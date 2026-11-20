Crude edged higher on market reports of missile fire at Riyadh, while shipping risks and surplus hopes pull prices the other way.

File photo, 2018: Riyadh skyline at dusk. Photo: B.alotaby / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Oil Markets

Oil prices edged higher on Friday 20 November 2026 after market reports said Yemen’s Houthi movement, which is aligned with Iran, fired missiles at Riyadh, the Saudi capital. At 04:04 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were up 79 cents, or 0.9%, at US$92.77 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 25 cents, or 0.3%, to US$83.46.

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Riyadh. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis reportedly fired missiles at the Saudi capital; no Saudi response seen

Next. OPEC+, the oil-producer alliance, meets on 29 November 2026 to set 2027 output policy

As of. 20 November 2026, 04:04 GMT

Crude edged higher on market reports of missile fire at Riyadh, while shipping risks and surplus hopes pull prices the other way.

Both benchmarks were set for a third weekly fall, about 3.5% for Brent and almost 6% for WTI. Reports of the missile fire come from market wires, with no time, damage or interception details, and no Saudi statement had been seen at the time of writing.

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On 10 November the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a cruise missile launched towards Riyadh. On Thursday 19 November Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy, part of its elite armed force, said two oil tankers hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf’s oil shipping lane.

File photo, 2005: tanker at Iraq’s Al Basrah Oil Terminal in the northern Persian Gulf. Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate Airman Eben Boothby, public domain.

Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Brent crude · benchmark 89.97

-2.19% L 87.70 day range H 90.25 +41.95% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Gold 3,513 -4.67% Silver 40.93 -7.66% Copper 5.47 -2.77% Iron ore 161.91 · WTI crude 83.47 +0.31% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume GOLD 3,513 -4.67% -13.46% 3,686 3,638 3,503 302,011 SILVER 40.93 -7.66% -18.55% 44.32 43.18 40.72 102,816 BRENT 89.97 -2.19% +41.95% 91.98 90.25 87.70 23,322 WTI 83.47 +0.31% +41.14% 83.21 83.51 80.78 241,365 COPPER 5.47 -2.77% +10.27% 5.63 5.61 5.44 75,644 LITHIUM 52.08 -4.14% -15.07% 54.33 54.11 52.08 213,577 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.32% 161.91 161.91 1 SOY 1,221 +1.08% +8.73% 1,208 1,224 1,203 112,060 CORN 448.75 +2.22% +5.22% 439.00 453.00 447.25 175,258 WHEAT 593.00 +2.55% +12.52% 578.25 598.00 587.50 90,408 COFFEE 268.70 -4.73% -33.90% 282.05 275.90 268.00 15,539 SUGAR 17.07 -0.52% +16.44% 17.16 17.31 16.82 108,174 COCOA 5,294 +4.56% +3.64% 5,063 5,393 5,124 19,298 ORANGE JUICE 129.25 -2.49% -15.13% 132.55 132.35 127.00 1,097 COTTON 79.30 +4.41% +28.57% 75.95 79.90 78.63 20,720 BEEF 227.95 +2.29% +6.16% 222.85 223.50 222.15 19,399 CATTLE 335.43 -0.78% -1.53% 338.05 336.55 333.90 6,701 USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — Largest moves today SILVER

40.93

-7.66% COFFEE

268.70

-4.73% GOLD

3,513

-4.67% COCOA

5,294

+4.56% COTTON

79.30

+4.41% LITHIUM

52.08

-4.14% COPPER

5.47

-2.77% WHEAT

593.00

+2.55% The session read The Brent crude eased 2.19%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. COCOA led, while SILVER lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Brazilians Can Now Buy Anthropic in Reais Read →

Yet crude shipments through Hormuz are back near their earlier levels, which feeds expectations of a supply surplus. OPEC+ ministers meet on 29 November 2026 to decide 2027 output policy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise on Friday?

Market reports tied the gain to Houthi missile fire at Riyadh, with no Saudi statement seen. Prices were still set for a third weekly fall.

Why does this matter in Africa?

Oil exporters such as Nigeria and Angola gain from higher prices, while importers such as Mozambique pay more.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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