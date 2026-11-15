Ikoyi, Lagos. Neither the United Kingdom nor Canada places Lagos in its most restrictive category. (Photo: "Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria" by Reginald Bassey, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.)

The best places for expats to live in Nigeria sit in two cities: the Lagos Island and Lekki districts of Lagos, and the high-rent neighbourhoods of Abuja. Lagos Realty, a property firm, puts the average two-bedroom flat at N17.25 million (about US$12,900) a year in Ikoyi, the priciest of four Lagos districts it tracks, and N8.5 million (about US$6,300) in Ikate, the cheapest, as Nairametrics, a Nigerian business site, reported on 9 August 2026.

In Abuja, the Daily Trust, a Nigerian newspaper, found four-bedroom terraced homes in Asokoro, an Abuja district, at around N25 million (about US$18,600) a year on 9 February 2026.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Lagos rent. Two-bedroom flats average N8.5m to N17.25m (US$6,300 to US$12,900) a year across four districts.

Abuja rent. Four-bedroom Asokoro and Katampe homes quote N20m to N25m (US$14,900 to US$18,600) a year.

Safety. The US rates Nigeria Level 3 (reconsider travel) and told non-emergency Abuja embassy staff to start leaving.

Schools. Tuition at the American international school in Lagos runs from about US$11,800 to US$20,000 a year.

Rate. Every dollar figure uses N1,342 per dollar, the market level on Friday 13 November 2026.

Rents are quoted per year in naira (N), where m means million. Each figure here comes from a named report, and none is a price list.

File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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In Plain English •Naira (N). Nigeria’s currency. One US dollar buys about N1,342. •Lagos Island. The central part of Lagos, which includes Ikoyi and Victoria Island. •Level 3. A US State Department warning that tells Americans to reconsider travel.

Lagos: Four Districts From Cheapest to Priciest

Ikate, Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island and Ikoyi are the four districts in the Lagos Island Residential Market Report 2026 from Lagos Realty. Nairametrics published the averages on 9 August 2026, and a second article on 8 July 2026 gave the same 2026 rents for three of them.

The 2022 comparisons below come from the 9 August article.

Average Two-Bedroom Rent Per Year, 2026 •Ikate: N8.5m (about US$6,300), up from N3m in 2022. •Lekki Phase 1: N10m (about US$7,500), up from N4m in 2022. •Victoria Island: N15m (about US$11,200), up from N6.57m in 2022. •Ikoyi: N17.25m (about US$12,900), up from N8m in 2022.

Ikoyi now costs 2.03 times as much as Ikate. In 2022 it cost 2.67 times as much, because Ikate rents rose 183 per cent while Ikoyi rents rose 116 per cent.

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The cheaper districts are closing the gap, which tells a newcomer that the discount is shrinking. Lekki Phase 1 now costs 58 per cent of an Ikoyi flat, against 50 per cent in 2022.

Rents rose by more than 100 per cent in naira in all four districts since 2022, according to Lagos Realty. Our Nigeria cost of living guide adds power, petrol and monthly budgets, and our Lagos cost of living detail goes deeper on the city.

Abuja: Bigger Homes, Looser Numbers

File photo. An aerial view of Abuja’s Central Business District, Nigeria’s capital, in an April 2024 photo. Photo: Shadygaz, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Daily Trust, a Nigerian newspaper, published Abuja rents on 9 February 2026, and allAfrica, a pan-African news site, carried the report. The newspaper cites its own checks and names no data provider, so we treat the figures as quotes, not averages.

Abuja Quotes From the Daily Trust •Guzape: three-bedroom homes around N20m (about US$14,900) a year. •Maitama: three-bedroom flats around N7m (about US$5,200) a month, and some at N40m (about US$29,800) a year. •Asokoro: four-bedroom terraced homes around N25m (about US$18,600) a year. •Wuye: five-bedroom detached homes around N25m (about US$18,600) a year. •Jahi: four-bedroom homes as high as N20m (about US$14,900) a year, or even more. •Katampe: four-bedroom homes as high as N20m (about US$14,900) a year.

Katampe quotes four-bedroom homes at up to N20m, one fifth below the N25m for a four-bedroom terraced home in Asokoro. The same N25m buys a five-bedroom detached house in Wuye, so space per naira looks better there if the quotes hold.

