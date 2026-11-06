Spain Poll Shows Socialists Edging Ahead

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.74% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.48% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.09% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Europe Politics & Security

Spain Poll Shows Socialists Edging Ahead

By · November 6, 2026 · 5 min read
Pedro Sánchez shakes hands with Alberto Núñez Feijóo outside the Moncloa Palace in Madrid
File photo, 17 July 2018. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, left, receives Alberto Núñez Feijóo, then president of Galicia, at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Photo: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo, free use with attribution.

Key Facts

  • The Poll. SW Demoscopia, a Spanish polling firm, puts Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists (PSOE) on 29.8% and the conservative Popular Party (PP) on 29.1%.
  • The Seats. PSOE 126, PP 118, Vox (a conservative nationalist party) 62, in a 350-seat Congress. A majority needs 176.
  • Next Date. Spain votes Sunday, 29 November 2026 for the Congress of Deputies and Senate. The new Congress meets on 23 December.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based market, 6 November, 6:22 a.m. ET: PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo 91.5%, Sánchez 7.8% to be next prime minister.

This story is part of our coverage of the Spain Election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Spain Election Day on 29 November 2026, Times and Rules

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Published Friday, 6 November, 6:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. Madrid) · Source: SW Demoscopia poll, Polymarket, Spain’s official gazette (BOE), Rio Times research

A Poll That Breaks The Pattern

A poll published on 5 November by SW Demoscopia puts Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialist Party (PSOE) narrowly ahead of the conservative Popular Party (PP), against most other recent private polls. It gives the PSOE 29.8% and the PP 29.1%, with Vox, a conservative nationalist party led by Santiago Abascal, on 16%.

The survey projects 126 seats for the PSOE, 118 for the PP and 62 for Vox in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies. A majority requires 176 seats.

On those numbers the PP and Vox together would hold 180 seats, barely above the threshold. Fieldwork was on 4 November, after the transport minister's resignation.

Our full coverage sits on the Spain Election 2026 hub. The poll gives no sample size.

Other Surveys Point The Other Way

Sigma Dos, a Spanish polling firm, interviewed voters on 29-30 October and found the PP on 31.1%, the PSOE on 24.6% and Vox on 19.3%. It projects 97 to 103 seats for the PSOE and 196 to 208 for the PP and Vox combined.

Sondaxe, another Spanish pollster, interviewed on 26-28 October and found the PP on 29.2%, the PSOE on 26.9% and Vox on 19.2%. Hamalgama Métrica, a Spanish polling firm, interviewed on 22-28 October and projects 137 seats for the PP, 106 for the PSOE and 70 for Vox.

The PolitPro aggregate, a weighted average of institutes, stood on 6 November at PP 29.8%, PSOE 26% and Vox 18.8%. It translates that into 128 seats for the PP, 112 for the PSOE and 81 for Vox.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 6, 2026 · 18:50

Bitcoin · benchmark
75,667
-0.36%
L 75,067day rangeH 76,282

-25.30% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
82% advancing

14 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,224
-0.48%

Solana
89.73
+0.66%

Gold
4,073
-0.99%

USD / BRL
5.51
+0.01%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 75,667 -0.36% -25.30% 75,942 76,282 75,067 31,921,893,376
ETH 2,224 -0.48% -32.85% 2,234 2,246 2,212 12,138,028,032
SOL 89.73 +0.66% -42.13% 89.14 91.12 89.04 2,779,783,424
XRP 1.17 -2.70% -46.93% 1.21 1.22 1.17 2,657,066,240
BNB 691.84 +0.55% -27.12% 688.03 697.42 686.31 1,446,609,792
ADA 0.19 +2.55% -65.13% 0.18 0.19 0.18 261,432,576
DOGE 0.07 +2.07% -55.09% 0.07 0.07 0.07 602,210,752
AVAX 8.35 +2.49% -48.12% 8.15 8.44 8.15 212,055,392
LINK 10.85 +1.85% -26.29% 10.65 10.99 10.65 271,179,168
DOT 0.92 +0.98% -65.65% 0.91 0.94 0.91 64,056,052
LTC 52.69 +2.22% -39.43% 51.55 53.29 51.55 171,066,960
BCH 262.65 -3.21% -44.39% 271.37 278.03 262.04 200,846,688
TRX 0.32 +0.14% +12.16% 0.32 0.32 0.32 346,617,984
XLM 0.15 +1.15% -42.76% 0.15 0.16 0.15 116,100,608
HBAR 0.07 +0.50% -58.45% 0.07 0.07 0.07 52,413,644
NEAR 3.71 +1.46% +76.82% 3.65 3.80 3.64 539,642,752
ATOM 1.39 +2.77% -47.43% 1.35 1.43 1.35 33,150,258
AAVE 130.58 +1.77% -33.73% 128.31 133.00 128.22 245,677,488

