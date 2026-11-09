Sudamericana Final Set for 5:30 p.m. Eastern
Key Facts
- Match. Boca Juniors (Argentina) v Atlético Mineiro (Brazil), a single-leg Copa Sudamericana final.
- When. Saturday, 21 November 2026, 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), which is 5:30 p.m. in Colombia and 7:30 p.m. in Argentina and Brazil.
- Where. Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia, renovated to hold about 60,000.
- At stake. The Sudamericana trophy and a place in the 2027 Recopa Sudamericana against the Libertadores champion.
- Tickets. 12,000 per club; official prices roughly US$90 to US$250; official sales go only through Eleven Tickets, per Conmebol, South America's football governing body.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices Boca Juniors at 52.5% and Atlético Mineiro at 47.4% to win; US$21,479 traded as of 6:22 p.m. ET, Monday, 9 November 2026.
This story is part of our coverage of the Copa Sudamericana final 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
Latest: Sudamericana Final 2026 Is Boca vs Atlético Mineiro
Kickoff Set for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday
The Copa Sudamericana final, which decides South America's second-tier continental club title, is a single match on Saturday, 21 November 2026, at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. in Colombia, as our live Copa Sudamericana final hub tracks, which is 5:30 p.m. ET because US clocks went back on 1 November and Colombia does not observe daylight saving (our calculation).
Conmebol, South American football's governing body, announced the start time on 31 October. The match starts at 7:30 p.m. in Argentina and Brazil, the home countries of the two finalists.
The Teams and What Is at Stake
Boca Juniors, the Argentine club, are chasing a third Sudamericana after their titles in 2004 and 2005, which would make them the first three-time winner. Atlético Mineiro, the Brazilian club that won the Copa Libertadores in 2013, are seeking the trophy for the first time.
The winner earns a place in the 2027 Recopa Sudamericana against the Libertadores champion, a final that Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil play on 28 November in Montevideo. Boca reached the final by beating Rio de Janeiro club Vasco da Gama 3-1 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro after a 1-0 first-leg defeat.
Atlético Mineiro eliminated Uruguay's Montevideo City Torque despite a 2-0 loss in the return leg.
What Has Changed Since Our Earlier Reports
The newest confirmed development is the 31 October start-time change to 5:30 p.m., which gives fans in both countries a firm schedule. Conmebol's board chose Barranquilla in November 2025.
The stadium has been renovated to hold about 60,000, and Conmebol inspected the works in August 2026.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, Boca Juniors trade at 52.5% and Atlético Mineiro at 47.4% to win, with US$21,479 traded as of 6:22 p.m. ET on Monday, 9 November 2026. These prices are real-money bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Tickets and Security Questions
Each club receives 12,000 tickets and sells them to its own supporters, with official prices running from roughly US$90 to US$250. A price list of US$1,500 circulating on social media is not official.
Conmebol says official sales go only through Eleven Tickets, its ticketing platform, and has warned about resale and fake offers in late October and again on 3 November. The final security plan has not been published.
The clubs met in the 2021 Copa Libertadores last 16, when serious incidents broke out in a tunnel at the Mineirão stadium in Belo Horizonte.
What It Means for US Readers
Because Barranquilla keeps the same clock as US Eastern Standard Time, the match starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, 21 November, or 2:30 p.m. Pacific. We have not confirmed a US television or streaming broadcaster, so readers should check Conmebol's channels or their local provider.
Our live hub at riotimesonline.com/sudamericana-final-updates carries the match details and prediction-market prices. Prices there are bets, not polls, and should be checked against the organiser.
What Is Not Known
Early reports disagree on the original kickoff time (5:00 or 6:00 p.m. in Colombia) and on whether the change was a half-hour delay or advance. All reports agree on the final time of 5:30 p.m.
Conmebol has not given an official reason for the change. The date and time rest on consistent press reports that cite Conmebol.
We found no new development dated 8 or 9 November and no published poll. The final security plan and the US broadcaster are also unconfirmed.
Frequently Asked Questions
What time is the Copa Sudamericana final in Eastern Time?
Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, 21 November 2026. That matches 5:30 p.m. in Barranquilla, because Colombia and US Eastern Standard Time share the same offset.
Who plays and where is the final?
Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil in a single match. It is played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Where can fans buy official tickets?
Official sales go only through Eleven Tickets, Conmebol says, and each club sells its 12,000 tickets to its own supporters. Conmebol has warned about resale and fake offers.
Sources: Conmebol, South America's football governing body; Polymarket public API (read 9 November 2026, 6:22 p.m. ET); Rio Times reporting.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error