute involving Justice Alexandre de Moraes, a fellow Supreme Court justice whose contacts with Vorcaro appear in a Federal Police report.

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The Case Behind It

Vorcaro has been in custody since 4 March 2026, when the Federal Police arrested him again, about eight months ago. The Federal Police, Brazil’s national police, indicted him and 14 others in a report sent to the court on Wednesday 28 October 2026, and no formal charge by prosecutors has been reported.

Police say R$12.2 billion (about US$2.2 billion at USD/BRL 5.64 on 13 November 2026) in credit portfolios could not be shown to exist. Vorcaro has not been convicted.

Why It Matters

The mechanism is plain: whoever holds the file decides the requests in it, from release to asset freezes. The petition argues that the court’s own rules should settle who that is.

Investors in Brazilian banks and credit can follow the case because the sums are large. They can also follow whether the court’s rules on who decides are clear.

The counter-view is Fachin’s own, as reported: the presidency holds the case only temporarily, with Mendonça still its rapporteur. Read our report on the court president holding the bank probe for that decision.

What Happens Next

Fachin may reject the request or forward it to Mendes. We will report his answer when it is announced.

The 90-day period over the Master case runs to about Friday 11 December 2026 by our count. Whether Congress will also act is a separate matter, covered in our report on the stalled inquiry.

What It Means for You

For US investors in Brazilian banks and credit, this is a question of institutional clarity rather than market prices. We see no confirmed market effect, so treat it as legal-risk background.

This is background for investors rather than a trading signal. More background is on our Brazil news page and in our report on the Federal Police split over the probe.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how Fachin will answer, or whether Gilmar Mendes would take the decisions. It is also unclear whether Vorcaro will be freed.

It is also unknown whether prosecutors will file charges, and the exact end of the 90-day period is not confirmed. We will report Fachin’s answer when it is announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Daniel Vorcaro’s lawyers ask the Supreme Federal Court to do?

They asked court president Edson Fachin to let dean Gilmar Mendes decide urgent measures in the Master case, including Vorcaro’s release. They say the natural-judge principle requires it.

Why do the lawyers say Fachin’s control breaks the rules?

They argue that a case must go to the judge assigned by pre-set rules. As reported, Fachin says the case stays formally with Justice Mendonça.

Has Edson Fachin answered the request?

No ruling had been reported by 13 November 2026. He may reject the request or forward it to Mendes.

Why is Daniel Vorcaro in custody?

He has been held since 4 March 2026 in the Banco Master investigation. The Federal Police indicted him in October, and he has not been convicted.

Sources: Defence petitions to the STF president, as reported; Federal Police report on Banco Master sent to the STF on 28 October 2026; Supreme Federal Court decision of 29 October 2026 on the INSS and Master investigations.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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