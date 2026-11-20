Wall Street Falls 2% as Fed Hike Fears Grow | Global Economy, Nov 20
The S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX jumped to 28.44 as the Fed held rates with two votes for a hike. Michigan sentiment and Mexico sales are due today.
Rio Times Global Economy Briefing
The Big Three
- Wall Street sells off hard The S&P 500 fell 2.02% to 7,176 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.25% to 23,879. The VIX jumped 15.80% to 28.44, a clear sign that investors are paying for protection.
- Rates stay the problem The US 10-year yield sits at 5.048% while the Fed held its target range at 3.75%-4% with two officials voting for a hike. Cheap money is not coming back soon.
- Brazil feels it through the dollar The Selic is on hold at 13.75% after five quarter-point cuts, and a Fed that may hike again narrows Copom’s room.
United States
|Indicator
|Actual
|Prior
|Verdict
|Philadelphia Fed manufacturing (Nov)
|6.3
|20.9
|Missed 20 consensus badly
|Initial jobless claims (000s)
|203
|202
|Slightly above 197 consensus
|Continuing jobless claims (000s)
|1,763
|1,693
|Above 1,710 consensus; hiring cooling
|Conference Board leading index (Oct, m/m)
|-0.3%
|0.0%
|Missed flat consensus
|Building permits (Oct, million)
|1.295
|1.400
|Well below 1.377 consensus
|Pending home sales (Oct, m/m)
|-4.7%
|-7.2%
|Worse than -2.0% consensus
|30-year mortgage rate
|7.28%
|7.11%
|Housing squeezed further
|10-year TIPS auction (high yield)
|2.903%
|2.653%
|Firmer demand, bid-to-cover 2.43
Europe & United Kingdom
|Indicator
|Actual
|Prior
|Verdict
|Germany producer prices (due 07:00 Lisbon)
|Due
|1.9 / 6.7
|Consensus 0.9 and 7.2
Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets
|Indicator
|Actual
|Prior
|Verdict
|China loan prime rate, 1-year (due)
|Due
|3.0%
|Expected on hold
|China loan prime rate, 5-year (due)
|Due
|3.5%
|Expected on hold
|Argentina trade balance (Oct)
|US$3.39bn
|US$2.95bn
|Beat US$2.05bn consensus
|Colombia trade balance (Sep)
|-US$2.268bn
|n/a
|Wider than -US$2.150bn forecast
|Mexico retail sales (due 12:00 Lisbon)
|Due
|1.2 / 3.3
|Consensus -0.3 and 2.7
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,176
|-2.02%
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|166,376
|-0.69%
|USD/BRL
|5.9348
|+0.90%
Source: market close, 19 November 2026.
Today’s Economic Calendar — Friday, November 20, 2026
|Time
|Country
|Event
|Consensus
|Prior
|01:00
|CN
|Loan Prime Rate 1Y
|—
|3
|01:00
|CN
|Loan Prime Rate 5Y
|—
|3.5
|07:00
|DE
|Producer Price Index
|0.9
|1.9
|07:00
|DE
|Producer Price Index
|7.2
|6.7
|12:00
|MX
|Retail Sales
|-0.3
|1.2
|12:00
|MX
|Retail Sales
|2.7
|3.3
|15:00
|US
|Michigan Consumer Expectations
|—
|48.8
|15:00
|US
|Michigan Current Conditions
|51.6
|46.7
|15:00
|US
|Michigan Inflation Expectations
|—
|4.7
|15:00
|US
|Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations
|—
|3.5
|15:00
|US
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment
|51.5
|48
|20:00
|US
|Cattle Marketed
|95
|93
|20:00
|US
|Cattle on Feed
|99.7
|100
|20:00
|US
|Cattle Placed on Feed
|96.6
|88
Live Market IntelligenceGlobal Markets — Live Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Global Markets — Live Board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|SPX
|7,176
|-2.02%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NDX
|26,517
|-2.21%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|DJI
|49,097
|-2.19%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|RUT
|2,655
|-2.18%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|US10Y
|5.0520
|-0.28%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|VIX
|28.58
|+0.49%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|DAX
|25,134
|-1.29%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FTSE
|10,412
|-0.39%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|CAC
|8,007
|-0.91%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|STOXX
|632.48
|-0.93%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NIKKEI
|56,437
|-5.06%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|HSI
|22,411
|-3.79%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|KOSPI
|4,870
|-5.21%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|CSI300
|3,955
|-0.76%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NIFTY
|25,735
|+2.01%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TSX
|34,029
|-1.59%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|GOLD
|3,585
|-2.73%
|-11.70%
|3,686
|3,638
|3,515
|137,620
|SILVER
|42.40
|-4.34%
|-15.63%
|44.32
|43.18
|41.02
|39,076
01 A Thursday that frightened the market
The S&P 500 closed at 7,176, down 2.02%, and the Dow Jones fell 2.19% to 49,097. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25% to 23,879, so growth stocks led the retreat.
The VIX leapt 15.80% to 28.44, which tells you traders rushed to buy insurance rather than simply trim positions. Gold slipped 0.50% to $3,722/oz, so even the classic refuge found no bid.
The data gave bulls little to hold. The Philadelphia Fed index came in at 6.3 against a consensus of 20, and building permits fell to 1.295 million against 1.377 million expected.
