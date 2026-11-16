Nigeria does not appear to offer a digital nomad visa. We found no page for one on the website of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the federal agency that issues visas, although we could not search the whole site.

The short-stay visas that do exist are for tourism or business meetings, and the NIS pages for both say that employment is not permitted. Anyone planning to work online from Lagos or Abuja should ask a Nigerian embassy for written confirmation before booking flights.

We convert prices at N1,348 per US dollar (RT, a market data provider, 16 November 2026). N is the symbol for the naira, Nigeria’s currency.

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Key Facts Nomad visa. We found no NIS page for one, but we did not search the whole site.

Tourist visa. Valid 90 days from issuance, 30-day stay, single entry, no work allowed.

Business visa. For meetings and training only; 30-day stay, no employment, not extendable.

Work permit. Needs a host company’s approval; the NIS lists classes from 30 days to six months.

Rent. Lagos two-bedroom flats average N8.5 million to N17.25 million a year (US$6,300 to US$12,800).

The official rules cover tourists, business visitors and employees, and the pages we read do not mention people who work online for employers abroad.

File photo. A monument and a busy road in Ikeja, Lagos, at night. photo. A lit monument and traffic light trails at night in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Omoeko Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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In Plain English •NIS. The Nigeria Immigration Service, the federal agency that issues visas. •Digital nomad visa. A visa that lets a person live in a country while working online for employers abroad. •Visa Authority Letter. A pre-approval from Nigerian immigration that some work visas require. •Level 3. A US State Department warning that tells Americans to reconsider travel.

What Short-Stay Visas Allow

The tourism visa, coded F5A, is a single-entry visa valid for 90 days from issuance, and the NIS page says the stay is 30 days. It cannot be extended, and the page says it does not allow employment.

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Applicants must show a valid passport, a return ticket, a hotel booking or a host’s address in Nigeria, and a 180-day bank statement as evidence of funds. Both pages we read carry a post date of 30 March 2025.

The single-entry business visa, coded F4A, follows the same 90-day validity and 30-day stay, and it is not extendable. It covers meetings, conferences, training, contract talks, trade fairs and job interviews, and the page again says no employment.

Because neither single-entry visa can be extended, a traveller who wants more than 30 days would have to leave and apply again. The NIS pages do not say how soon a new application is accepted.

None of the visa pages we read mentions remote work for a foreign employer.

The Work Permit Route

The Temporary Work Permit, coded R10, is for experts invited by a company to do specialised, project-based tasks. The NIS page says the host company must first win approval from the Comptroller General of Immigration, the agency’s head, and the applicant receives a Visa Authority Letter.

That page lists a validity of 30 days, extendable where applicable. It does not describe a remote worker employed abroad.

A freelancer or a remote employee of a foreign company usually has no Nigerian host company to seek that approval, so this route rarely fits a nomad.

Several Permit Lengths

The NIS lists several work permit classes. The R10 page says 30 days, the visa overview page lists a 90-day version and a six-month version, and the NIS FAQ says the six-month R11 permit is valid for six months and non-renewable.

The FAQ also says short-visit e-visas (electronic visas) cannot be converted into residence or work permits inside Nigeria. We could not read the e-visa portal itself, because its pages did not load.

One travel website, Visa Process Infos, describes a Nigerian digital nomad visa with a monthly income floor of US$1,500 and a N200 fee. We found no NIS page that matches it, so we do not treat it as an official route.

The class and length that would apply to a remote worker are unclear. Treat any figure as unconfirmed until an embassy states the class and length in writing.

Questions to Put to the Embassy •Work: Does online work for an employer abroad count as employment under Nigerian law? •Visa: Which visa class and stay length would you advise for a stay of several months? •Cost: What are the fee and the processing time today? •Extension: Can the stay be extended or renewed, and under what conditions? •Proof: Can you confirm your answers in writing?

Where a Visitor Might Stay, and What It Costs

Lagos Realty, a property firm, reported 2026 average yearly rents for a two-bedroom flat in four upmarket Lagos districts, as carried by Nairametrics, a Nigerian business site. Ikate averages N8.5 million (about US$6,300), Lekki Phase 1 N10 million (about US$7,400), Victoria Island N15 million (about US$11,100) and Ikoyi N17.25 million (about US$12,800).

File photo. Eagle Square and the surrounding roads in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

Those are yearly leases, which suit a resident more than a visitor on a 30-day stay. Short-term rentals are priced differently, and we have no verified price for them.

Our guide to the best places for expats in Nigeria compares districts. Our cost of living guide covers everyday spending.

Safety and Money

Channels TV, a Nigerian broadcaster, reported on 9 April 2026 that the US State Department rated Nigeria Level 3, reconsider travel, and authorized non-emergency embassy staff in Abuja to leave. A later advisory may exist, so read our safety guide and check travel.state.gov, the State Department’s official site, for the current rating.

A remote worker paid in dollars gains when the naira weakens, but local rents are set in naira and have risen quickly. Our tax guide for expats explains why a longer stay can bring tax questions.

What It Means for a Remote Worker

A visitor who only needs a short trip can use the tourist or business visa, but should keep paid work out of the plan until the embassy says what is allowed. A longer stay needs a visa that permits residence.

People over 65 who want to settle have a separate route, covered in our guide to retiring in Nigeria. Our Nigeria visa and residency guide covers the other visa types.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the NIS website has a nomad or remote-worker page that we missed, because we read specific pages and did not search the whole site. We also do not know whether Nigerian law treats online work for a foreign employer as employment.

Fees and processing times are not stated on the pages we read. Follow our Nigeria news in English for updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Nigeria have a digital nomad visa?

We found no digital nomad visa page on the NIS website, though we did not search the whole site. Ask a Nigerian embassy for written confirmation before you travel.

Can I work remotely in Nigeria on a tourist visa?

The NIS tourism visa page says the visa does not allow employment and is for tourism only. It does not mention remote work, so ask the embassy in writing.

How long can a tourist stay in Nigeria?

The NIS tourism visa page says 30 days on a single entry, within a 90-day validity from issuance. The visa cannot be extended.

Can an e-visa be turned into a work permit?

The NIS FAQ says short-visit e-visas cannot be converted into residence or work permits inside Nigeria.

What visa do I need to work in Nigeria?

A work permit, which requires an employer. The NIS lists a Temporary Work Permit for specialised project work, with a Visa Authority Letter, and the NIS lists several permit classes, from 30 days to six months.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error