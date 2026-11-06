Tanzania Bank Secures US$30M Loan From China

TANZANIA · NMB BANK

Key Facts The country Tanzania is an East African nation where many small firms struggle to get bank credit.

The background In May NMB signed US$180 million (TZS 475.3 billion) of lines with development lenders.

What happened NMB says it signed a US$30 million loan with China Development Bank, announced on 5 November.

The numbers The loan equals about US$30 million (TZS 79.2 billion); NMB gave no rate, tenor or repayment terms.

What it means for you Small Tanzanian firms trading with China may find NMB credit easier to get, NMB says.

Still open The interest rate, tenor and repayment terms have not been published.

Tanzania’s NMB Bank Plc, a lender listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, says it has secured a US$30 million (TZS 79.2 billion) loan from China Development Bank, a Chinese state-owned policy bank. NMB says the agreement was signed at its Dar es Salaam headquarters and made public on Thursday 5 November.

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NMB says the money is meant for lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, known as SMEs, including firms that trade with China. All Tanzanian shilling (TZS) figures here use the Bank of Tanzania’s mean rate of TZS 2,640.44 per US dollar for 6 November 2026.

What NMB Says

File photo: the harbour and container terminal in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

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NMB’s managing director and chief executive, Ruth Zaipuna, said at the signing ceremony that limited access to adequate financing remains a major challenge for entrepreneurs who want to expand and compete in wider markets. She said the loan would strengthen NMB’s ability to meet those financing needs and to facilitate trade.

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“Small businesses are central to Tanzania’s economy, yet access to adequate financing remains a challenge for many entrepreneurs,” Zaipuna said. These are NMB’s own statements, and the claims about the loan’s purpose rest on them.

She said the partnership would strengthen NMB’s relationships with Chinese financial institutions and business partners. It would also open more ways for Tanzanian importers and exporters to reach financing and cross-border payment services.

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NMB’s account calls the deal a loan in one place and a facility in another. The details published so far do not include the interest rate, the length of the loan or the repayment schedule.

NMB’s Links With China

NMB says it offers renminbi payment services, renminbi business accounts and trade-finance products through China’s Cross-border Interbank Payment System, known as CIPS. CIPS is a Chinese payment network that settles cross-border payments in renminbi, China’s currency.

The bank also says it arranges Canton Fair business tours, which connect Tanzanian entrepreneurs with Chinese manufacturers and suppliers. The Canton Fair is a large trade fair held in Guangzhou, China.

NMB says the loan follows its recognition as Tanzania’s Best SME Bank for 2026 by an international financial magazine. It says the new facility supports private-sector investment, financial inclusion and National Development Vision 2050, the government’s long-term development plan.

Other Foreign Lenders at NMB

In May, NMB signed two lending facilities worth US$180 million (TZS 475.3 billion) in total, on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda. They comprise US$100 million (TZS 264.0 billion) from the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s private-sector arm, and US$80 million (TZS 211.2 billion) from British International Investment, the UK’s development finance institution, and Norfund, Norway’s.

NMB said that May money is meant for small businesses, agribusiness, women-led firms and youth-led firms. With the new US$30 million (TZS 79.2 billion), NMB has announced US$210 million (TZS 554.5 billion) in foreign lending lines within about six months.

What It Means for US Readers

NMB’s announcements show it now borrows from Chinese, British, Norwegian and World Bank-group lenders at once. That mix means no single lender’s home country supplies all of its foreign funding.

Tanzanian importers who buy from China can use NMB’s renminbi accounts and payment services, which may shift some trade settlement away from dollars. At US$30 million (TZS 79.2 billion) the loan signals direction more than scale.

Investors in the Dar es Salaam market should note that the loan’s cost and tenor are not public. Those terms will decide whether the money strengthens or burdens NMB’s margins.

What Is Not Known

The interest rate, tenor and repayment terms of the loan are not known. NMB can answer, most likely in its next results statement, though no date has been announced.

It is not known whether further China Development Bank lines to NMB are planned. NMB and the Chinese bank can answer, and no date has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is China Development Bank?

It is a Chinese state-owned policy bank that finances infrastructure, industry and trade at home and abroad. NMB says it lent US$30 million (TZS 79.2 billion) for small-business lending.

How much did NMB borrow?

NMB says it secured US$30 million (TZS 79.2 billion), announced on Thursday 5 November. The interest rate and tenor were not disclosed.

What are small and medium-sized enterprises?

They are businesses larger than micro firms but smaller than big corporations, often called SMEs. NMB’s chief executive calls them central to Tanzania’s economy.

What is CIPS?

CIPS is China’s Cross-border Interbank Payment System, which handles payments in renminbi. NMB says it uses CIPS to offer renminbi payments and accounts to Tanzanian businesses.

Is NMB listed on a stock exchange?

Yes, NMB is listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. It also holds other foreign lending lines, including US$80 million (TZS 211.2 billion) from British and Norwegian development lenders announced in May.

Sources: NMB Bank Plc announcement and statements by chief executive Ruth Zaipuna at the signing, Dar es Salaam, announced 5 November 2026; NMB financing announcements of May 2026 with the International Finance Corporation, British International Investment and Norfund. TZS figures use the Bank of Tanzania mean rate of TZS 2,640.44 per US dollar for 6 November 2026, published at bot.go.tz.