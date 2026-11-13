Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.07% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.01% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,306▼ 0.05% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.16% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES909.35▲ 0.67% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.12% BRENT 95.38 ▼ 0.46% WTI 88.19 ▼ 0.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▲ 0.40% GOLD 3,924 ▲ 1.00% SILVER 50.41 ▲ 0.88% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.75 ▲ 0.96% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.07% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.00% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,306 ▼ 0.05% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 909.35 ▲ 0.67% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.16% BRENT 95.38 ▼ 0.46% WTI 88.19 ▼ 0.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▲ 0.40% GOLD 3,924 ▲ 1.00% SILVER 50.41 ▲ 0.88% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.75 ▲ 0.96% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

· November 13, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 5 min read

The day’s story is culture: five free or cheap venues are open, and one popular Centro venue is closed.

Thursday’s session ended mostly lower across Latin America and Wall Street, with volatility up; the board carries the figures.

The day in one line: start at Museu do Amanhã, move to the free galleries in Centro, finish in the gardens of Jardim Botânico.

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Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline. File photo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,324 -0.43%
USD/BRL 5.6413 +1.05%

Source: market close, 12 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

No verified forecast was available for this edition, so we give no temperatures or rain odds. Check a live forecast before you leave, and carry a light layer and a small umbrella.

The route below is built so you can swap outdoor stops for indoor ones without losing the day.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Colombia's president announces a new cartel airstrike”

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro — open Thu-Tue 10am-6pm; check current ticket prices on the museum’s site.
— Free entry: CCBB (Wed-Mon 9am-8pm) and Museu Nacional de Belas Artes (partly reopened; check hours before you go), both in Centro.
— Markets: Thursday’s session closed lower in most markets; only Chile’s IPSA rose (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
— Weekend/outlook: SAT 14 and SUN 15 keep most of these venues open; see the plan below for exceptions.
— The day for: a Centro culture crawl with a garden finish in Jardim Botânico.

A good Friday to spend more time looking than spending.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 13, 2026 · 01:21

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,324.31
-0.43%
+8.69% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
33% advancing

5 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.64
+1.07%

EUR / BRL
6.24
+0.16%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
95.38
-0.46%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+9.95%
AZZA3

Materials
+4.16%
SUZB3

Energy
+2.81%
PETR4, PRIO3

Consumer Staples
-0.63%
ABEV3

Industrials
-1.05%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
-1.39%
ENEV3

Financials
-2.20%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-2.76%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,324.31
-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,674.32
-0.46%

S&P IPSAChile
10,625.27
+0.69%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,452.93
-1.35%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43
USD/BRL 5.64 +1.07% +6.63% 5.58 5.65 5.64
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 44.70 +2.64% +38.18% 43.55 44.97 43.23 37,990,800
VALE3 63.95 -0.75% -2.75% 64.43 64.48 62.93 16,658,700
ITUB4 41.68 -0.10% +6.58% 41.72 41.95 41.12 22,298,600
BBDC4 14.32 -0.07% -26.34% 14.33 14.33 13.92 62,054,800
BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% -32.11% 16.89 15.67 14.72 146,447,300
B3SA3 14.76 -0.27% +4.53% 14.80 14.90 14.47 48,848,300
ABEV3 15.75 -0.63% +15.64% 15.85 15.92 15.62 45,131,700
WEGE3 51.65 +0.08% +15.06% 51.61 52.04 51.17 5,287,600
PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% +58.21% 61.47 63.87 60.79 6,527,400
SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% +16.58% 53.80 56.06 53.75 8,381,600
RENT3 29.58 -2.18% -31.31% 30.24 30.42 29.05 11,810,900
AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% -42.83% 15.37 18.57 16.14 7,839,300
CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% -51.55% 4.52 4.48 4.19 18,970,400
GGBR4 24.97 -1.11% +31.08% 25.25 25.26 24.69 4,076,200
ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% +40.26% 27.38 27.11 26.53 11,153,200

Largest moves today
AZZA3
16.90
+9.95%
BBAS3
15.48
-8.35%
CSNA3
4.23
-6.42%
SUZB3
56.04
+4.16%
PRIO3
63.30
+2.98%
PETR4
44.70
+2.64%
RENT3
29.58
-2.18%
ENEV3
27.00
-1.39%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026
Wheat Fund Falls 2.8% to a Six-Month Low

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03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE CRAWL

Three museums, one metro ticket, almost no cost

Start at Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro, which opens at 10am. Check the current ticket price on the museum’s site.

Walk to Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco. The museum has only partly reopened, with guided visits to its 19th-century gallery resumed on 11 November, so check hours and entry on its site first.

Finish at Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), open until 8pm and free. It is the best place to stay late if the afternoon turns wet.

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Cross Centro on foot between stops, since the three venues sit close together.

OUTDOORS — PARQUE LAGE AND JARDIM BOTÂNICO

Parque Lage, in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm daily and free. Arrive early, before the afternoon light fades.

Next door, Jardim Botânico charges R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. It also opens at 8am and closes at 5pm, so allow at least two hours.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO

We have not verified café or coworking details for this edition, so we name none.

CCBB is free and open until 8pm, which makes it a calm place to read or take a call between exhibitions.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — HISTORY AND READING ROOMS

Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, in Centro, is open Monday to Friday 10am-5pm and free. It suits anyone who wants quiet over crowds.

Paço Imperial on Praça XV, Centro, is open 12pm-6pm and free. Theatro Municipal runs guided visits Wednesday to Saturday for R$20.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

CCBB stays open until 8pm, so it is the only venue on our list that works for an early-evening visit.

We have not verified any concert, match or bar listing for tonight, so we do not recommend one.

ALSO ON TODAY

Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, free, a historic reading room

Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free

Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat, R$20

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. We have no verified disruption report for Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4 or the VLT today.

If it rains, ride-app prices usually jump, so the metro is the safer budget choice between Centro stops.

05
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix-ready phone balance, and bring a passport copy to prove residency at Jardim Botânico if you want the R$40 price. Centro empties after office hours, so leave by metro or ride app rather than walking side streets late in the evening.

Centro Cultural dos Correios is closed today and its exhibitions are suspended indefinitely, so skip it.

06
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not verified any expat or nomad meetup for today, so we name none. Newcomers can use free venues such as CCBB and Parque Lage as easy places to meet people without spending much.

07
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the official club and league pages for kickoff times before you plan a bar visit.

08
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Thursday’s session ended lower in most of the markets we track. Chile’s IPSA was the exception.

Argentina, Colombia and Peru fell most, and volatility rose. Gold and silver fell, and the dollar index rose.

The Brazilian real weakened against the dollar, which matters if you are paid in reais or send money abroad. All figures are on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

09
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

FRI 13 — Museu do Amanhã, then CCBB in Centro; finish at Jardim Botânico if time allows.

SAT 14 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Theatro Municipal has guided visits (R$20).

SUN 15 — Paço Imperial and Museu do Amanhã are open; Real Gabinete is closed at weekends.

MON 16 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Paço Imperial is closed.

TUE 17 — Paço Imperial reopens; CCBB is closed.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Tribute and Samba.

10
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Which Rio museums are free today?

CCBB in Centro (9am-8pm) and Paço Imperial (12pm-6pm) are free.

Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico (8am-5pm) and Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (10am-5pm) are free too.

Do foreigners pay more at Jardim Botânico?

Yes. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.

The garden is open 8am-5pm daily.

How much is a metro ticket?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

It is the cheapest way to move between Centro and the southern neighbourhoods.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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