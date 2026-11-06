Maringá Tornado Cuts Power to Over 85,000

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BRAZIL · WEATHER

Key Facts The storm An F2 tornado hit Maringá, Paraná, Brazil, in the early hours of Monday 2 November 2026.

The winds Simepar, Paraná’s weather agency, estimates winds of 180 to 253 km/h (about 112 to 157 mph).

The power Copel, Paraná’s power utility, says about 88,000 properties lost power; 35,000 stayed dark by Wednesday morning.

The damage The Prefeitura (city government) counted 363 fallen trees early on, and later counts topped 860.

The next storm INMET, Brazil’s national weather institute, has an orange storm alert for Saturday 7 November 2026.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A tornado rated F2 on the Fujita damage scale tore through Maringá, a city of about 410,000 people in northern Paraná state, Brazil, in the early hours of Monday 2 November 2026. Simepar, the Paraná state weather and environmental monitoring agency, confirmed the rating on Tuesday 3 November after surveying the damage.

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For US readers, the storm shows how one twister can cut power to tens of thousands of properties in one of Brazil’s main farming states. A new orange storm alert covers the region on Saturday 7 November 2026, so repair crews are working against the weather.

What Happened

Simepar says a supercell, a large rotating thunderstorm, crossed Maringá in the early hours of Monday 2 November. The agency rated the tornado F2 on the Fujita scale after analysing radar, weather-station and field data.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The tornado travelled about 15 km (9 miles) from the southwest of the city, according to Simepar. Its winds are estimated at 180 to 253 km/h (about 112 to 157 mph).

In the Parque das Indústrias district, warehouses were destroyed and parts of buildings landed hundreds of metres away on nearby properties. The roof of a fire station gave way, damaging files, furniture and electronics.

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What an F2 Tornado Means

A tornado is a rotating column of air that touches the ground, and the Fujita scale rates it from F0 to F5 by the damage it causes. F2 sits in the middle and is called significant.

At F2, winds of 112 to 157 mph (180 to 253 km/h) can tear roofs off houses, snap large trees and lift cars. Most tornadoes rate at the weak end of the scale, so an F2 is a serious event for any city.

The Cleanup and the Count

About 600 families received tarpaulins to cover damaged roofs, the Prefeitura said on Monday 2 November. The count of fallen trees kept rising as crews reached more streets: 363 in the first tally and more than 860 in later city counts.

Mayor Silvio Barros signed an emergency decree, called a situação de emergência in Portuguese, late on Wednesday 4 November. It speeds the flow of state and federal emergency funds, and he has ruled out a calamity declaration.

Power Cuts

Copel, Paraná’s main electricity company, says about 88,000 properties lost power. More than 47,000 were still without power on the evening of Tuesday 3 November, about 39,000 of them for over 24 hours.

By Wednesday morning 4 November, Copel said more than 53,000 properties were reconnected, with roughly 35,000 still dark. It says 219 poles were destroyed and about 8 km (5 miles) of power line were damaged, and about 900 of its workers were mobilised.

What It Means for You

Paraná is one of Brazil’s main farming and poultry states, so long power cuts can slow food plants and shipments. No official figures on lost output have been published yet.

Travellers to Maringá or Londrina this weekend should check weather alerts before leaving, because the orange alert runs through Saturday. Fallen trees and power cuts may still slow travel.

What Comes Next

INMET has issued an orange alert for storms in Londrina and Maringá, in the north-central region of Paraná, valid from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday 7 November 2026. It warns of rain with winds of up to 100 km/h (62 mph) and possible power cuts.

We found no report of a tornado in Londrina. The alert there is for a severe storm, not a tornado.

What Is Not Known

No deaths have been reported in Maringá in the coverage we reviewed, but a full count of injuries has not been published. The total cost of the damage is also unknown.

Simepar may still revise its preliminary F2 rating after more field work. It is unclear whether any official source expects another tornado, because the current alert is for storms and strong wind.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: tornadoes and storms in Santa Catarina.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is an F2 Tornado?

It is a mid-scale tornado on the Fujita scale, with winds of about 112 to 157 mph (180 to 253 km/h). It can tear roofs off houses and snap large trees.

How Many Properties Lost Power in Maringá?

Copel says about 88,000 properties lost power. By Wednesday morning 4 November, more than 53,000 were reconnected and roughly 35,000 were still dark.

Is Another Storm Coming to Paraná?

INMET has an orange storm alert for Londrina and Maringá on Saturday 7 November 2026. It warns of winds of up to 100 km/h (62 mph) and possible power cuts.

Should Travellers Change Plans for Maringá?

Check INMET weather alerts first, because the orange alert covers Saturday 7 November 2026. Fallen trees and power cuts may still slow travel in the city.

Sources: Simepar (Paraná weather and environmental monitoring agency), tornado classification, 3 November 2026; Copel (Companhia Paranaense de Energia), outage and repair updates, 3 and 4 November 2026; Prefeitura de Maringá (city government), damage tallies and mobility office update, 2 to 5 November 2026; INMET (Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology), storm alert for 7 November 2026; IBGE (Brazil’s statistics agency), 2022 census.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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