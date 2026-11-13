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since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Mozambique Africa

Mozambique Opposition Leader Trial Starts Tuesday

By · · 3 min read
Waves reach a sandy beach in Katembe with two children in the water and the Maputo skyline on the far shore under a blue sky
Photo: Claus Wonnemann / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

POLITICS · MOZAMBIQUE

Venâncio Mondlane, the Mozambican opposition leader and former presidential candidate, goes on trial before the Supreme Court in Maputo on Tuesday 17 November 2026 at 10:00 local time (3:00 a.m. US Eastern). He faces five charges, including incitement to terrorism and incitement to collective disobedience, in a case that stems from the protests that followed the 2024 election.

The court has refused live broadcasts, so written reports from inside the courtroom will be the public record. It has also announced which media outlets get reserved seats.

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Key Facts

  • When Tuesday 17 November 2026, 10:00 in Maputo (3:00 a.m. US Eastern).
  • Where Criminal section of Mozambique’s Supreme Court, Maputo.
  • Charges Five, including incitement to terrorism and incitement to collective disobedience.
  • Rules No live broadcast or recording by media; the hearing stays open to the public.
  • Courtroom The room has 45 seats, including 10 for the public and 10 reserved for named media.

What the Court Has Decided

The Supreme Court’s criminal section ruled on 21 September 2026 against live audiovisual broadcast and against capturing sound and images during the trial. On 12 October 2026 it rejected Mondlane’s challenge, saying such decisions cannot be appealed, while keeping the trial public and allowing journalists to attend and take written notes.

Judge Pedro Nhatitima, who speaks for the court, said live coverage could expose witnesses to threats after they testify. Mondlane had asked for a live broadcast, while the court itself will record audio and video and transcribe testimony automatically, its spokesperson said.

Aerial view of central Maputo, Mozambique
Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, seen from the air. File photo, 2006. Photo: AmigoDia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Who Gets a Seat

Court spokesperson Nhatitima said at a press conference on 13 November 2026 that ten seats are reserved for named media, among them Mozambique’s state broadcasters TVM and Rádio Moçambique. Four rotating seats for other national media are booked a day ahead on an electronic platform, and the platform’s address has not yet been announced.

One seat is set aside for foreign correspondents, and the rest go to Mondlane’s side, the bar association and civil-society groups. The reserved media list is reported to include no online platform and no privately owned weekly, which is reported, not confirmed by a second source.

What Is Not Known

The court has not said how long the trial will last, and the platform for booking the rotating seats has no published address yet.

What It Means for You

Anyone following Mozambique’s politics from abroad will rely on written courtroom reports, not video. The verdict will show how the courts handle the protests that followed the election.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Mondlane trial start?

It starts on Tuesday 17 November 2026 at 10:00 in Maputo. Daily sessions are planned from 10:00 to 15:30.

Can the Mondlane trial be watched live?

No. The Supreme Court refused live broadcast and recording, but journalists may attend and write notes.

What is Mondlane charged with?

Five offences, including incitement to terrorism and incitement to collective disobedience.

Sources: Supreme Court of Mozambique: rulings of 21 September and 12 October 2026 and press conference of 13 November 2026 (spokesperson Pedro Nhatitima).

More on Mozambique: the suspect held in a bishop’s killing and attacks that killed at least 19 people. See also our Mozambique coverage.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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