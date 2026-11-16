File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

A foreigner who wants to retire in Nigeria has two official visa routes, and only one of them fits most people. Both are run by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the federal agency that issues visas, and both require you to be at least 65.

The N5A visa is for people who already worked in Nigeria for 20 years or more and now want to stay. The N5B visa is for people who retired abroad, which makes it the route for most overseas pensioners.

Nigeria’s currency, the naira (N), traded at N1,348 per US dollar on 16 November 2026, according to RT, a market data provider. We use that rate for every conversion below.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Age. Both retirement visas are for people aged 65 or older.

N5B, retired abroad. Two-year stay, multiple entry, residence only, no paid work.

N5A, retired in Nigeria. Needs 20 years of work in Nigeria; stay is listed as indefinite.

Paperwork. Passport, retirement letter, proof of funds, medical insurance, a Nigerian address, security clearance.

Fees. The official visa pages we read name no fee amount.

Nigeria offers retirement visas on paper, but the rules are short, some official details conflict, and the cost of living depends heavily on the city you choose.

File photo. The National Mosque in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

In Plain English •NIS. The Nigeria Immigration Service, the federal agency that issues visas and residence permits. •N5A and N5B. The NIS codes for its two retirement visas. •Residence permit. Permission to live in Nigeria, not just visit. •Level 3. A US State Department warning that tells Americans to reconsider travel.

Two Visas for Two Kinds of Retiree

The N5A visa, called Retired in Nigeria, is for foreign nationals aged 65 or older who retired in Nigeria after at least 20 years of service. The NIS lists the stay as indefinite, as a residence permit.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Ramaphosa faces calls to quit as ANC leader” Get the brief

The N5B visa, called Retiree from Abroad, is for people aged 65 or older who retired abroad and now want to live in Nigeria. The NIS page says the stay is two years with multiple entry, and it does not permit employment.

Because N5A needs 20 years of work in Nigeria, N5B is the route for anyone who built a career elsewhere. The NIS page for N5B also says the visa itself is valid for 90 days from issuance, which we read as the window in which you must use it.

Our Nigeria visa and residency guide covers the other visa types.

What You Must Show the Immigration Service

The N5B page lists eight items. The N5A page lists five, including evidence of any earlier temporary residency visa where one applies.

N5B Documents, as Listed by the NIS •Retirement: a letter of retirement. •Money: proof of importation of funds (a bank statement, which we read as evidence that money was brought into Nigeria), and proof of retirement income, such as pension payments where applicable. •Home: a verifiable place of residence in Nigeria. •Identity: a passport valid for at least six months, and a passport-size photo. •Health: a medical insurance certificate. •Safety: a security clearance certificate from your country of residence; the page does not say who issues it.

The home requirement matters most for planning. You need a verifiable address before the visa is issued, so arrange accommodation first.

The N5B page says to apply online through a Nigerian embassy, then pay the visa fee. The N5A page lists an online application with the NIS headquarters, followed by the fee.

Where the Official Rules Do Not Add Up

The NIS posted both pages on 13 April 2025, and neither names a fee. The agency’s general FAQ also says some categories, N5B among them, carry multi-year validity that can be renewed, while the N5B page says its visa is valid for 90 days and lists extension as not applicable.

The N5A page calls the visa multiple entry yet lists its validity as not applicable. We found no minimum income or age other than 65 on either NIS page.

Treat the NIS pages as the rule, and treat any website that quotes a different age or income floor with caution. Before you pay for anything, ask the Nigerian embassy in your country to confirm the stay length, renewal and fee in writing.

Where a Retiree Might Live, and What It Costs

Lagos Realty, a property firm, reported 2026 average yearly rents for a two-bedroom flat in four upmarket Lagos districts, as carried by Nairametrics, a Nigerian business site. Ikate averages N8.5 million (about US$6,300), Lekki Phase 1 N10 million (about US$7,400), Victoria Island N15 million (about US$11,100) and Ikoyi N17.25 million (about US$12,800).

In Abuja, the Daily Trust, a Nigerian newspaper, quoted three-bedroom apartments and detached duplexes in Guzape at around N20 million (about US$14,800) a year and four-bedroom terraced homes in Asokoro at N25 million (about US$18,500), as carried by allAfrica, a pan-African news site. These are different home sizes, so the two cities cannot be ranked from them.

Our guide to the best places for expats in Nigeria compares the districts in more detail. Our Abuja explainer describes the capital, and our cost of living guide covers everyday spending.

Money, Insurance and Safety

A pensioner paid in dollars gains when the naira weakens, but rents are set in naira and have risen fast. Lagos Realty put Ikate rents at N8.5 million in 2026, against N3 million in 2022.

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics put September inflation at 14.63%, and the October reading is due in mid-November. Check the new figure before you fix a budget, because it sets how quickly your costs may drift.

Both visas ask for a medical insurance certificate, but the NIS pages do not say what level of cover it accepts. Our Nigeria healthcare guide explains hospitals and insurers.

ThisDay, a Lagos newspaper, reported on 9 April 2026 that the US State Department rated Nigeria Level 3, reconsider travel, and authorized non-emergency embassy staff in Abuja to leave. A later advisory may exist, so read our safety guide and check travel.state.gov, the State Department’s official site, for the current rating before you commit.

What It Means for a Retiree Abroad

A retiree who plans well can meet the paperwork. The harder choices are the city, the insurance and a plan for leaving if conditions change.

Start with the embassy letter on stay length, then rent for a short term in one district before signing a long lease. Read our tax guide for expats before moving a pension, because residents can face local tax rules.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the visa fees, the processing time, the renewal rules or the accepted level of medical cover, because the NIS pages do not state them. We also could not open the State Department’s own advisory page, so the rating and any change since April rest on ThisDay’s report.

We found no 2026 report of a change to N5A or N5B. Follow our Nigeria news in English for updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can foreigners retire in Nigeria?

Yes, on paper. The Nigeria Immigration Service lists two retirement visas, N5A for people who retired in Nigeria and N5B for people who retired abroad, both for ages 65 and above.

What age do you need to be to get a Nigerian retirement visa?

The NIS pages for both N5A and N5B say 65 years or older. We found no lower age limit on either page.

Can I work in Nigeria on a retirement visa?

The N5B page says employment is not permitted and that the visa is for residence only. The N5A page says only that holders may reside in Nigeria.

How long can a retiree stay in Nigeria?

The N5B page says two years with multiple entry, and the N5A page says indefinite. Official pages conflict on renewal, so confirm with the embassy.

How much does the visa cost?

The NIS pages we read name no fee. Ask the Nigerian embassy in your country for the current amount in writing.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error