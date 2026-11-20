The S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX jumped to 28.44 as the Fed held rates with two votes for a hike. Michigan sentiment and Mexico sales are due today.

The overnight global tape and what it means for Latin America.

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three Wall Street sells off hard The S&P 500 fell 2.02% to 7,176 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.25% to 23,879. The VIX jumped 15.80% to 28.44, a clear sign that investors are paying for protection.

The S&P 500 fell 2.02% to 7,176 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.25% to 23,879. The VIX jumped 15.80% to 28.44, a clear sign that investors are paying for protection. Rates stay the problem The US 10-year yield sits at 5.048% while the Fed held its target range at 3.75%-4% with two officials voting for a hike. Cheap money is not coming back soon.

The US 10-year yield sits at 5.048% while the Fed held its target range at 3.75%-4% with two officials voting for a hike. Cheap money is not coming back soon. Brazil feels it through the dollar The Selic is on hold at 13.75% after five quarter-point cuts, and a Fed that may hike again narrows Copom’s room.

S&P 500 7,176 -2.02% Broad risk-off day Dow Jones 49,097 -2.19% Industrials sold with tech Nasdaq Composite 23,879 -2.25% Weakest of the three VIX 28.44 +15.80% Fear gauge jumps US 10-year yield 5.048% -0.63% Eases but stays above 5% Dollar index (DXY) 103.852 -0.01% Little changed Gold (US$/oz) $3,722/oz -0.50% No haven bid Philadelphia Fed index 6.3 vs 20 expected Big miss on factories

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Philadelphia Fed manufacturing (Nov) 6.3 20.9 Missed 20 consensus badly Initial jobless claims (000s) 203 202 Slightly above 197 consensus Continuing jobless claims (000s) 1,763 1,693 Above 1,710 consensus; hiring cooling Conference Board leading index (Oct, m/m) -0.3% 0.0% Missed flat consensus Building permits (Oct, million) 1.295 1.400 Well below 1.377 consensus Pending home sales (Oct, m/m) -4.7% -7.2% Worse than -2.0% consensus 30-year mortgage rate 7.28% 7.11% Housing squeezed further 10-year TIPS auction (high yield) 2.903% 2.653% Firmer demand, bid-to-cover 2.43

Europe & United Kingdom

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Global Economy Briefing story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Germany producer prices (due 07:00 Lisbon) Due 1.9 / 6.7 Consensus 0.9 and 7.2

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict China loan prime rate, 1-year (due) Due 3.0% Expected on hold China loan prime rate, 5-year (due) Due 3.5% Expected on hold Argentina trade balance (Oct) US$3.39bn US$2.95bn Beat US$2.05bn consensus Colombia trade balance (Sep) -US$2.268bn n/a Wider than -US$2.150bn forecast Mexico retail sales (due 12:00 Lisbon) Due 1.2 / 3.3 Consensus -0.3 and 2.7

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,176 -2.02% Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,376 -0.69% USD/BRL 5.9348 +0.90%

Source: market close, 19 November 2026.

Today’s Economic Calendar — Friday, November 20, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 01:00 CN Loan Prime Rate 1Y — 3 01:00 CN Loan Prime Rate 5Y — 3.5 07:00 DE Producer Price Index 0.9 1.9 07:00 DE Producer Price Index 7.2 6.7 12:00 MX Retail Sales -0.3 1.2 12:00 MX Retail Sales 2.7 3.3 15:00 US Michigan Consumer Expectations — 48.8 15:00 US Michigan Current Conditions 51.6 46.7 15:00 US Michigan Inflation Expectations — 4.7 15:00 US Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations — 3.5 15:00 US Michigan Consumer Sentiment 51.5 48 20:00 US Cattle Marketed 95 93 20:00 US Cattle on Feed 99.7 100 20:00 US Cattle Placed on Feed 96.6 88

