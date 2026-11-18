Politics: Mozambique

Mozambique’s cabinet approved on Tuesday 17 November 2026 a decree that stops paying two perks to State officials: a car subsidy and a start-of-office payment. Government spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa announced the decree after the session of the Council of Ministers (the cabinet), AIM, Mozambique’s state news agency, reported on 17 November.

AIM said paying the benefits would need about 7.4 billion meticais, the national currency, over five years (about US$116 million, at 63.91 meticais per US$, the latest Bank of Mozambique average reference rate we could confirm (4 September 2026), used for all conversions). The move comes as Mozambique works toward a loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an international lender, which held talks in Maputo in September.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The decree affects State officials in senior and appointed posts.

Key Facts Who. Mozambique’s Council of Ministers (the cabinet) approved a decree on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

What. Vehicle and start-of-office subsidies stop for State officials and agents.

Cost. Paying them would need about 7.4 billion meticais (US$116 million) over five years.

Numbers. 3,828 officials receive the vehicle subsidy; 10,677 receive the start-of-office subsidy.

Safeguard. Approved processes keep their payments and customs charges.

Mozambique’s cabinet on Tuesday paused two perks for State officials, as the country negotiates IMF support.

Where This Decree Comes From

Separately, the Medium-Term Fiscal Scenario for 2027 to 2029, approved by the Council of Ministers and seen by Lusa, the Portuguese news agency, aims to cut the State wage bill from 12% of GDP in 2027 to 11.5% in 2028 and 10.7% in 2029, according to Lusa on the website of RTP, Portugal’s public broadcaster, an undated page. The same document lists limits on hiring, stronger audits, faster retirements, and a review of subsidies and seniority payments as the tools.

The Ministry of Finance’s Fiscal Risks Report 2027 projects a squeeze, Club of Mozambique, a news site covering the country, reported on Tuesday 22 September 2026. Wages would absorb 65.3% of tax revenue in 2027 and debt service 30.7%, so about 96 meticais of every 100 collected are already committed.

File photo: Maputo City Hall. (Photo: Claus Wonnemann, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mozambique Email address Follow

What the Decree Changes

The decree suspends the vehicle subsidy (subsídio de viatura) and the start-of-office subsidy (subsídio de início de funções) for State officials and agents, O País, a Maputo news outlet, reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026. AIM said it covers those in direction, chief and trust posts.

These are senior management and appointed jobs.AIM said 3,828 officials receive the vehicle subsidy and 10,677 the start-of-office subsidy, figures it took from Council of Ministers information.

The suspension lasts until economic and financial conditions improve, AIM wrote, while O País does not state a duration. Legally, the decree amends article 11 (number 5) and article 15 (number 1) of Decree 81/2018 of 21 December, the regulation on buying, renting and disposing of State vehicles, O País reported, quoting Impissa.

It also changes ceiling values for vehicle subsidies and State-paid customs charges, which a joint order of 16 November 2020 from the economy, finance and State administration ministries had set.

Rights already granted survive: processes approved before the decree takes effect keep their vehicle subsidy, start-of-office subsidy and State-paid customs charges, according to O País and AIM. The sources we found give no date for when the decree takes effect.

Why the Government Says It Is Acting

AIM said the earlier regime pressed on the budget line “Demais Despesas com Pessoal”, meaning other personnel costs. New beneficiaries enter every year, holders of senior posts rotate and new public bodies are created, all raising the need for money, AIM wrote.

Impissa said the decree aims “to rationalise public spending in Mozambique’s current socio-economic context”, O País reported. O Económico, a Maputo business outlet, quoted him on Tuesday 17 November 2026: “A situação de emergência financeira é cada vez mais séria” (the financial emergency is ever more serious).

O Económico said the decision came at the 33rd ordinary session of the Council of Ministers, citing the official communiqué of the Council’s secretariat. O País added that the same session approved changes to the Rovuma LNG gas project (Area 4), an offshore liquefied natural gas development.

Why It Matters

The mechanism is simple: the less money already promised, the more room the treasury has. The Fiscal Risks Report 2027 puts the room very small, with about 96 of every 100 meticais collected in tax in 2027 committed to wages and debt service and about 4 left, Club of Mozambique reported on Tuesday 22 September 2026.

The decree comes as Mozambique negotiates a possible IMF programme; an IMF mission held talks in Maputo until 18 September 2026. The Finance Ministry said on Friday 11 September 2026 that an IMF mission in Maputo was negotiating a possible programme under the Extended Credit Facility, which is concessional lending for low-income countries.

Finance Minister Carla Loveira said in the same statement, carried by AIM, that the treasury “continues to manage liquidity challenges”. AIM estimates the State would need about US$116 million over five years to keep paying the two benefits.

What to Watch

The Finance Ministry said on Friday 11 September 2026 that the talks “will lay the foundations for the conclusion of the Staff Level Agreement and its formal approval by the IMF Executive Board by the end of 2026”. A Staff Level Agreement is a preliminary deal between IMF staff and a government.

We found no exact date for that approval, and no other dated checkpoint from an official source.

What Is Not Known

The two outlets give different headline figures. AIM reported about 7.4 billion meticais over five years (US$116 million), while O Económico reported requests that had accumulated to about 7.8 billion meticais (US$122 million), and the two may measure different things.

We did not find the decree number, its Boletim da República (official gazette) publication date or its start date. We also found no named reaction from unions, opposition parties or watchdogs by Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mozambique suspend?

On Tuesday 17 November 2026 the Council of Ministers approved a decree suspending the vehicle subsidy and the start-of-office subsidy for State officials and agents, AIM and O País reported.

How much money is involved?

AIM reported about 7.4 billion meticais over five years (about US$116 million). O Económico reported accumulated requests of about 7.8 billion meticais (about US$122 million), a figure that may measure something different.

Do current beneficiaries lose their payments?

No, according to O País and AIM. Processes approved before the decree takes effect keep the vehicle subsidy, the start-of-office subsidy and State-paid customs charges.

How long does the suspension last?

AIM wrote that it lasts until economic and financial conditions improve. O País does not state a duration, and the sources we found give no date for the decree taking effect.

Sources: Mozambique Finance Ministry statement via AIM, 11 September 2026 · AIM, 17 November 2026 · O País, 17 November 2026 · O Económico, 17 November 2026 · Club of Mozambique, 22 September 2026 · RTP/Lusa, undated, published before 18 November 2026

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →