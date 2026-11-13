Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 13, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Argentina a 62.5% chance against Uruguay, and gives Cruz Azul a 24.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 12, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

The Libertadores final is set — Palmeiras of Brazil face Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro meet a week earlier — on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, for the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-tier continental cup.

Flamengo lead the Brasileirão — on 76 points to Palmeiras’ 73 after round 34, according to Valor Final, with the two sides due to meet in round 36.