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,176 -2.02% Market breadth · 15 names 7% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.0978 +0.05% US 10-yr 5.0520 -0.28% VIX 28.58 +0.49% Gold 3,585 -2.73% Brent crude 89.13 -3.10% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,176 -2.02% — — — — — NDX 26,517 -2.21% — — — — — DJI 49,097 -2.19% — — — — — RUT 2,655 -2.18% — — — — — US10Y 5.0520 -0.28% — — — — — VIX 28.58 +0.49% — — — — — DAX 25,134 -1.29% — — — — — FTSE 10,412 -0.39% — — — — — CAC 8,007 -0.91% — — — — — STOXX 632.48 -0.93% — — — — — NIKKEI 56,437 -5.06% — — — — — HSI 22,411 -3.79% — — — — — KOSPI 4,870 -5.21% — — — — — CSI300 3,955 -0.76% — — — — — NIFTY 25,735 +2.01% — — — — — TSX 34,029 -1.59% — — — — — GOLD 3,585 -2.73% -11.70% 3,686 3,638 3,515 137,620 SILVER 42.40 -4.34% -15.63% 44.32 43.18 41.02 39,076 Largest moves today KOSPI 4,870 -5.21% NIKKEI 56,437 -5.06% SILVER 42.40 -4.34% HSI 22,411 -3.79% GOLD 3,585 -2.73% NDX 26,517 -2.21% DJI 49,097 -2.19% RUT 2,655 -2.18% The session read The S&P 500 eased 2.02%, with breadth negative — 1 of 15 names higher. NIFTY led, while KOSPI lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 World Bank Sees Algeria Growth at 3.7% Read →

01 A Thursday that frightened the market

The S&P 500 closed at 7,176, down 2.02%, and the Dow Jones fell 2.19% to 49,097. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25% to 23,879, so growth stocks led the retreat.

The VIX leapt 15.80% to 28.44, which tells you traders rushed to buy insurance rather than simply trim positions. Gold slipped 0.50% to $3,722/oz, so even the classic refuge found no bid.

The data gave bulls little to hold. The Philadelphia Fed index came in at 6.3 against a consensus of 20, and building permits fell to 1.295 million against 1.377 million expected.

Continuing jobless claims rose to 1,763,000 against 1,710,000 expected. Slowing activity alongside a Fed that leans towards higher rates is the combination equity investors dislike most.

02 The Fed still has a hiking bias

At its 27-28 October meeting the Fed held the target range at 3.75%-4% by a 10-2 vote. Governor Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, president of the Cleveland Fed, voted for a quarter-point hike.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Hegseth signs military pact with Venezuela” Get the brief

No decision on December has been announced. The US 10-year yield eased 0.63% to 5.048%, yet it remains above 5%, which keeps borrowing costly.

The 30-year mortgage rate rose to 7.28% from 7.11%, and pending home sales fell 4.7% in October. Housing is where tight policy bites first.

Today the University of Michigan sentiment index is due at 15:00 Lisbon, with consensus at 51.5 against 48 before. Investors will watch inflation expectations, which stood at 4.7% last month, for any sign that households expect prices to keep rising.

03 Brazil, the dollar and a patient Selic

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five straight quarter-point cuts. The next Copom meeting is in December, and a Fed that may hike again leaves little room to resume easing.

The dollar index was flat at 103.852, so the pressure on emerging-market currencies comes from US yields rather than a surging dollar. For Brazilian importers and foreign investors, a weak real and a high Selic mean costlier imports and costlier credit at once.

The wider region looks mixed. Colombia’s September trade deficit widened to US$2.268bn against US$2.150bn forecast, while Argentina’s October trade surplus reached US$3.39bn against US$2.05bn forecast.

Oil supply adds to the backdrop. The EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report (https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly/) shows US commercial crude stocks at 417.8 million barrels, up 3.4 million in the week to 13 November, with gasoline stocks up 5.2 million to 215.9 million barrels.

