Ecuador Mayoral Candidate Shot Dead

File photo. The National Court of Justice in Quito, Ecuador, which handles extradition requests, July 2025. Photo: Ceancata, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Ronald Farfán, a former mayor of Huaquillas, a border town in southern Ecuador, was shot dead on Monday 9 November 2026 while running to win the job back. The killing came three weeks before Ecuador’s local elections, which will choose mayors across the country.

Who: Ronald Farfán, mayor of Huaquillas, a southern border town, from 2014 to 2019.

Ronald Farfán, mayor of Huaquillas, a southern border town, from 2014 to 2019. What: Shot dead in an armed attack in the Los Israelitas neighbourhood on Monday night, 9 November.

Shot dead in an armed attack in the Los Israelitas neighbourhood on Monday night, 9 November. Also killed: Cristhian Rugel, a council candidate running alongside him; local reports name a trader, Hilda Ruiz.

Cristhian Rugel, a council candidate running alongside him; local reports name a trader, Hilda Ruiz. Status: No suspect has been named and no motive has been confirmed.

No suspect has been named and no motive has been confirmed. Power Index: Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition). As of: 10 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

What Happened

Farfán arrived on Monday night with his campaign group for a planned rally with supporters in the Los Israelitas neighbourhood of Huaquillas, in El Oro province, on Ecuador’s southern coast. Gunmen opened fire on the group as it arrived.

He was rushed to a private clinic in town, where he died of gunshot wounds. Cristhian Rugel, the top council candidate on the same list, was also killed at the scene, and local reports name a third victim, Hilda Ruiz, a trader.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Ecuador’s National Police confirmed on 9 November that a candidate for mayor and a candidate for councillor of Huaquillas were killed. Its preliminary information said the victims were linked to local politics, among them a candidate and a former mayor.

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Noemí Cabrera, an opposition assembly member for El Oro, confirmed Farfán’s killing on social media. She belongs to Revolución Ciudadana, the left-wing party of Rafael Correa, president of Ecuador from 2007 to 2017.

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Why It Matters

Farfán led the list of Fuerza Fronteriza, an alliance of two local political movements, in his bid to return as mayor. Ecuador votes on Sunday 29 November 2026 for prefects (regional governors), mayors, councillors and parish board members, as explained in our guide to the electoral system.

File photo. The Carondelet Palace on Plaza Grande, Quito, seat of Ecuador’s presidency. Photo: Arabsalam, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

Voters also pick members of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council (CPCCS), a state oversight body. The Electoral Council (CNE), which runs the vote, starts distributing electoral packages on 16 November.

Huaquillas faces Peru and is a main road crossing between the two countries, with Aguas Verdes on the Peruvian side. Ecuador is also a security partner of Washington in the fight against drug gangs.

In February 2026 the body of Farfán’s son was found on a street in Huaquillas. Farfán, who identified the body, said that his son had been killed.

What Happens Next

National Police specialists are working to establish what happened, identify those responsible and determine the possible motives. The police statement gave no further identities.

The CNE begins distributing electoral packages on 16 November, and the vote follows on Sunday 29 November. Our earlier report on candidacies in doubt before the 29 November vote gives background on the race.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has been named as a suspect, and no motive has been confirmed. The police say they are still working to determine the possible motives.

The police statement spoke of several dead and one injured without giving names. We have not seen an official count, so the full list of victims may change.

What It Means for You

Travellers who use the Huaquillas crossing between Ecuador and Peru should check current travel advice for El Oro province before setting out. US citizens can consult the State Department’s travel advisory for Ecuador.

US readers who follow Washington’s security partnership with Ecuador have reason to watch how the police inquiry and the campaign develop. Our Ecuador coverage collects further reporting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ronald Farfán?

He was mayor of Huaquillas, a border town in southern Ecuador, from 2014 to 2019. He led the Fuerza Fronteriza list in the 29 November 2026 local elections.

Who is responsible for the attack?

Nobody has been named as a suspect, and no motive has been confirmed. Ecuador’s National Police say specialists are working to identify those responsible.

When does Ecuador vote?

Ecuador votes on Sunday 29 November 2026 for prefects, mayors, councillors and parish board members. The Electoral Council (CNE) starts distributing electoral packages on 16 November.

Sources: Ecuador’s National Police statement of 9 November 2026; the Municipality of Huaquillas; Assembly member Noemí Cabrera; Ecuador’s Electoral Council (cne.gob.ec).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error