Largest moves today
BCH
262.65
-3.21%
ATOM
1.39
+2.77%
XRP
1.17
-2.70%
ADA
0.19
+2.55%
AVAX
8.35
+2.49%
LTC
52.69
+2.22%
DOGE
0.07
+2.07%
LINK
10.85
+1.85%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 0.36%, with breadth positive — 14 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while BCH lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the PP leader, was priced at 91.5% to become the next prime minister on 6 November at 6:22 a.m. ET, with Sánchez at 7.8% and Vox leader Abascal at 1.4%. About US$2.8 million has been traded on the market.

Feijóo stood at 84% on 3 November. Prices are bets rather than polls and can move quickly.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Madrid's Gran Vía boulevard seen from above under a cloudy sky
File photo, undated: the Gran Vía, Madrid’s main shopping boulevard. (Photo: Felipe Gabaldón, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Calendar And The Backdrop

Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November, after Sánchez called a snap election on 5 October, three days after Congress rejected two housing decrees. The PP, Vox and Junts, a Catalan party, were among those who voted against, and the vote had been due in 2027.

The new Congress meets on 23 December, and only then can a new prime minister take office. A one-on-one debate between Sánchez and Feijóo is reported for Monday, 16 November, and a four-way debate is planned for Thursday, 26 November.

A high-speed train collision near Urda, in Toledo province, killed 69 people on 28 October. Transport Minister Óscar Puente resigned on 3 November and gave up leading the PSOE list for Valladolid.

Some outlets tie the PSOE's drop to about 100 seats in certain polls to the crash. His name stays on the printed ballot in Valladolid.

What It Means for US Readers

Spain's 29 November vote will decide whether one of Europe's remaining left-leaning governments survives. Polling averages and prediction markets both still point to a PP-led outcome, and Rio Times shows them side by side.

A single poll showing a Socialist lead is a reason to watch the next surveys, not yet a change in the race.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the SW Demoscopia result reflects a real Socialist recovery or is an outlier. The poll gives no sample size, and nearly all other private polls we reviewed show the PP ahead, while Spain's state polling institute (CIS) showed the PSOE ahead in October.

Broadcasters and times for the debates are not confirmed. Reports conflict on where the one-on-one is shown, and the PSOE and PP disagree over whether RTVE or Atresmedia hosts the four-way debate.

SW Demoscopia is the only poll we found fielded after Puente's resignation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which poll puts the Socialists ahead in Spain?

SW Demoscopia, published on 5 November, gives the PSOE 29.8% and the PP 29.1%. It contradicts most other private polls, which show the PP ahead.

When is Spain’s general election?

Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November 2026, for the Congress of Deputies and the Senate. The new Congress meets on 23 December, and only then can a new prime minister take office.

Who do prediction markets favor?

On Polymarket, Alberto Núñez Feijóo was priced at 91.5% to become the next prime minister on 6 November at 6:22 a.m. ET, against 7.8% for Pedro Sánchez. These are betting-market prices, not polls.

Is the Socialist lead real?

It is not known. The poll gives no sample size, and nearly all other private polls we reviewed show the PP ahead.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Alberto Núñez Feijóo Pedro Sanchez Polymarket Popular Party PSOE Spain election 2026 Spain polls SW Demoscopia Vox

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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