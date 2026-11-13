Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 13, 2026

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.07% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.03% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,306▼ 0.05% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.16% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES909.35▲ 0.67% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.15% BRENT 95.38 ▼ 0.46% WTI 88.19 ▼ 0.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▲ 0.40% GOLD 3,924 ▲ 1.00% SILVER 50.41 ▲ 0.88% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.75 ▲ 0.96% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.07% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.00% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,306 ▼ 0.05% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 909.35 ▲ 0.67% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.16% BRENT 95.38 ▼ 0.46% WTI 88.19 ▼ 0.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▲ 0.40% GOLD 3,924 ▲ 1.00% SILVER 50.41 ▲ 0.88% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.75 ▲ 0.96% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Sports Daily
November 13, 2026 · 4 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 13, 2026

By · · 4 min read

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Argentina a 62.5% chance against Uruguay, and gives Cruz Azul a 24.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 12, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

The Libertadores final is set — Palmeiras of Brazil face Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro meet a week earlier — on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, for the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-tier continental cup.

Flamengo lead the Brasileirão — on 76 points to Palmeiras’ 73 after round 34, according to Valor Final, with the two sides due to meet in round 36.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every International Sports story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Today’s headlines November 13, 2026

Event Status Angle
Copa Libertadores final Sat 28 Nov, 17:00 Brasília time (UTC−3) Palmeiras, three-time champions, against Estudiantes, winners in 2009, in a single match in Montevideo.
Copa Sudamericana final Sat 21 Nov, Barranquilla Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil.
Brasileirão title race After round 34 Flamengo hold a three-point lead over Palmeiras before the two meet in round 36.
Liga MX Femenil quarter-finals 10–15 Nov Rayadas, América, Tigres and Chivas are among the sides fighting for semi-final places.
01

Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in Montevideo for the Libertadores crown

Preview

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. This year’s final is a single match between Palmeiras of Brazil and Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina.

It takes place on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, set the kick-off at 17:00 Brasília time (UTC−3), the same as Montevideo, or 15:00 US Eastern.

CONMEBOL, the continental governing body, confirmed Montevideo as host. Palmeiras have the stronger recent record, with titles in 1999, 2020 and 2021.

Palmeiras lost the 2025 final to their Brazilian rivals Flamengo, so this is a chance to put that right. Estudiantes, from the city of La Plata near Buenos Aires, last won the trophy in 2009.

In short — A one-off final on Saturday 28 November in Montevideo pits Palmeiras, three-time winners, against Estudiantes, champions in 2009.
Palmeiras players lift the Copa Libertadores trophy at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo in 2021
Palmeiras players lift the Copa Libertadores trophy at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo in 2021. The stadium hosts the final on 28 November. File photo.
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American culture, food and life.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →
04

Flamengo v Palmeiras in round 36 could decide the title

Analysis

The two leaders meet in round 36 on Saturday 21 November at 16:30 Brasília time (14:30 US Eastern) at Palmeiras’ home ground, according to the Brazilian football confederation’s schedule.

If the gap is still three points, Palmeiras would need to win to close it. A Flamengo win would leave them with a very strong grip on the title.

Palmeiras must also juggle the Libertadores final on 28 November, a heavy workload at the end of a long season. That is context, not a prediction.

At the other end, Chapecoense are all but certain to go down, according to Valor Final’s model, which gave them a 99.9% relegation probability on 6 November. GC Mais, in a 9 November update, had Corinthians, Grêmio, Remo and Chapecoense in the bottom four.

In short — Round 36 at Palmeiras’ ground is the key date, while Chapecoense are all but down and Corinthians are in the drop zone on one count.
05

Liga MX Femenil quarter-finals finish this weekend

Feature

Mexico’s women’s league, Liga MX Femenil, is in the quarter-finals of its Apertura 2026 tournament. The round runs from 10 to 15 November.

The pairings are Rayadas v Pachuca, América v Toluca, Tigres v Pumas and Chivas v Juárez. Pumas v Tigres was played on Tuesday 10 November at 19:00.

Tigres and América, two of Mexico’s biggest clubs, are in the draw. Rayadas are the women’s side of Monterrey.

We found no confirmed information on the men’s Apertura 2026, so we say nothing about it today.

In short — Eight Liga MX Femenil clubs are playing for semi-final places in matches running to 15 November.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 12, 11:07 p.m. ET.

Argentina vs. Uruguay

Argentina 62.5%

Polymarket · US$13,117 traded

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

Cruz Azul 24.5% · Guadalajara 21% · América 19%

Polymarket · US$147,373 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 83% · Palmeiras 17%

Polymarket · US$60,210 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 72% · Estudiantes LP 27.4%

Polymarket · US$41,154 traded

Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)

GV San José 71.5% · Real Tomayapo 46.5% · Bulo Bulo 7.1%

Polymarket · US$19,533 traded

Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)

Audax Italiano 15% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%

Polymarket · US$10,342 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

04

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When and where is the Copa Libertadores final?

Palmeiras play Estudiantes on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. Several outlets give a 17:00 Brasília time (UTC−3) kick-off.

CONMEBOL confirmed Montevideo as host. Check its site for the final kick-off time.

Who leads the Brasileirão?

Flamengo lead on 76 points, with Palmeiras on 73, after round 34, according to Valor Final.

The two meet in round 36 on Saturday 21 November at 16:30 Brasília time (14:30 US Eastern) at Palmeiras’ ground.

When is the Copa Sudamericana final?

Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Kick-off is 17:30 Colombian time, the same as US Eastern.

In short — The Libertadores final is on 28 November in Montevideo, the Sudamericana final on 21 November in Barranquilla, and Flamengo lead the Brasileirão.

Sources: CONMEBOL — Libertadores final to be played in Montevideo, DGABC — Palmeiras v Estudiantes final time, 442 Perfil — Palmeiras v Estudiantes final, Emol — Atlético Mineiro reach Sudamericana final, 442 Perfil — Boca v Atlético Mineiro final

Updated: 2026-11-12T23:21:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: Pope Leo Moved to Tears at Lima Youth Vigil · Wheat Fund Falls 2.8% to a Six-Month Low | Grains Wrap, Nov 12 · Oil Fund Rises 3.2% as Iran Deal Hopes Fade | Oil Wrap, Nov 12.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Colombia's president announces a new cartel airstrike”

Connected Coverage

Pope Leo Moved to Tears at Lima Youth Vigil

Wheat Fund Falls 2.8% to a Six-Month Low | Grains Wrap, Nov 12

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Africa

Senegal Beat Sudan 4-1 in Cup Qualifier

November 12, 2026 · 4 min read Sports

US Judge Rejects FIFA Bid to Join UEFA Case

November 12, 2026 · 4 min read Africa

Ghana Win Africa Cup Qualifier Over Somalia

November 12, 2026 · 4 min read Africa

Congo Beat Sierra Leone 3-1 in Cup Qualifier

November 12, 2026 · 4 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.