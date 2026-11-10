Brazil Insurer Posts Record US$215M Profit

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BRAZIL · COMPANIES

Key Facts The company Caixa Seguridade, the insurance arm of Brazil’s state-owned bank Caixa Econômica Federal, trades in São Paulo as CXSE3.

The result Profit on the company’s adjusted “managerial” basis reached R$1.18 billion (about US$215 million), up 3.7%.

The payout The board approved R$1.08 billion (about US$196 million) in dividends, payable on 13 January 2027.

The weak spot Credit-life premiums fell 40% on high interest rates, a product suspension and a Caixa strike.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Caixa Seguridade, the insurance and pension business of one of Brazil’s biggest state banks, reported its best quarter ever, ahead of an investor call on Tuesday 10 November 2026. Managerial net profit, the company’s own adjusted measure, was R$1,182.5 million (about US$215 million) for July to September, against R$1,179.5 million on the accounting basis.

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For US readers, the result is a read on Brazilian households. It shows that home-loan insurance is growing fast while insurance tied to consumer loans is shrinking under interest rates that remain high.

What Happened

Profit rose 3.7% from R$1,140.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, and 8.6% over the first nine months to R$3,466.3 million (about US$629 million). The company calls it the highest quarterly result in its history.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Operating revenue grew 1.5% to R$1,532.1 million (about US$278 million). Returns on equity, a measure of profit against shareholder capital, stood at 69.6%, 0.4 percentage points above a year earlier.

The board approved R$1.08 billion (about US$196 million) in dividends, or 91.3% of the quarter’s managerial profit. Payment is planned for Wednesday 13 January 2027, and we convert reais at about 5.51 per US dollar (market rate of 10 November 2026).

Caixa Econômica Federal, the state-owned bank that sells the products, holds 80% of the company. The remaining 20% trades freely on the B3 exchange in São Paulo, and the shares closed September at R$19.88 (about US$3.61).

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Where the Growth Came From

Home-loan insurance, known as habitacional, brought in R$1,172.5 million (about US$213 million) in premiums, up 15.3%. The company links this to growth in mortgage lending at Caixa.

Pension reserves rose 15.8% in a year to R$222.3 billion (about US$40.3 billion), and net pension inflows were R$1.3 billion (about US$236 million), up 25.1%. Sales of capitalisation bonds, a savings product with prize draws, set a record of R$615.3 million (about US$112 million).

Where It Is Weaker

Total premiums issued fell 1.7% to R$2,484.1 million (about US$451 million). Credit-life insurance, called prestamista, dropped 40.0% to R$230.2 million (about US$42 million).

The company blames high interest rates, a September work stoppage at Caixa and the suspension, since November 2025, of the product tied to payroll-deducted loans for social-security beneficiaries. Premiums issued for residential insurance slipped 10.2%, and life insurance fell 5.9%.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Brazil through a local broker or a fund, this quarter shows a state-linked insurer that pays out most of its profit. The 91.3% payout is high, so most of the quarter’s profit goes to shareholders.

Travellers and US companies with Brazilian staff will not see a direct effect. The wider signal is that mortgage-linked business is growing while loan-linked insurance struggles.

Earnings per share were R$0.39 (about US$0.07) in the quarter. The shares trade at about 13 times the last twelve months of earnings, according to the release.

What Is Not Known

The company has not said when the suspended payroll-loan product will return or when credit-life sales may recover. It also gave no profit target for the fourth quarter.

The investor call on Tuesday 10 November 2026 may add detail on plans for 2027. Until then, the figures above are the only guide to how long home-loan growth can carry earnings.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our report on Brazil’s interest-rate debate.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Caixa Seguridade Earn in Q3 2026?

Managerial net profit was R$1.18 billion (about US$215 million), up 3.7% from a year earlier. The company says it is the best quarter in its history.

When Will the Dividend Be Paid?

The board approved R$1.08 billion (about US$196 million), payable on Wednesday 13 January 2027. That equals 91.3% of the quarter’s managerial profit.

Who Owns Caixa Seguridade?

Caixa Econômica Federal, a Brazilian state-owned bank, holds 80% of the shares. The other 20% trades on the B3 exchange in São Paulo.

Why Did Credit-Life Insurance Fall 40%?

The company points to high interest rates, a September work stoppage at Caixa and a suspension since November 2025 of the product tied to payroll-deducted loans. Together they reduced the number of loans that qualify for cover.

Sources: Caixa Seguridade, 3Q26 Results Release (Release de Resultados 3T26), November 2026; Caixa Seguridade investor relations, dividend announcement, November 2026; RT, USD/BRL market rate, 10 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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