Asia and the euro area added their own signals. Japan’s October inflation rate was 2.3% (previous 2.1%) with the consumer price index at 103.1 (previous 102.2), and the core rate excluding fresh food came in at 2.2% against 2.3% expected (previous 2.1%); the index excluding fresh food was 102.9 (previous 102.3), and excluding food and energy 103.0 (previous 102.8), a rate of 2.18% (previous 2.1%).

UK consumer confidence for November was -22, in line with forecasts and up from -24, while euro-zone consumer confidence is due at 15:00 Lisbon with consensus at -17.9, unchanged from the previous reading.

US weekly data also stands out: initial jobless claims were 203,000 against 197,000 expected (previous 202,000) and continuing claims 1.763 million against 1.710 million (previous 1.693 million), with the four-week average of initial claims at 197,750 (previous 195,750). The USDA weekly export sales showed net soybean sales of 1,501 (previous 1,166), net corn 1,588 (previous 2,881) and net wheat 344.8 (previous 182.8), all in thousand tonnes.

More USDA lines, in the calendar’s units: gross sales of soybeans 1,622.1 (previous 1,388.2), corn 1,627 (previous 2,922.3) and wheat 408.7 (previous 198.7); total net sales of corn 1,630 (previous 3,475.8) and soybean meal 199.1 (previous 360.7); next-year net sales of corn 41.9 (previous 594.4), soybeans 0 (previous 11.2) and wheat 0 (previous 0); beef net 7.1 (previous 9.6) and gross 8.8 (previous 12.2); pork net 32.1 (previous 39.5) and gross 36.2 (previous 41.5); upland cotton net 118.7 (previous 157.3) and gross 128.4 (previous 162.3). Continuing jobless claims were 1,763 thousand and the four-week average of initial claims 197.75 thousand (previous 195.75).

What to watch today and this week

Friday 01:00 Lisbon: China loan prime rates, 1-year at 3.0% and 5-year at 3.5%, are expected on hold

China loan prime rates, 1-year at 3.0% and 5-year at 3.5%, are expected on hold Friday 07:00 Lisbon: Germany producer prices; consensus 0.9 and 7.2 against 1.9 and 6.7 before

Germany producer prices; consensus 0.9 and 7.2 against 1.9 and 6.7 before Friday 12:00 Lisbon: Mexico retail sales, two readings: consensus -0.3 (prior 1.2) and 2.7 (prior 3.3)

Mexico retail sales, two readings: consensus -0.3 (prior 1.2) and 2.7 (prior 3.3) Friday 15:00 Lisbon: University of Michigan sentiment, consensus 51.5 (prior 48), plus 1-year inflation expectations (prior 4.7%) and 5-year (prior 3.5%)

University of Michigan sentiment, consensus 51.5 (prior 48), plus 1-year inflation expectations (prior 4.7%) and 5-year (prior 3.5%) Friday 20:00 Lisbon: US cattle on feed, placed on feed and marketed reports

US cattle on feed, placed on feed and marketed reports Next week: Thanksgiving falls on 26 November, so liquidity should thin late in the week

Thanksgiving falls on 26 November, so liquidity should thin late in the week Ongoing: The Fed’s December decision on a possible hike and Copom’s December meeting on the Selic

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US stocks fall so sharply?

The S&P 500 fell 2.02% to 7,176 as weak factory, housing and claims data met a Fed that is still leaning towards higher rates. The VIX rose 15.80% to 28.44.

Will the Fed raise rates in December?

No decision has been made. The Fed held rates at 3.75%-4% on 28 October, with two officials voting for a quarter-point hike. No December decision has been announced.

What does this mean for the Brazilian real?

The Selic is at 13.75% after Copom ended five quarter-point cuts. A hawkish Fed and a 10-year Treasury yield of 5.048% limit Brazil’s room to cut, and they keep pressure on the real.

Why did gold fall in a risk-off session?

Gold slipped 0.50% to $3,722/oz. With Treasury yields above 5%, holding a non-yielding asset is costly, which blunts its usual haven appeal.

What is the key data point today?

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading at 15:00 Lisbon, with consensus at 51.5 against 48 before. Its inflation expectations will shape Fed bets.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.