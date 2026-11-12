Vote Observers Condemn Ecuador Killings

The border between Huaquillas in Ecuador and Aguas Verdes in Peru, seen from above in April 2020. Photo: Ministerio de Defensa del Perú / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The Organization of American States, a bloc of 35 countries in the Americas, has condemned the killing of two candidates in the Ecuadorian border town of Huaquillas. Its electoral mission in Ecuador said on 10 November 2026 that it strongly condemns the armed attack, less than three weeks before local elections.

The attack on Monday 9 November killed Ronald Farfán, a former mayor running to win the job back, and Cristhian Rugel, the first-councillor candidate on his list. A third person, merchant Hilda Ruiz, also died, according to Ecuadorian reports.

What: The Organization of American States’ electoral mission condemned the attack and urged citizens to vote.

The Organization of American States’ electoral mission condemned the attack and urged citizens to vote. Who: Ronald Farfán, mayoral candidate, and Cristhian Rugel, councillor candidate, were killed on 9 November.

Ronald Farfán, mayoral candidate, and Cristhian Rugel, councillor candidate, were killed on 9 November. Next: Ecuador holds local elections on Sunday 29 November 2026.

Ecuador holds local elections on Sunday 29 November 2026. Power Index: Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition). As of: 12 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

What the Observers Said

The OAS electoral mission said that citizen participation in the coming elections is a democratic response to violence. It also announced that it will observe the vote.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The attack happened while a political rally was being prepared in the Los Israelitas neighbourhood of Huaquillas, in El Oro, a province on the border with Peru. We first reported the killing in our earlier article on the shooting.

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File photo. A voter casts a ballot at a school polling station in Quito, Ecuador, February 2013. Photo: Cancillería del Ecuador / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

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What Happens to the Ballot

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE), which runs the vote, says the El Oro ballots are already printed, so the names and photos of Farfán and Rugel stay. Under the electoral law, votes cast for them count for a replacement candidate.

The candidates’ alliance can propose replacements. We have not seen it name anyone yet.

Why It Matters

Huaquillas is a main road crossing between Ecuador and Peru. The killings put a spotlight on security around the 29 November vote.

Our guide to the dates voters need to know explains the schedule. More is in our Ecuador news.

What Is Not Known

No arrests had been reported as of 10 November. Police are examining extortion threats that Rugel had reported, and they have not ruled out a political motive.

What It Means for You

Travellers who use the Huaquillas crossing should check current travel advice for El Oro province. US readers who follow Ecuador’s vote can watch how the election proceeds under international observation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who condemned the Huaquillas killings?

The electoral mission of the Organization of American States in Ecuador condemned the attack on 10 November 2026. It said voting is a democratic answer to violence.

Who was killed in Huaquillas?

Ronald Farfán, a former mayor running for mayor, and Cristhian Rugel, a councillor candidate, were killed on 9 November. A merchant, Hilda Ruiz, also died, according to Ecuadorian reports.

What happens to the dead candidates’ names on the ballot?

The National Electoral Council says the printed ballots cannot change, so their names stay. Votes cast for them count for a replacement candidate.

Sources: Organization of American States, electoral mission in Ecuador, statement of 10 November 2026; Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE), statement by its president on 10 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error