Continuing jobless claims rose to 1,763,000 against 1,710,000 expected. Slowing activity alongside a Fed that leans towards higher rates is the combination equity investors dislike most.
02 The Fed still has a hiking bias
At its 27-28 October meeting the Fed held the target range at 3.75%-4% by a 10-2 vote. Governor Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, president of the Cleveland Fed, voted for a quarter-point hike.
No decision on December has been announced. The US 10-year yield eased 0.63% to 5.048%, yet it remains above 5%, which keeps borrowing costly.
The 30-year mortgage rate rose to 7.28% from 7.11%, and pending home sales fell 4.7% in October. Housing is where tight policy bites first.
Today the University of Michigan sentiment index is due at 15:00 Lisbon, with consensus at 51.5 against 48 before. Investors will watch inflation expectations, which stood at 4.7% last month, for any sign that households expect prices to keep rising.
03 Brazil, the dollar and a patient Selic
Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five straight quarter-point cuts. The next Copom meeting is in December, and a Fed that may hike again leaves little room to resume easing.
The dollar index was flat at 103.852, so the pressure on emerging-market currencies comes from US yields rather than a surging dollar. For Brazilian importers and foreign investors, a weak real and a high Selic mean costlier imports and costlier credit at once.
The wider region looks mixed. Colombia’s September trade deficit widened to US$2.268bn against US$2.150bn forecast, while Argentina’s October trade surplus reached US$3.39bn against US$2.05bn forecast.
Oil supply adds to the backdrop. The EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report (https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly/) shows US commercial crude stocks at 417.8 million barrels, up 3.4 million in the week to 13 November, with gasoline stocks up 5.2 million to 215.9 million barrels.
Asia and the euro area added their own signals. Japan’s October inflation rate was 2.3% (previous 2.1%) with the consumer price index at 103.1 (previous 102.2), and the core rate excluding fresh food came in at 2.2% against 2.3% expected (previous 2.1%); the index excluding fresh food was 102.9 (previous 102.3), and excluding food and energy 103.0 (previous 102.8), a rate of 2.18% (previous 2.1%).
UK consumer confidence for November was -22, in line with forecasts and up from -24, while euro-zone consumer confidence is due at 15:00 Lisbon with consensus at -17.9, unchanged from the previous reading.
US weekly data also stands out: initial jobless claims were 203,000 against 197,000 expected (previous 202,000) and continuing claims 1.763 million against 1.710 million (previous 1.693 million), with the four-week average of initial claims at 197,750 (previous 195,750). The USDA weekly export sales showed net soybean sales of 1,501 (previous 1,166), net corn 1,588 (previous 2,881) and net wheat 344.8 (previous 182.8), all in thousand tonnes.
More USDA lines, in the calendar’s units: gross sales of soybeans 1,622.1 (previous 1,388.2), corn 1,627 (previous 2,922.3) and wheat 408.7 (previous 198.7); total net sales of corn 1,630 (previous 3,475.8) and soybean meal 199.1 (previous 360.7); next-year net sales of corn 41.9 (previous 594.4), soybeans 0 (previous 11.2) and wheat 0 (previous 0); beef net 7.1 (previous 9.6) and gross 8.8 (previous 12.2); pork net 32.1 (previous 39.5) and gross 36.2 (previous 41.5); upland cotton net 118.7 (previous 157.3) and gross 128.4 (previous 162.3). Continuing jobless claims were 1,763 thousand and the four-week average of initial claims 197.75 thousand (previous 195.75).
What to watch today and this week
- Friday 01:00 Lisbon: China loan prime rates, 1-year at 3.0% and 5-year at 3.5%, are expected on hold
- Friday 07:00 Lisbon: Germany producer prices; consensus 0.9 and 7.2 against 1.9 and 6.7 before
- Friday 12:00 Lisbon: Mexico retail sales, two readings: consensus -0.3 (prior 1.2) and 2.7 (prior 3.3)
- Friday 15:00 Lisbon: University of Michigan sentiment, consensus 51.5 (prior 48), plus 1-year inflation expectations (prior 4.7%) and 5-year (prior 3.5%)
- Friday 20:00 Lisbon: US cattle on feed, placed on feed and marketed reports
- Next week: Thanksgiving falls on 26 November, so liquidity should thin late in the week
- Ongoing: The Fed’s December decision on a possible hike and Copom’s December meeting on the Selic
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did US stocks fall so sharply?
The S&P 500 fell 2.02% to 7,176 as weak factory, housing and claims data met a Fed that is still leaning towards higher rates. The VIX rose 15.80% to 28.44.
Will the Fed raise rates in December?
No decision has been made. The Fed held rates at 3.75%-4% on 28 October, with two officials voting for a quarter-point hike. No December decision has been announced.
What does this mean for the Brazilian real?
The Selic is at 13.75% after Copom ended five quarter-point cuts. A hawkish Fed and a 10-year Treasury yield of 5.048% limit Brazil’s room to cut, and they keep pressure on the real.
Why did gold fall in a risk-off session?
Gold slipped 0.50% to $3,722/oz. With Treasury yields above 5%, holding a non-yielding asset is costly, which blunts its usual haven appeal.
What is the key data point today?
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading at 15:00 Lisbon, with consensus at 51.5 against 48 before. Its inflation expectations will shape Fed bets.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.