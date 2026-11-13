Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026
The day’s story is culture: five free or cheap venues are open, and one popular Centro venue is closed.
Thursday’s session ended mostly lower across Latin America and Wall Street, with volatility up; the board carries the figures.
The day in one line: start at Museu do Amanhã, move to the free galleries in Centro, finish in the gardens of Jardim Botânico.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|171,324
|-0.43%
|USD/BRL
|5.6413
|+1.05%
Source: market close, 12 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
No verified forecast was available for this edition, so we give no temperatures or rain odds. Check a live forecast before you leave, and carry a light layer and a small umbrella.
The route below is built so you can swap outdoor stops for indoor ones without losing the day.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A good Friday to spend more time looking than spending.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.43%
171,324.31
-0.43%
71,674.32
-0.46%
10,625.27
+0.69%
2,848,945
—
2,452.93
-1.35%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|171,324.31
|-0.43%
|+8.69%
|172,060.43
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.64
|+1.07%
|+6.63%
|5.58
|5.65
|5.64
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|44.70
|+2.64%
|+38.18%
|43.55
|44.97
|43.23
|37,990,800
|VALE3
|63.95
|-0.75%
|-2.75%
|64.43
|64.48
|62.93
|16,658,700
|ITUB4
|41.68
|-0.10%
|+6.58%
|41.72
|41.95
|41.12
|22,298,600
|BBDC4
|14.32
|-0.07%
|-26.34%
|14.33
|14.33
|13.92
|62,054,800
|BBAS3
|15.48
|-8.35%
|-32.11%
|16.89
|15.67
|14.72
|146,447,300
|B3SA3
|14.76
|-0.27%
|+4.53%
|14.80
|14.90
|14.47
|48,848,300
|ABEV3
|15.75
|-0.63%
|+15.64%
|15.85
|15.92
|15.62
|45,131,700
|WEGE3
|51.65
|+0.08%
|+15.06%
|51.61
|52.04
|51.17
|5,287,600
|PRIO3
|63.30
|+2.98%
|+58.21%
|61.47
|63.87
|60.79
|6,527,400
|SUZB3
|56.04
|+4.16%
|+16.58%
|53.80
|56.06
|53.75
|8,381,600
|RENT3
|29.58
|-2.18%
|-31.31%
|30.24
|30.42
|29.05
|11,810,900
|AZZA3
|16.90
|+9.95%
|-42.83%
|15.37
|18.57
|16.14
|7,839,300
|CSNA3
|4.23
|-6.42%
|-51.55%
|4.52
|4.48
|4.19
|18,970,400
|GGBR4
|24.97
|-1.11%
|+31.08%
|25.25
|25.26
|24.69
|4,076,200
|ENEV3
|27.00
|-1.39%
|+40.26%
|27.38
|27.11
|26.53
|11,153,200
16.90
+9.95%
15.48
-8.35%
4.23
-6.42%
56.04
+4.16%
63.30
+2.98%
44.70
+2.64%
29.58
-2.18%
27.00
-1.39%
03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN RIO
Three museums, one metro ticket, almost no cost
Start at Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro, which opens at 10am. Check the current ticket price on the museum’s site.
Walk to Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco. The museum has only partly reopened, with guided visits to its 19th-century gallery resumed on 11 November, so check hours and entry on its site first.
Finish at Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), open until 8pm and free. It is the best place to stay late if the afternoon turns wet.
A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Cross Centro on foot between stops, since the three venues sit close together.
Parque Lage, in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm daily and free. Arrive early, before the afternoon light fades.
Next door, Jardim Botânico charges R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. It also opens at 8am and closes at 5pm, so allow at least two hours.
We have not verified café or coworking details for this edition, so we name none.
CCBB is free and open until 8pm, which makes it a calm place to read or take a call between exhibitions.
Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, in Centro, is open Monday to Friday 10am-5pm and free. It suits anyone who wants quiet over crowds.
Paço Imperial on Praça XV, Centro, is open 12pm-6pm and free. Theatro Municipal runs guided visits Wednesday to Saturday for R$20.
CCBB stays open until 8pm, so it is the only venue on our list that works for an early-evening visit.
We have not verified any concert, match or bar listing for tonight, so we do not recommend one.
Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, free, a historic reading room
Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free
Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat, R$20
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs R$7.90. We have no verified disruption report for Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4 or the VLT today.
If it rains, ride-app prices usually jump, so the metro is the safer budget choice between Centro stops.
05
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix-ready phone balance, and bring a passport copy to prove residency at Jardim Botânico if you want the R$40 price. Centro empties after office hours, so leave by metro or ride app rather than walking side streets late in the evening.
Centro Cultural dos Correios is closed today and its exhibitions are suspended indefinitely, so skip it.
06
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We have not verified any expat or nomad meetup for today, so we name none. Newcomers can use free venues such as CCBB and Parque Lage as easy places to meet people without spending much.
07
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
Check the official club and league pages for kickoff times before you plan a bar visit.
08
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Thursday’s session ended lower in most of the markets we track. Chile’s IPSA was the exception.
Argentina, Colombia and Peru fell most, and volatility rose. Gold and silver fell, and the dollar index rose.
The Brazilian real weakened against the dollar, which matters if you are paid in reais or send money abroad. All figures are on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
09
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
FRI 13 — Museu do Amanhã, then CCBB in Centro; finish at Jardim Botânico if time allows.
SAT 14 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Theatro Municipal has guided visits (R$20).
SUN 15 — Paço Imperial and Museu do Amanhã are open; Real Gabinete is closed at weekends.
MON 16 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Paço Imperial is closed.
TUE 17 — Paço Imperial reopens; CCBB is closed.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Tribute and Samba.
10
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which Rio museums are free today?
CCBB in Centro (9am-8pm) and Paço Imperial (12pm-6pm) are free.
Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico (8am-5pm) and Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (10am-5pm) are free too.
Do foreigners pay more at Jardim Botânico?
Yes. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
The garden is open 8am-5pm daily.
How much is a metro ticket?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
It is the cheapest way to move between Centro and the southern neighbourhoods.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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