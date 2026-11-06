Puerto Rico Senate Backs Immigrant Students

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PUERTO RICO · EDUCATION

Key Facts The bill Senate Bill 1062 would create an Educational Equity Law for Immigrant Students, filed on 6 February 2026.

The vote The Senate passed the bill on Thursday 5 November.

Warrant rule Immigration agents would need a signed judge’s warrant naming the student before acting at a school.

Enrollment Schools could not demand Social Security numbers or ask about immigration status when enrolling a child.

Next step The House of Representatives and the governor must still act.

A bill on immigrant student rights would guarantee free public schooling to every child in Puerto Rico, whatever the family’s immigration status. The Senate passed the measure on Thursday 5 November.

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Senate Bill 1062 would also bar school staff from letting federal immigration agents in without a judge’s warrant. Its author, Senator Moran Trinidad, filed it on 6 February 2026.

What the Senate Did

The Senate approved Bill 1062 on Thursday 5 November, day 81 of the current session in the Capitol in San Juan. Its Government and Education committees had jointly recommended passage with amendments.

The Senate’s online calendar shows its next regular session for Wednesday 11 November at 11:00 a.m. Because the committees recommended amendments, the text the Senate passed may differ from the filed version described here.

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Immigrant Student Rights in the Bill

The bill says every minor between 5 and 21 years old living in Puerto Rico has the right to free public education. That applies regardless of immigration status.

Schools would have to accept several documents as proof of residence, such as a lease, a utility bill or a letter from a shelter. Children could enroll at once even without school records, vaccine papers or a birth certificate.

Privacy Rules for Student Data

Schools could not require a Social Security number or ask directly about immigration status when a child enrolls. Birthplace and nationality would not be collected at first enrollment.

If authorities ask for a student’s information, staff would have to tell the parents without delay and consult legal counsel. The island’s Department of Education would publish a privacy protocol for all schools.

A Judge’s Warrant Before Any Action

Before any agency acts against a student at school for immigration reasons, it would need a valid court order signed by a judge. The order must name the student and give the legal basis.

The agency would also have to notify the Education Secretary before acting. The school would inform the family at once, and the child could have a parent and a lawyer present.

Limits on Federal Agents in Schools

The bill bars staff from voluntarily letting a federal agent into a school, or helping in any way, without the required warrant. It also says no intervention may take place during class hours.

A staff member who breaks the protocol could face discipline, removal from duties or referral to the island’s Department of Justice. The bill names Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in its call for a protocol.

Bullying and Complaints

The bill defines bullying over immigration status, national origin, language or accent, and treats it as worse when staff are responsible. Schools would add anti-discrimination lessons and yearly staff training.

Anyone harmed by a non-compliant intervention could complain to the Education Department and the Civil Rights Commission. Each must start an investigation within ten days and rule within 30 more calendar days.

Why Lawmakers Cite a 1982 Ruling

The bill relies on Plyler, a case the US Supreme Court decided on 15 June 1982. The court held that a Texas law denying school funds for children not legally admitted violated the Equal Protection Clause.

The bill says it adapts guidance from New York State to the island’s circumstances. It also says some immigrant children have met administrative hurdles or discrimination when trying to enroll.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Senate is the upper house of Puerto Rico’s legislature, led by President Thomas Rivera Schatz. The Department of Education runs the island’s public schools and would write the rules.

FERPA is the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which limits sharing of student records. The bill says it protects immigrant children’s data too.

What It Means for You

Puerto Ricans are US citizens, and federal immigration law applies on the island. The bill says some schoolchildren without legal status could be at risk of detention by federal immigration authorities.

Our explainer on who holds power in Puerto Rico and our guide to the island’s political players give the wider context. Both belong to our series on the island.

What Is Not Known

The exact amendments the Senate adopted are not known to us. The official record of the session should show the final text.

Whether the House of Representatives will take up the bill, and whether the governor would sign it, is also open. The House leadership and the governor’s office can answer.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Puerto Rico Senate Bill 1062 do?

It would guarantee free public schooling to all children aged 5 to 21, whatever their immigration status. It would also require a judge’s warrant before immigration agents act at a school.

Has the bill become law?

No. The Senate passed it on 5 November 2026, and it would still need the House of Representatives and the governor.

Can schools ask about immigration status?

Under the bill, schools could not require a Social Security number or ask directly about status at enrollment. Staff would also have to tell parents if authorities request a student’s data.

Why does the bill cite Plyler v. Doe?

That 1982 US Supreme Court case held that states cannot deny free public schooling to children not legally admitted to the country. The bill says it builds on that principle.

Sources: Senate of Puerto Rico, text of Senate Bill 1062, Educational Equity Law for Immigrant Students, 6 February 2026; Senate of Puerto Rico, order of business for the session of Thursday 5 November 2026, 5 November 2026; US Supreme Court, Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202, 15 June 1982.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief