Absa has launched a shilling and dollar fund that invests worldwide, seeded with about US$1.8 million of its own money.

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KENYA · MARKETS

Kenyans who want a slice of the world’s stock and bond markets got a new option on Thursday 19 November 2026. Absa Bank Kenya, part of South Africa’s Absa Group, launched a global fund and committed about US$1.8 million (230 million Kenyan shillings, or Sh230 million) of seed capital, the money that starts a fund.

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For US readers, the launch shows a Kenyan bank now selling a dollar fund built on global assets. Our report on Absa’s two-year Africa overhaul explains the group behind it.

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Key Facts The bank Absa Bank Kenya is the Kenyan arm of Absa Group, a South African banking group.

What happened On Thursday 19 November 2026 its asset manager launched the Absa Global Multi-Asset Special Fund.

The money Absa put in 230 million Kenyan shillings (about US$1.8 million) of its own money.

The entry ticket Minimum investment is 250,000 shillings (about US$1,900) or US$2,500, with a six-month lock-in.

The market At end-June 2026, special funds, a type of pooled investment, held 26.6% of Kenya’s fund market.

Absa has launched a shilling and dollar fund that invests worldwide, seeded with about US$1.8 million of its own money.

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What Happened

Absa Asset Management Limited, the investment arm of Absa Bank Kenya, unveiled the Absa Global Multi-Asset Special Fund at a launch event. The fund will spread money across international shares, bonds, cash, commodities, precious metals and fixed deposits.

A special fund is a type of unit trust, a pooled investment that many savers share, which follows a manager’s chosen strategy and can hold assets such as shares, commodities and bonds. Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA), the state market regulator, publishes the industry data.

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How the Fund Works

The fund comes in two versions, one in Kenyan shillings and one in US dollars. The minimum first investment is Sh250,000 (about US$1,900) or US$2,500, at about 129.9 shillings per dollar.

Investors face a six-month lock-in, which limits withdrawals at the start. NCBA Bank Kenya, a Kenyan lender, acts as trustee, the body that guards investors’ assets, and Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, the local arm of the British bank, acts as custodian, the bank that holds the assets.

Why the Seed Money Matters

Yusuf Omari, chief executive of Absa Bank Kenya, said the seed money reflects the bank’s confidence in the fund. He said investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional markets and asset classes in pursuit of growth and diversification.

Seed money from the sponsor gives the fund a first pool of capital on day one. That is the purpose of seed capital.

A Fast-Growing Corner of the Market

CMA data for the second quarter of 2026 show special funds held Sh252.8 billion (about US$1.9 billion). That was 26.6% of the Sh948.7 billion (about US$7.3 billion) held in all collective investment schemes, the regulator’s term for pooled funds.

The segment grew about 24% from Sh203.5 billion (about US$1.6 billion) in March 2026. The CMA data do not say why special funds grew so fast.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Africa from the US, this shows a Kenyan bank now offering a dollar fund built on global assets. If you hold Kenyan shillings, the dollar version lets you hold dollar value, but a fall in the fund’s holdings can still cost you money.

Returns depend on how the underlying global assets perform, and currency moves can raise or cut the value of the dollar version when it is converted into shillings. This is information, not a recommendation to buy.

What Is Not Known

Absa has not disclosed in its launch statement what total size it targets or what returns investors can expect. It has also not said how many investors it hopes to attract.

The fund’s first performance numbers will only appear after it has traded for a period. Until then, investors have only the bank’s description of its strategy.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Absa Global Multi-Asset Special Fund?

It is a new Kenyan fund from Absa Asset Management that invests across global shares, bonds, cash, commodities, precious metals and fixed deposits. It launched on Thursday 19 November 2026.

How Much Do You Need to Invest?

The minimum first investment is Sh250,000 (about US$1,900) or US$2,500 for the dollar version. There is a six-month lock-in.

How Much Money Did Absa Put In?

Absa committed Sh230 million (about US$1.8 million) of seed capital. Seed capital is the sponsor’s own money that starts the fund.

Is the Fund Regulated?

It operates under rules of Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority. NCBA Bank Kenya is trustee and Standard Chartered Bank Kenya is custodian.

Sources: Absa Bank Kenya and Absa Asset Management Limited, launch statements by Yusuf Omari, 19 November 2026; Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, collective investment schemes data for the second quarter of 2026; RT market data, USD/KES on 20 November 2026.





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