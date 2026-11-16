NIGERIA · ECONOMY

Nigeria’s yearly inflation rate eased again in October, falling to 14.06% from 14.63% in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the government’s official data office, said on Monday 16 November 2026. Food prices, which drive the daily cost of living, rose 19.13% over the year, down from 19.59%.

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For US readers, the figure matters because inflation moves the naira, Nigeria’s currency, and the returns on Nigerian bonds that some US funds hold. A slower rate also changes what a dollar buys in Nigeria for travelers and for families sending money home.

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Key Facts The country Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and its inflation rate sets prices for millions of households.

What happened The National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s data office, said October inflation fell to 14.06% from 14.63%.

Food prices Food inflation eased to 19.13% from 19.59%, still about five points above the headline rate.

The catch Prices rose 0.43% in October alone, faster than the 0.06% monthly rise in September.

Nigerian prices are still rising about 14% a year, but the pace has slowed again, and the monthly figure shows that the easing is not a straight line.

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What Happened

The NBS publishes the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a basket of goods and services that measures how fast prices change, once a month. The October reading of 14.06% compares with 14.63% in September, a drop of 0.57 percentage points.

A year earlier, in October 2025, the rate stood at 18.97%, so inflation is now 4.91 percentage points lower than a year ago. Food inflation fell to 19.13% in October from 19.59% in September, a smaller drop of 0.46 points.

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Why the Monthly Number Matters

Monthly inflation picked up to 0.43% in October from 0.06% in September, the bureau said. That means prices rose faster from one month to the next, even though the yearly rate fell.

The yearly rate compares each month with the same month a year earlier, so one month’s jump does not change the trend by itself. Analysts had expected a slightly lower reading, with forecasts between about 13.6% and 14.0%, so the October figure came in a little above them.

Reading the Numbers in Plain English

Yearly inflation of 14.06% means a basket of goods that cost 100 naira in October 2025 now costs about 114 naira. Food costs more than that, because the food rate of 19.13% is higher than the headline rate.

Falling inflation does not mean falling prices. It means prices still rise, only more slowly.

What It Means for You

If you own Nigerian government bonds or Nigeria-focused funds, a falling inflation rate is what investors watch to judge whether interest rates can come down. The October figure came in above forecasts, so it gives the Central Bank of Nigeria, the country’s central bank, little reason to hurry.

Travelers will still find prices higher than a year ago in naira terms, although the rise has slowed. Families sending dollars home should watch food prices, which rise more slowly than a year ago but still faster than prices overall.

What Is Not Known

Why prices rose faster in October than in September is not yet established. Core inflation, which leaves out volatile food and energy prices, and state-level figures remain to be confirmed.

It is also unknown whether inflation will keep easing in November. The next monthly NBS release will show whether the trend holds.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also how foreigners can retire in Nigeria and Nigeria’s visa options for digital nomads.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Nigeria’s Inflation Rate?

Nigeria’s yearly inflation rate was 14.06% in October 2026, the NBS said on Monday 16 November. It was 14.63% in September.

Is Food Inflation Higher Than the Headline Rate?

Yes. Food inflation was 19.13% in October, down from 19.59% in September, and about five points above the headline rate.

What Does the NBS Do?

The National Bureau of Statistics is Nigeria’s official data office. It publishes the Consumer Price Index each month.

Why Did Yearly Inflation Fall if Monthly Prices Rose?

The yearly rate compares October with the same month a year earlier, not with September. The two measures can therefore move in different directions.

Sources: National Bureau of Statistics of Nigeria, Consumer Price Index release for October 2026, 16 November 2026.





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