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AFRICA · DIPLOMACY

A dispute over a ceremony livestream has turned into a public quarrel between the Nigerian mission in Pretoria and the spokesperson of South Africa’s president. On Saturday 14 November 2026 the mission wrote on the social platform X that spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was “the disgrace and no-one else”.

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Trigger On Friday 13 November 2026, envoy Femi Fani-Kayode said a ceremony livestream cut his speech.

Reply On Saturday 14 November, Nigeria’s mission told spokesperson Vincent Magwenya online: “You are the disgrace.”

Denial Magwenya says the president does not interfere with the state broadcaster, which ran the stream.

Open Both sides disagree on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa personally stepped in to fix the problem.

Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s new high commissioner, said on Friday 13 November 2026 that a ceremony livestream cut his speech.

The row began a day earlier, when Nigeria’s new envoy said his speech was missing from the stream of his welcome ceremony, as we reported in our story on the release of the envoy’s speech. Nigeria and South Africa are two of Africa’s largest economies, so a feud between their capitals draws wide attention.

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What Happened

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Nigerian aviation minister, presented his credentials, a formal welcome of new envoys, to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday 13 November 2026 at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. He is Nigeria’s high commissioner, the title Commonwealth countries use for an ambassador, and is also accredited to Lesotho and Eswatini.

Fani-Kayode said that of the 15 envoys given the floor, Nigeria’s was the only livestream cut. He says President Ramaphosa acted on his complaint, while Magwenya says the president did not intervene.

Magwenya replied that the ceremony was streamed by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the state broadcaster, which the presidency does not control. He said the president does not interfere in its editorial work and urged Fani-Kayode to meet the SABC to build a respectful relationship.

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What Each Side Says

The Nigerian High Commission answered on X that Ramaphosa had personally intervened and that he “literally saved the day”. It told Magwenya: “You are the disgrace and no-one else.”

Magwenya had written that “a lie remains a lie” and told Fani-Kayode to stop disgracing himself and his country. The mission replied that Magwenya was wrong to call the envoy a liar and accused him of bringing his nation into disrepute.

It also pointed to Magwenya’s earlier remarks about the presidents of Nigeria and Ghana, who had raised concerns about xenophobia in South Africa. In July the presidency had accused Ghana and, to a lesser extent, Nigeria of driving false news on the issue.

Hours after Fani-Kayode’s protest on Friday, a recording of his speech was uploaded online. The presidency’s position is that the original livestream was the SABC’s responsibility.

Why It Matters

Relations between Abuja and Pretoria have been strained this year over concerns about attacks on foreigners, known as xenophobia, in South Africa. A public fight between a new envoy and the president’s spokesperson makes quiet diplomacy harder.

No formal diplomatic note has been reported so far. That keeps the row about words, but it can harden positions on migration, trade and security cooperation.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the row has no direct effect on travel, trade or sanctions, and neither government has announced any policy change. Nigerians living in South Africa, and firms that trade between the two countries, are the people most exposed if the tone worsens.

Watch for a formal reply from the presidency to the mission’s latest post and for any summons of either envoy. Either step would move the row from social media to official diplomacy.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what Ramaphosa did after Fani-Kayode’s complaint, because the presidency denies any intervention. It is also not known why the livestream lacked his segment, since the presidency points to the SABC.

No date has been announced for any meeting between the two sides. The presidency has not said whether it will respond to the mission’s latest post.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Nigeria and South Africa Row About?

Nigeria’s high commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, said South Africa’s livestream of a credentials ceremony on Friday 13 November 2026 left out his speech. South Africa’s presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, rejected the claim.

Did President Ramaphosa Intervene?

Nigeria’s mission says he did and that he ordered the problem fixed. Magwenya says the president does not intervene in the state broadcaster’s work.

Will the Row Affect Relations Between the Two Countries?

Neither government has announced any change to trade, visas or diplomatic ties. The Nigerian mission said it hopes for calm while keeping the option to escalate.

Sources: Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, statements on X, 13 and 14 November 2026; Presidency of South Africa, spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, statements on X, 13 November 2026; Presidency of South Africa, credentials ceremony, 13 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error