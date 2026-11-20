Oil Edges Up on Reports of Riyadh Attack
Crude edged higher on market reports of missile fire at Riyadh, while shipping risks and surplus hopes pull prices the other way.
Oil Markets
Oil prices edged higher on Friday 20 November 2026 after market reports said Yemen’s Houthi movement, which is aligned with Iran, fired missiles at Riyadh, the Saudi capital. At 04:04 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were up 79 cents, or 0.9%, at US$92.77 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 25 cents, or 0.3%, to US$83.46.
Key Facts
- Brent. Up 0.9% at US$92.77 a barrel, but heading for a third weekly fall
- Riyadh. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis reportedly fired missiles at the Saudi capital; no Saudi response seen
- Next. OPEC+, the oil-producer alliance, meets on 29 November 2026 to set 2027 output policy
- As of. 20 November 2026, 04:04 GMT
Crude edged higher on market reports of missile fire at Riyadh, while shipping risks and surplus hopes pull prices the other way.
Both benchmarks were set for a third weekly fall, about 3.5% for Brent and almost 6% for WTI. Reports of the missile fire come from market wires, with no time, damage or interception details, and no Saudi statement had been seen at the time of writing.
On 10 November the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a cruise missile launched towards Riyadh. On Thursday 19 November Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy, part of its elite armed force, said two oil tankers hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf’s oil shipping lane.
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-2.19%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|GOLD
|3,513
|-4.67%
|-13.46%
|3,686
|3,638
|3,503
|302,011
|SILVER
|40.93
|-7.66%
|-18.55%
|44.32
|43.18
|40.72
|102,816
|BRENT
|89.97
|-2.19%
|+41.95%
|91.98
|90.25
|87.70
|23,322
|WTI
|83.47
|+0.31%
|+41.14%
|83.21
|83.51
|80.78
|241,365
|COPPER
|5.47
|-2.77%
|+10.27%
|5.63
|5.61
|5.44
|75,644
|LITHIUM
|52.08
|-4.14%
|-15.07%
|54.33
|54.11
|52.08
|213,577
|IRON ORE
|161.91
|—
|+55.32%
|161.91
|161.91
|1
|SOY
|1,221
|+1.08%
|+8.73%
|1,208
|1,224
|1,203
|112,060
|CORN
|448.75
|+2.22%
|+5.22%
|439.00
|453.00
|447.25
|175,258
|WHEAT
|593.00
|+2.55%
|+12.52%
|578.25
|598.00
|587.50
|90,408
|COFFEE
|268.70
|-4.73%
|-33.90%
|282.05
|275.90
|268.00
|15,539
|SUGAR
|17.07
|-0.52%
|+16.44%
|17.16
|17.31
|16.82
|108,174
|COCOA
|5,294
|+4.56%
|+3.64%
|5,063
|5,393
|5,124
|19,298
|ORANGE JUICE
|129.25
|-2.49%
|-15.13%
|132.55
|132.35
|127.00
|1,097
|COTTON
|79.30
|+4.41%
|+28.57%
|75.95
|79.90
|78.63
|20,720
|BEEF
|227.95
|+2.29%
|+6.16%
|222.85
|223.50
|222.15
|19,399
|CATTLE
|335.43
|-0.78%
|-1.53%
|338.05
|336.55
|333.90
|6,701
|USD/BRL
|5.95
|+0.24%
|+11.64%
|5.93
|5.95
|5.90
|—
40.93
-7.66%
268.70
-4.73%
3,513
-4.67%
5,294
+4.56%
79.30
+4.41%
52.08
-4.14%
5.47
-2.77%
593.00
+2.55%
Yet crude shipments through Hormuz are back near their earlier levels, which feeds expectations of a supply surplus. OPEC+ ministers meet on 29 November 2026 to decide 2027 output policy.
Related coverage: Africa news.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did oil prices rise on Friday?
Market reports tied the gain to Houthi missile fire at Riyadh, with no Saudi statement seen. Prices were still set for a third weekly fall.
Why does this matter in Africa?
Oil exporters such as Nigeria and Angola gain from higher prices, while importers such as Mozambique pay more.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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