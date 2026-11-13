Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 13, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Argentina a 62.5% chance against Uruguay, and gives Cruz Azul a 24.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 12, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
The Libertadores final is set — Palmeiras of Brazil face Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro meet a week earlier — on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, for the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-tier continental cup.
Flamengo lead the Brasileirão — on 76 points to Palmeiras’ 73 after round 34, according to Valor Final, with the two sides due to meet in round 36.
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Today’s headlines November 13, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Libertadores final
Sat 28 Nov, 17:00 Brasília time (UTC−3)
Palmeiras, three-time champions, against Estudiantes, winners in 2009, in a single match in Montevideo.
Copa Sudamericana final
Sat 21 Nov, Barranquilla
Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil.
Brasileirão title race
After round 34
Flamengo hold a three-point lead over Palmeiras before the two meet in round 36.
Liga MX Femenil quarter-finals
10–15 Nov
Rayadas, América, Tigres and Chivas are among the sides fighting for semi-final places.
01
Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in Montevideo for the Libertadores crown
Preview
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. This year’s final is a single match between Palmeiras of Brazil and Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina.
It takes place on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, set the kick-off at 17:00 Brasília time (UTC−3), the same as Montevideo, or 15:00 US Eastern.
CONMEBOL, the continental governing body, confirmed Montevideo as host. Palmeiras have the stronger recent record, with titles in 1999, 2020 and 2021.
Palmeiras lost the 2025 final to their Brazilian rivals Flamengo, so this is a chance to put that right. Estudiantes, from the city of La Plata near Buenos Aires, last won the trophy in 2009.
In short — A one-off final on Saturday 28 November in Montevideo pits Palmeiras, three-time winners, against Estudiantes, champions in 2009.
Flamengo v Palmeiras in round 36 could decide the title
Analysis
The two leaders meet in round 36 on Saturday 21 November at 16:30 Brasília time (14:30 US Eastern) at Palmeiras’ home ground, according to the Brazilian football confederation’s schedule.
If the gap is still three points, Palmeiras would need to win to close it. A Flamengo win would leave them with a very strong grip on the title.
Palmeiras must also juggle the Libertadores final on 28 November, a heavy workload at the end of a long season. That is context, not a prediction.
At the other end, Chapecoense are all but certain to go down, according to Valor Final’s model, which gave them a 99.9% relegation probability on 6 November. GC Mais, in a 9 November update, had Corinthians, Grêmio, Remo and Chapecoense in the bottom four.
In short — Round 36 at Palmeiras’ ground is the key date, while Chapecoense are all but down and Corinthians are in the drop zone on one count.
05
Liga MX Femenil quarter-finals finish this weekend
Feature
Mexico’s women’s league, Liga MX Femenil, is in the quarter-finals of its Apertura 2026 tournament. The round runs from 10 to 15 November.
The pairings are Rayadas v Pachuca, América v Toluca, Tigres v Pumas and Chivas v Juárez. Pumas v Tigres was played on Tuesday 10 November at 19:00.
Tigres and América, two of Mexico’s biggest clubs, are in the draw. Rayadas are the women’s side of Monterrey.
We found no confirmed information on the men’s Apertura 2026, so we say nothing about it today.
In short — Eight Liga MX Femenil clubs are playing for semi-final places in matches running to 15 November.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 12, 11:07 p.m. ET.
Argentina vs. Uruguay
Argentina 62.5%
Polymarket · US$13,117 traded
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 24.5% · Guadalajara 21% · América 19%
Polymarket · US$147,373 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 83% · Palmeiras 17%
Polymarket · US$60,210 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 72% · Estudiantes LP 27.4%
Polymarket · US$41,154 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 71.5% · Real Tomayapo 46.5% · Bulo Bulo 7.1%
Polymarket · US$19,533 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 15% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%
Polymarket · US$10,342 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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