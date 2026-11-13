Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

The day’s story is culture: five free or cheap venues are open, and one popular Centro venue is closed.

Thursday’s session ended mostly lower across Latin America and Wall Street, with volatility up; the board carries the figures.

The day in one line: start at Museu do Amanhã, move to the free galleries in Centro, finish in the gardens of Jardim Botânico.

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Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,324 -0.43% USD/BRL 5.6413 +1.05%

Source: market close, 12 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

No verified forecast was available for this edition, so we give no temperatures or rain odds. Check a live forecast before you leave, and carry a light layer and a small umbrella.

The route below is built so you can swap outdoor stops for indoor ones without losing the day.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Colombia's president announces a new cartel airstrike” Get the brief

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro — open Thu-Tue 10am-6pm; check current ticket prices on the museum’s site. — Free entry: CCBB (Wed-Mon 9am-8pm) and Museu Nacional de Belas Artes (partly reopened; check hours before you go), both in Centro. — Markets: Thursday’s session closed lower in most markets; only Chile’s IPSA rose (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES). — Weekend/outlook: SAT 14 and SUN 15 keep most of these venues open; see the plan below for exceptions. — The day for: a Centro culture crawl with a garden finish in Jardim Botânico. A good Friday to spend more time looking than spending.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,324.31

-0.43% +8.69% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 33% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.64 +1.07% EUR / BRL 6.24 +0.16% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 95.38 -0.46% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +9.95% AZZA3 Materials +4.16% SUZB3 Energy +2.81% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Staples -0.63% ABEV3 Industrials -1.05% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities -1.39% ENEV3 Financials -2.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -2.76% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,324.31

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,674.32

-0.46%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,625.27

+0.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.93

-1.35%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 — — — USD/BRL 5.64 +1.07% +6.63% 5.58 5.65 5.64 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.70 +2.64% +38.18% 43.55 44.97 43.23 37,990,800 VALE3 63.95 -0.75% -2.75% 64.43 64.48 62.93 16,658,700 ITUB4 41.68 -0.10% +6.58% 41.72 41.95 41.12 22,298,600 BBDC4 14.32 -0.07% -26.34% 14.33 14.33 13.92 62,054,800 BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% -32.11% 16.89 15.67 14.72 146,447,300 B3SA3 14.76 -0.27% +4.53% 14.80 14.90 14.47 48,848,300 ABEV3 15.75 -0.63% +15.64% 15.85 15.92 15.62 45,131,700 WEGE3 51.65 +0.08% +15.06% 51.61 52.04 51.17 5,287,600 PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% +58.21% 61.47 63.87 60.79 6,527,400 SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% +16.58% 53.80 56.06 53.75 8,381,600 RENT3 29.58 -2.18% -31.31% 30.24 30.42 29.05 11,810,900 AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% -42.83% 15.37 18.57 16.14 7,839,300 CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% -51.55% 4.52 4.48 4.19 18,970,400 GGBR4 24.97 -1.11% +31.08% 25.25 25.26 24.69 4,076,200 ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% +40.26% 27.38 27.11 26.53 11,153,200 Largest moves today AZZA3

16.90

+9.95% BBAS3

15.48

-8.35% CSNA3

4.23

-6.42% SUZB3

56.04

+4.16% PRIO3

63.30

+2.98% PETR4

44.70

+2.64% RENT3

29.58

-2.18% ENEV3

27.00

-1.39% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Wheat Fund Falls 2.8% to a Six-Month Low Read →

03

What to See & Do

FRIDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE CRAWL Three museums, one metro ticket, almost no cost Start at Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro, which opens at 10am. Check the current ticket price on the museum’s site. Walk to Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco. The museum has only partly reopened, with guided visits to its 19th-century gallery resumed on 11 November, so check hours and entry on its site first. Finish at Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), open until 8pm and free. It is the best place to stay late if the afternoon turns wet. A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Cross Centro on foot between stops, since the three venues sit close together.

OUTDOORS — PARQUE LAGE AND JARDIM BOTÂNICO Parque Lage, in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm daily and free. Arrive early, before the afternoon light fades. Next door, Jardim Botânico charges R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. It also opens at 8am and closes at 5pm, so allow at least two hours.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We have not verified café or coworking details for this edition, so we name none. CCBB is free and open until 8pm, which makes it a calm place to read or take a call between exhibitions.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — HISTORY AND READING ROOMS Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, in Centro, is open Monday to Friday 10am-5pm and free. It suits anyone who wants quiet over crowds. Paço Imperial on Praça XV, Centro, is open 12pm-6pm and free. Theatro Municipal runs guided visits Wednesday to Saturday for R$20.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM CCBB stays open until 8pm, so it is the only venue on our list that works for an early-evening visit. We have not verified any concert, match or bar listing for tonight, so we do not recommend one.

ALSO ON TODAY Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, free, a historic reading room Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat, R$20

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. We have no verified disruption report for Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4 or the VLT today.

If it rains, ride-app prices usually jump, so the metro is the safer budget choice between Centro stops.

05

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix-ready phone balance, and bring a passport copy to prove residency at Jardim Botânico if you want the R$40 price. Centro empties after office hours, so leave by metro or ride app rather than walking side streets late in the evening.

Centro Cultural dos Correios is closed today and its exhibitions are suspended indefinitely, so skip it.

06

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not verified any expat or nomad meetup for today, so we name none. Newcomers can use free venues such as CCBB and Parque Lage as easy places to meet people without spending much.

07

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the official club and league pages for kickoff times before you plan a bar visit.

08

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Thursday’s session ended lower in most of the markets we track. Chile’s IPSA was the exception.

Argentina, Colombia and Peru fell most, and volatility rose. Gold and silver fell, and the dollar index rose.

The Brazilian real weakened against the dollar, which matters if you are paid in reais or send money abroad. All figures are on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

09

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD FRI 13 — Museu do Amanhã, then CCBB in Centro; finish at Jardim Botânico if time allows. SAT 14 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Theatro Municipal has guided visits (R$20). SUN 15 — Paço Imperial and Museu do Amanhã are open; Real Gabinete is closed at weekends. MON 16 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Paço Imperial is closed. TUE 17 — Paço Imperial reopens; CCBB is closed.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Tribute and Samba.

10

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which Rio museums are free today?

CCBB in Centro (9am-8pm) and Paço Imperial (12pm-6pm) are free. Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico (8am-5pm) and Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (10am-5pm) are free too.

Do foreigners pay more at Jardim Botânico?

Yes. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. The garden is open 8am-5pm daily.

How much is a metro ticket?

A single journey costs R$7.90. It is the cheapest way to move between Centro and the southern neighbourhoods.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.