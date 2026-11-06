Polygold Gets 30 Days on Mine Closure Plan

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TANZANIA · MINING

Key Facts The order Tanzania’s National Mine Closure Committee gave Polygold 30 days to improve its mine closure plan.

The deadline Polygold must agree community projects with the Musoma district committee within two weeks of 5 November.

The gap The committee found shortcomings in the plan’s community projects and in what they would cost.

The rule Project costs must be included in the mine’s overall closure budget.

The response Polygold’s management promised to meet the directions within the time given.

Tanzania’s National Mine Closure Committee gave mining company Polygold 30 days on Thursday 5 November 2026 to fix its mine closure plan. A mine closure plan sets out how a company will shut a mine and support the people who live nearby.

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The committee found gaps in the plan’s section on community projects and their costs. It also told Polygold to agree new livelihood projects with local officials within two weeks.

What the Committee Decided

The committee met at the offices of Tanzania’s Mining Commission in Dodoma, the capital. Hamisi Kamando, who chairs it and is the country’s Chief Inspector of Mines, announced the directions.

The committee had reviewed the closure plan that Polygold submitted and found shortcomings. It ordered the company to improve the whole plan and send it to the Mining Commission within 30 days for further review.

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Two Weeks to Agree on Local Projects

Polygold must meet the Musoma District Mine Closure Committee within two weeks of 5 November, which means by Thursday 19 November 2026. Together they must agree which projects will help residents around the mine and what those projects will cost.

Kamando said the cost of those projects must be included in the main cost of closing the mine. The aim is that closure does more than end digging and leaves residents with a way to earn income.

Why Alternative Livelihoods Matter

The committee calls these alternative livelihood projects, meaning new ways for a community to earn money when mining stops. It reminded all mining companies that their closure plans must list such projects.

Communities should not become economically vulnerable just because a mine has reached the end of its life, the committee said. Mining firms should put measures in place so that residents keep their incomes.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Polygold is a mining company with a mine in the Musoma area of Tanzania’s Mara region. The Mining Commission is the state body that regulates the sector.

The national committee includes the Vice-President’s Office and the ministries of Minerals, Water, and Natural Resources and Tourism. It also has the Government Chemist Laboratory Authority, the University of Dar es Salaam and the Musoma district officials.

What It Means for You

For US readers who invest in African mining, the order shows that Tanzania expects closure costs and community plans to be settled early. Companies that submit thin plans are sent back to revise them, as Polygold now has been.

Residents near the mine can watch for local projects agreed in the coming weeks. See also Rio Times reports on Tanzania’s mining licence checks and on local mining firms.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which projects Polygold and the Musoma committee will choose or what they will cost. The two sides must report by Thursday 19 November 2026, and the Mining Commission can confirm the outcome.

The committee has not said when the mine will stop production. Polygold’s management and the Mining Commission can state the closure date once the revised plan is approved.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Tanzania order Polygold to do?

Tanzania’s National Mine Closure Committee told Polygold to improve its mine closure plan within 30 days. It must also agree community projects with the Musoma district committee within two weeks.

Who announced the decision?

Hamisi Kamando, chair of the committee and Tanzania’s Chief Inspector of Mines, announced it on 5 November 2026 in Dodoma. The meeting took place at the Mining Commission’s offices.

What is a mine closure plan?

It is a document that sets out how a company will close a mine, clean up the site and support nearby communities. In Tanzania it must include alternative ways for residents to earn income.

How did Polygold respond?

Polygold’s management promised to carry out the directions and finish the improvements in the time given. It has to submit the revised plan to the Mining Commission.

Sources: Tanzania Mining Commission and National Mine Closure Committee, directions to Polygold, Dodoma, 5 November 2026; Previous Rio Times coverage: Tanzania Steps Up Checks on Mining Licences, 4 November 2026; Previous Rio Times coverage: Tanzania Urges Local Firms to Win US$1.9bn Mining Spend, 4 October 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief