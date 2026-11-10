Chilean Footballer Questioned in Drug Probe

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CHILE · CRIME

Key Facts The person Carlos Palacios, a Chilean midfielder at Argentina’s Boca Juniors, testified as an imputado, a person under investigation.

The date He gave his statement to Chile’s detective police (PDI) on Monday 9 November 2026.

His status His lawyer says he is not formally charged and faces no court-ordered restrictions.

The case Operation Capitanes, an August drug raid, put his father-in-law in pretrial detention.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chilean footballer Carlos Palacios gave a statement on Monday 9 November 2026 in a drug trafficking investigation that has already put his father-in-law in pretrial detention, which means jail while awaiting trial. Palacios, who now plays for Argentina’s Boca Juniors, was questioned as an imputado, a person under investigation who has not been convicted of anything.

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For US readers, the case shows how a single raid on a drug network in Chile has drawn in a player at one of South America’s best-known clubs. It also shows how Chile separates an imputado from a person who has been formally charged in court.

What Happened

Chile’s civilian detective police, the Policía de Investigaciones (PDI), confirmed that Palacios testified at its Antinarcotics Brigade on Monday. The inquiry is run by the public prosecutor’s office for southern Santiago, known as the Fiscalía Metropolitana Sur.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

His lawyer, Felipe Moraga, said the prosecutor summoned Palacios as an imputado and not as a witness. He added that Palacios is not formally charged and is not subject to any court-ordered restrictions.

Moraga said the prosecutor gave his client a choice. Palacios could make a statement to prove the facts and recover his pickup, or use his right to stay silent.

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Carlos Palacios and the Chile Drug Trafficking Investigation

Authorities say Operation Capitanes took place in early August 2026 and was led by the PDI Antinarcotics Brigade and the southern Santiago prosecutor’s office. Police figures for three linked operations, including Capitanes, total about 1,480 kilograms of cocaine paste, cocaine powder and cannabis, moved from the north of the country to Santiago, according to police.

Four people were detained, two Chileans and two Bolivians, whom police link to three criminal organisations. In two homes in La Florida, a district of southern Santiago, officers found about 70 kilograms of drugs, two pistols and ammunition.

The Father-in-Law and the Truck

Palacios’s father-in-law was arrested in the raid and later charged with drug trafficking and breaking the arms control law. A judge ordered him held in pretrial detention.

Investigators say the detainee used a vehicle registered in Palacios’s name to move drugs. Police also raided several homes, mainly in La Florida.

Héctor Barros, the regional prosecutor for southern Santiago, said in August that the lines of inquiry stayed open. He did not rule out further steps.

Palacios denied any link to the case in a statement in August. His lawyer says the summons does not change his status, since he is not formally charged.

What It Means for You

An imputado is presumed innocent in Chile, and nothing in the public record shows that Palacios has been charged with a crime. Football fans should read the case as an open inquiry, not a verdict.

Travellers to Chile need not change plans, since the case involves a specific network. For readers who follow cocaine supply routes, it adds a detail on how police say drugs move from the north of Chile to Santiago.

What Is Not Known

Neither the PDI nor prosecutors have said what Palacios told investigators on Monday. It is not known whether prosecutors will seek to charge him or return the pickup.

Reports also give different drug totals, depending on whether they describe the whole operation or only the La Florida homes. The Rio Times will update the story when prosecutors or the courts release new facts.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our report on Chile’s iron ore miner CAP.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Imputado Mean in Chile?

An imputado is a person whom prosecutors investigate as a possible participant in a crime. It does not mean the person has been convicted or formally charged.

What Is Operation Capitanes?

It is an August 2026 drug-trafficking operation led by the PDI Antinarcotics Brigade and a Santiago prosecutor’s office. Police say it was part of three linked operations that seized about 1,480 kilograms of drugs.

Has Carlos Palacios Been Charged?

His lawyer says no. He says Palacios is not formally charged and faces no court-ordered restrictions.

Who Is Held in the Case?

Palacios’s father-in-law is in pretrial detention on drug trafficking and arms charges. Police say four people were detained.

Sources: Policía de Investigaciones de Chile (PDI), Antinarcotics Brigade, confirmation of the statement, 9 November 2026; Fiscalía Metropolitana Sur (public prosecutor’s office), statements on Operation Capitanes, August 2026; statements of Felipe Moraga, lawyer of Carlos Palacios, 9 and 10 November 2026; PDI Chile; Ministerio Público de Chile, the public prosecutor’s office.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error