POLITICS · MOZAMBIQUE

On the second day of his trial, Mozambican opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court, Mozambique’s highest court, in Maputo, the capital, to throw the whole case out. They argue that the prosecutor who built it was not senior enough to do so.

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The defence also attacked the main evidence, a set of phone calls, and said the trial is meant to keep Mondlane out of future elections. We found no ruling on that argument yet, and no public reply from prosecutors.

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Key Facts Day two Wednesday 18 November 2026: his lawyers asked the Supreme Court to declare the case void.

Main ground A district-level prosecutor ran the investigation; the defence says the charges exceed his powers.

Charges Five; together they can bring more than 20 years in prison.

Next Sessions continue daily from 10:00 to 15:30 Maputo time; no verdict date.

Wednesday’s hearing turned a procedural dispute into a challenge to the legitimacy of the prosecution itself. What the court decides will shape how long the trial lasts.

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What the Defence Asked For

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 the defence pressed its case from its written plea, known in Portuguese as the contestação. The plea runs to 223 pages.

The lawyers asked the court to declare the case void or, at the least, to throw out the evidence whose origin they contest. They say the investigation broke legal procedure, and the court has not yet been reported to have answered.

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Why the Prosecutor Is Under Fire

The defence says the magistrate who led the investigation and drew up the indictment is a district-level prosecutor, which the defence says is too junior for a terrorism case. Mondlane named him as a magistrate attached to the KaMubukwana district prosecutor’s office in Maputo.

The defence argues that provincial prosecutors may investigate crimes carrying up to 12 years in prison, while it says the crimes charged carry up to 24 years. Reports of the charge sheet say the five counts together can bring more than 20 years.

The lawyers add that terrorism cases belong to a specialised unit of the Attorney-General’s Office, the state’s top prosecution authority, which handles organised and transnational crime. The defence says only that unit may bring such an indictment, not any department of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the state prosecution service.

The Administrative Court building in Maputo, which is not the court hearing the case. File photo. Photo: Salazar Sérgio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Phone Calls at the Centre

Prosecutors, the state’s Public Prosecutor’s Office, say the case file holds phone intercepts, videos and bank data. The defence challenged the intercepted calls, which the defence says cannot be traced to an identified source.

The defence says the call transcripts carry no institutional stamp, issue date, letterhead, signature or call length. It also says the recordings circulated on social media before the investigation, and asked what prosecutors did about the leak.

A Political Trial, Says the Defence

The defence told the court the protests began with alleged election fraud, with irregularities it says the Constitutional Council, the country’s election-law court, recognised in its ruling on the 2024 vote. The defence said nobody has been tried over those irregularities, while the man who contested them is now on trial.

It also argued that Mondlane had no control over individual protesters and never ordered crimes. After the session Mondlane went further, accusing the prosecution service of acting for Frelimo, the ruling party, and saying the aim is to keep him out of politics before the next elections.

Mondlane also said a case has been opened against his lawyer, Shamir Mendes, for alleged illegal practice of law. On day one prosecutors had asked the court to remove Mendes from the defence team, saying he is not a lawyer, and the court refused.

The Big Picture

Mozambique voted on Wednesday 9 October 2024, and Daniel Chapo of the ruling party, Frelimo, the party that has governed since independence in 1975, won. Mondlane came second, and protests followed the vote.

Plataforma Decide, a Mozambican civil-society monitor, counted 411 deaths and 7,200 detentions in that unrest. Its count is a civil-society tally, not an official figure.

The Council of State, a presidential advisory body to which Mondlane belongs, suspended his immunity so the case could go to the Supreme Court. Prosecutors say he urged strikes and protests in videos posted after the vote, and he faces five charges in all.

The Other Side of the Argument

Prosecutors say the case rests on videos, phone intercepts and bank data, and that Mondlane’s calls for strikes and protests led to vandalism and looting. We found no public reply to Wednesday’s request to void the case.

Why It Matters

Mozambique hosts two giant gas projects, one led by US oil major ExxonMobil, so political calm matters to investors. ExxonMobil’s Rovuma LNG, a plant that turns gas into exportable liquid, targets a final investment decision, the formal go-ahead to build, in 2026.

The other project is led by TotalEnergies, a French energy company, and had its force majeure, a legal pause on its obligations, lifted in October 2025. The projects are separate from the case, and no official has linked them.

What to Watch

The trial continues on Thursday 19 November 2026, with sessions from 10:00 to 15:30 Maputo time. The trial plan lists 12 prosecution witnesses and 20 defence witnesses for the evidence phase.

The date of the court’s ruling on the nullity request is not confirmed. No verdict date has been announced.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, the link is indirect: stable politics in Maputo supports the gas projects that US companies such as ExxonMobil back. Neither the court nor prosecutors link the trial to those projects.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen a written order on the request to void the case or the prosecution’s reply to it, and reports differ on whether the court rejected a separate nullity claim on day one. The defence’s claims about the prosecutor’s rank and the call transcripts are the defence’s account and have not been tested by the court.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mondlane’s lawyers ask the court to do?

They asked the Supreme Court on 18 November 2026 to declare the case void, or at least to throw out evidence whose origin they dispute. They say a district-level prosecutor lacked the authority to investigate.

What is Mondlane charged with?

Five charges: instigation of terrorism, incitement to terrorism, public apology for crime, incitement to collective disobedience and public instigation to crime. Prosecutors cite videos, phone intercepts and bank data.

Can the Mondlane trial be watched live?

No. The Supreme Court refused live broadcast and bans audio and video recording, though news outlets have reserved seats in the courtroom.

When will there be a verdict?

No verdict date has been announced. The court’s schedule has sessions daily from 10:00 to 15:30 Maputo time.

Sources: Supreme Court of Mozambique (hearings of 17 and 18 November 2026); defence plea as presented in court on 18 November 2026; Mondlane’s statements to reporters on 18 November 2026; Public Prosecutor’s Office charge sheet; Plataforma Decide; ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies project statements.

Related coverage: Mondlane trial, day one, Mozambique lawyers observe Mondlane trial and Mozambique meets ExxonMobil and Eni. More in Mozambique news.

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