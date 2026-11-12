Ecuador Lawmakers Pause for Local Election

ECUADOR · POLITICS

Ecuador’s National Assembly, the country’s single-chamber parliament, goes on a 15-day recess from Thursday 12 November to Thursday 26 November 2026. It stops work just as campaigning opens for local elections due on Sunday 29 November.

Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency, so a stalled legislature matters to holders of its bonds and to US firms doing business there. For two weeks the chamber will hold no ordinary votes, and bill and impeachment clocks stand still.

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Key Facts Recess 12 to 26 November 2026, approved by the Assembly’s governing council on Friday 23 October.

Vote Sunday 29 November 2026: mayors, prefects (provincial governors), councillors, parish boards and a citizens’ oversight council.

Frozen Plenary and committee sessions, bill deadlines and impeachment cases pause for the recess.

Date change Local elections were first set for 14 February 2027, then brought forward.

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

On Friday 23 October 2026 the Legislative Administration Council, the Assembly’s governing board, approved the recess. It runs from 12 to 26 November, which matches the campaign window in the calendar of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Ecuador’s election authority.

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During the break the plenary, the standing and occasional committees, the Ethics Committee and the council itself hold no ordinary sessions. Deadlines for processing bills are frozen, as is work on urgent-bill decrees.

Impeachment proceedings already under way also stand still. The Constitution gives lawmakers two recesses of 15 days each year, so the break uses a right they already had.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Two members of Democratic National Action (ADN), President Daniel Noboa’s party, resigned their seats to run for local office. They are Niels Olsen and Andrés Guschmer.

Former Banco Central del Ecuador building, Quito (facade). File photo.

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Which Election Is This

The vote on Sunday 29 November 2026 fills prefect, mayor, councillor and parish board posts across the country. It also chooses new members of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council (CPCCS), a state body that names many oversight officials.

The CNE first set these local elections for 14 February 2027. It moved them to 29 November 2026 when it updated the electoral calendar on Friday 27 March 2026.

Why It Matters

A two-week pause is routine on paper, but it falls in the busiest stretch of the campaign. For those days the main forum for scrutinising the government goes quiet.

Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency, which makes legislation on budgets and debt central to how investors judge the country. S&P Global Ratings, a US credit rating agency, raised its long-term foreign-currency rating to B from B- in mid-August 2026, the first upgrade in six years, with a stable outlook.

The timing also means the Assembly is out of session while voters decide who will run towns, provinces and a key oversight body. Lawmakers will return to a political map that the 29 November results may have redrawn.

What a Pause Means for Readers

For holders of Ecuadorian dollar bonds, the recess itself changes little because it is scheduled and short. Any bill that stalls will only start moving again after 26 November.

US firms with business before the Assembly should plan for a delay of at least two weeks. Policy news in the coming days will come mainly from campaign events rather than votes in the chamber.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed an official list of the bills left pending, so we do not name them. Nor is it clear which impeachment cases are frozen and how far each had advanced.

We could not confirm the exact day the Assembly returns, only that the recess ends on 26 November. We also could not verify an official reason for bringing the election forward from February 2027.

How many sitting lawmakers will campaign, and whether any will take formal leave, has not been published in the documents we could open. The calm outlook is that the Assembly resumes within days of the vote, when the results will shape its next agenda.

Related coverage: Ecuador Extends Emergency Before Local Vote · Ecuador to Tender Giant Copper Mine in 2027 · Ecuador news

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ecuador’s National Assembly on recess?

From Thursday 12 November to Thursday 26 November 2026. The governing council approved it on Friday 23 October.

What election is Ecuador holding on 29 November 2026?

Local elections for prefects, mayors, councillors and parish boards, plus new members of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council (CPCCS).

What stops during the Assembly recess?

Ordinary sessions of the plenary and committees pause, and deadlines for bills and work on impeachment cases are frozen until the recess ends.

Sources: National Assembly of Ecuador (asambleanacional.gob.ec); National Electoral Council, electoral calendar (cne.gob.ec); S&P Global Ratings, sovereign ratings

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error