The Maitama line mixes two pricing periods. N7m a month would equal N84m (about US$62,600) a year, more than twice the N40m top annual figure, so ask every landlord whether the price is monthly or yearly.

Lagos and Abuja cannot be ranked on these numbers, because Lagos Realty prices two-bedroom flats and the Daily Trust prices three- to five-bedroom homes. Our Abuja explainer describes the capital itself.

Port Harcourt and the Rest of Nigeria

We found no rent data for Port Harcourt, the oil city in Rivers State, that meets our standard, so we do not rank it. ThisDay, a Lagos newspaper, reported on 9 April 2026 that the US State Department’s list of areas to avoid includes Rivers State excluding Port Harcourt, and northern states such as Borno and Yobe.

Other cities may suit a specific employer, but we have no verified housing figures to compare them.

Safety Comes Before the District

ThisDay reported on 9 April 2026 that the US State Department kept Nigeria at Level 3, “reconsider travel”, and told non-emergency embassy staff and their families in Abuja to begin leaving. allAfrica carried that report, which did not name Lagos separately. For a US reader, the advisory is the first check before a lease.

Our Nigeria safety guide breaks the country into five zones, and our healthcare guide covers medical cover.

Schools Can Cost More Than Rent

Nairametrics reported on 28 February 2026 that tuition at the American International School of Lagos ranges from N15,775,898 (about US$11,800) to N26,880,485 (about US$20,000) a year, depending on grade and programme. For the American International School of Abuja, the same ranking lists US$18,796 for grades 6 to 8 and US$20,970 for grades 9 to 12.

The top Lagos fee is 56 per cent above the N17.25m average rent for a two-bedroom flat in Ikoyi. A family with one child in a senior grade can therefore spend more on school than on housing.

How to Pick a District

Start from the budget and work backwards. A single worker spending under about US$7,500 a year on a two-bedroom flat is looking at Ikate or Lekki Phase 1, and the Lagos Realty figures put Victoria Island and Ikoyi at US$11,200 to US$12,900.

A family needing a house should compare Abuja quotes of US$14,900 to US$18,600 with Lagos flats plus school fees. Use the same unit size when you compare, because the two cities are not priced on the same basis.

Before signing, read the guide to property rules for foreigners. The tax guide for expats covers the tax rules a resident faces.

What Can Go Wrong

Averages hide a wide range inside each district, and a single firm produced the Lagos figures. The naira moves, so a rent fixed in naira can cost more or fewer dollars by the time it is due.

The Abuja numbers come from one newspaper’s checks, not from a survey with a published method. Treat every figure as a starting point for a conversation with a local agent, and compare at least three listings.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the State Department’s own advisory page, so the Level 3 rating and the April changes rest on ThisDay’s report; check travel.state.gov before you commit. We also have no verified rents for Gwarinpa, Wuse II or Port Harcourt, no commute times or power supply by district, and the school report does not say whether the Abuja fees are yearly or per term.

Follow our Nigeria news in English for updates as new rent and safety data appear.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best place to live in Nigeria for expats?

Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki Phase 1 and Ikate in Lagos, and Maitama, Asokoro, Guzape and Katampe in Abuja, are among the districts with published 2026 rent figures. The best fit depends on budget and family size.

How much is rent in Lagos for an expat?

Lagos Realty reported averages of N8.5m (about US$6,300) a year for a two-bedroom flat in Ikate and N17.25m (about US$12,900) in Ikoyi. Lekki Phase 1 is N10m (about US$7,500) and Victoria Island N15m (about US$11,200).

Is Abuja cheaper than Lagos?

We cannot say from these numbers. The Daily Trust prices three- to five-bedroom homes in Abuja at N20m to N25m (US$14,900 to US$18,600) a year, while Lagos Realty prices two-bedroom flats, so the comparison is not like for like.

Is Nigeria safe for foreigners to live in?

The US State Department rates Nigeria Level 3, reconsider travel, according to ThisDay on 9 April 2026. Check travel.state.gov for the current rating before you plan a move.

How much do international schools cost in Nigeria?

Nairametrics reported tuition of N15,775,898 to N26,880,485 (about US$11,800 to US$20,000) a year in Lagos. For Abuja it listed US$18,796 for grades 6 to 8 and US$20,970 for grades 9 to 12.

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