Sudamericana Final Set for 5:30 p.m. Eastern

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.53▼ 0.54% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,267▲ 0.81% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▼ 0.21% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.87% BRENT 92.17 ▼ 6.26% WTI 86.38 ▼ 4.90% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.38 ▲ 2.65% GOLD 4,150 ▲ 1.83% SILVER 53.46 ▲ 3.19% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.52 ▼ 0.58% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 0.81% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.96% BRENT 92.17 ▼ 6.26% WTI 86.38 ▼ 4.90% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.38 ▲ 2.65% GOLD 4,150 ▲ 1.83% SILVER 53.46 ▲ 3.19% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Colombia Sports

Sudamericana Final Set for 5:30 p.m. Eastern

By · · 5 min read
Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla before a match
File photo: the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, venue of the final.

Key Facts

  • Match. Boca Juniors (Argentina) v Atlético Mineiro (Brazil), a single-leg Copa Sudamericana final.
  • When. Saturday, 21 November 2026, 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), which is 5:30 p.m. in Colombia and 7:30 p.m. in Argentina and Brazil.
  • Where. Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia, renovated to hold about 60,000.
  • At stake. The Sudamericana trophy and a place in the 2027 Recopa Sudamericana against the Libertadores champion.
  • Tickets. 12,000 per club; official prices roughly US$90 to US$250; official sales go only through Eleven Tickets, per Conmebol, South America's football governing body.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices Boca Juniors at 52.5% and Atlético Mineiro at 47.4% to win; US$21,479 traded as of 6:22 p.m. ET, Monday, 9 November 2026.

This story is part of our coverage of the Copa Sudamericana final 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Sudamericana Final 2026 Is Boca vs Atlético Mineiro

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Colombia story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Kickoff Set for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

The Copa Sudamericana final, which decides South America's second-tier continental club title, is a single match on Saturday, 21 November 2026, at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. in Colombia, as our live Copa Sudamericana final hub tracks, which is 5:30 p.m. ET because US clocks went back on 1 November and Colombia does not observe daylight saving (our calculation).

Conmebol, South American football's governing body, announced the start time on 31 October. The match starts at 7:30 p.m. in Argentina and Brazil, the home countries of the two finalists.

The Teams and What Is at Stake

Boca Juniors, the Argentine club, are chasing a third Sudamericana after their titles in 2004 and 2005, which would make them the first three-time winner. Atlético Mineiro, the Brazilian club that won the Copa Libertadores in 2013, are seeking the trophy for the first time.

The winner earns a place in the 2027 Recopa Sudamericana against the Libertadores champion, a final that Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil play on 28 November in Montevideo. Boca reached the final by beating Rio de Janeiro club Vasco da Gama 3-1 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro after a 1-0 first-leg defeat.

Atlético Mineiro eliminated Uruguay's Montevideo City Torque despite a 2-0 loss in the return leg.

What Has Changed Since Our Earlier Reports

The newest confirmed development is the 31 October start-time change to 5:30 p.m., which gives fans in both countries a firm schedule. Conmebol's board chose Barranquilla in November 2025.

The stadium has been renovated to hold about 60,000, and Conmebol inspected the works in August 2026.

Fans at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla at night
File photo: fans at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla during an earlier match.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, Boca Juniors trade at 52.5% and Atlético Mineiro at 47.4% to win, with US$21,479 traded as of 6:22 p.m. ET on Monday, 9 November 2026. These prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Tickets and Security Questions

Each club receives 12,000 tickets and sells them to its own supporters, with official prices running from roughly US$90 to US$250. A price list of US$1,500 circulating on social media is not official.

Conmebol says official sales go only through Eleven Tickets, its ticketing platform, and has warned about resale and fake offers in late October and again on 3 November. The final security plan has not been published.

The clubs met in the 2021 Copa Libertadores last 16, when serious incidents broke out in a tunnel at the Mineirão stadium in Belo Horizonte.

What It Means for US Readers

Because Barranquilla keeps the same clock as US Eastern Standard Time, the match starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, 21 November, or 2:30 p.m. Pacific. We have not confirmed a US television or streaming broadcaster, so readers should check Conmebol's channels or their local provider.

Our live hub at riotimesonline.com/sudamericana-final-updates carries the match details and prediction-market prices. Prices there are bets, not polls, and should be checked against the organiser.

What Is Not Known

Early reports disagree on the original kickoff time (5:00 or 6:00 p.m. in Colombia) and on whether the change was a half-hour delay or advance. All reports agree on the final time of 5:30 p.m.

Conmebol has not given an official reason for the change. The date and time rest on consistent press reports that cite Conmebol.

We found no new development dated 8 or 9 November and no published poll. The final security plan and the US broadcaster are also unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time is the Copa Sudamericana final in Eastern Time?

Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, 21 November 2026. That matches 5:30 p.m. in Barranquilla, because Colombia and US Eastern Standard Time share the same offset.

Who plays and where is the final?

Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil in a single match. It is played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Where can fans buy official tickets?

Official sales go only through Eleven Tickets, Conmebol says, and each club sells its 12,000 tickets to its own supporters. Conmebol has warned about resale and fake offers.


Sources: Conmebol, South America's football governing body; Polymarket public API (read 9 November 2026, 6:22 p.m. ET); Rio Times reporting.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American culture, food and life.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump says deportations "might be too tough"”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Atlético Mineiro Barranquilla Boca Juniors Colombia football CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana Estadio Metropolitano South American football Sudamericana final

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.