Morocco Expects 840,000 Jobs From World Cup

MOROCCO · ECONOMY

Key Facts What is happening Finance Minister Fouzi Lekjaa told lawmakers on 3 November that World Cup 2030 will create over 840,000 jobs.

Why it matters Morocco co-hosts the 48-team tournament with Spain and Portugal; its plans matter to US fans and investors.

The numbers Projections: 26 million tourists a year and above 156 billion dirhams (US$15.9 billion) in tourism revenue by 2030.

Who is who Fouzi Lekjaa is Morocco’s economy and finance minister; the House Finance Committee reviews the 2027 budget bill.

What to watch Whether the government publishes a full World Cup budget and the final cost of the 115,000-seat Hassan II stadium.

What it means for you American fans can expect matches in six Moroccan cities; investors should note temporary tax exemptions for FIFA and linked firms.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives any Moroccan city a 21% chance of hosting the 2030 final (4 November, 2:58 a.m. ET).

Morocco says preparing for the 2030 World Cup will create more than 840,000 jobs. The finance minister gave the projection to a parliamentary committee on 3 November.

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What Lekjaa Told Parliament

Morocco’s finance minister, Fouzi Lekjaa, said on Tuesday 3 November that World Cup 2030 preparations will create over 840,000 jobs. He spoke to the House Finance and Economic Development Committee, which is reviewing the 2027 Finance Bill.

Morocco will co-host the 48-team tournament with Spain and Portugal, with 104 matches in total. Six Moroccan cities will host games: Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangier, Agadir and Fez.

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The Numbers Behind the Plan

These are projections to 2030, not results: cumulative investment growth is put at 21.2% between 2023 and 2030. Event-related spending is expected to add about 1.65 percentage points a year to GDP growth.

Tourism is expected to reach 26 million visitors a year by 2030. Tourism revenue is projected above 156 billion dirhams (US$15.9 billion).

All dollar figures use the Bank Al-Maghrib, the central bank, reference rate of 9.8261 dirhams per US$ on 3 November 2026. The rate is the bank’s published mid-price for that day.

At a Glance Jobs: more than 840,000 across sectors by 2030.

more than 840,000 across sectors by 2030. Investment: 21.2% cumulative growth from 2023 to 2030.

21.2% cumulative growth from 2023 to 2030. Economy: about 1.65 percentage points a year added to GDP growth.

about 1.65 percentage points a year added to GDP growth. Tourism: 26 million visitors a year by 2030.

26 million visitors a year by 2030. Tourism revenue: above 156 billion dirhams (US$15.9 billion).

The Hassan II Stadium

The centerpiece is the new Hassan II stadium at Benslimane, near Casablanca, with 115,000 seats. The reports reviewed give no final cost for the venue.

Tax Exemptions for FIFA

The 2027 budget bill includes temporary tax exemptions for FIFA, football’s world governing body, and entities linked to the tournament. They cover corporate tax, income tax on certain pay, value-added tax and customs duties on event goods.

The exemptions are temporary and cover only tournament-linked activity. Accounts of the session differ on the end dates, so the exact period is unconfirmed.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket is a prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes. It prices a Moroccan city hosting the 2030 final at 21% (4 November, 2:58 a.m. ET).

Madrid stands at 18% in the same set of bets. The Morocco bet has traded about US$42,500, and the whole final-location market about US$320,000.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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What It Means for US Readers

American fans planning for 2030 can expect matches in six Moroccan cities. Check State Department advice and flight links before booking, since the plan gives no ticket or travel details.

US companies already sell into a market covered by a free trade agreement in force since 1 January 2006. US goods exports to Morocco were US$5.5 billion in 2025, according to the US Trade Representative.

Related Rio Times reports cover Morocco’s World Cup economy and the 2027 public-enterprise investment plan. Background is in the Morocco explainer, the Fez stadium upgrade and the Morocco hub.

What Is Not Known

The reports reviewed give no total World Cup budget in dirhams and no final cost for the Hassan II stadium. The jobs and growth numbers are government projections, and the method behind them was not given.

Accounts differ on how long the tax exemptions run. The committee’s own record of the session was not available to check.

What Comes Next

Parliament continues its detailed review of the 2027 Finance Bill, where the exemptions and stadium funding sit. Watch for a published total World Cup budget and the final Hassan II stadium cost.

Where the final will be played is still open, and the market price will move on any official signal. The bets stay open until the July 2030 final.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will Morocco’s World Cup plan create?

Finance Minister Fouzi Lekjaa told parliament on 3 November that it will create more than 840,000 jobs. These are government projections.

Which Moroccan cities will host World Cup games?

Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangier, Agadir and Fez will host games. Morocco co-hosts with Spain and Portugal.

How much will the Hassan II stadium cost?

No final cost has been published for the 115,000-seat stadium at Benslimane. It is the centerpiece of the plan.

What tax breaks will FIFA get?

FIFA and linked entities get temporary exemptions from corporate tax, income tax on certain pay, VAT and customs duties. They cover only tournament-related activity.

What do prediction markets say about the 2030 final?

Polymarket gives any Moroccan city a 21% chance of hosting the final (4 November, 2:58 a.m. ET). Madrid stands at 18%.

Which exchange rate is used?

The dollar figures use the Bank Al-Maghrib reference rate of 9.8261 dirhams per US$ on 3 November 2026. Earlier or later rates will differ.

Sources: House of Representatives of Morocco, Finance and Economic Development Committee, session on the 2027 Finance Bill, 3 November 2026 (as reported in Morocco); Bank Al-Maghrib, reference exchange rates, 3 November 2026; Office of the US Trade Representative, Morocco; Polymarket market data, 4 November 2026, 2:58 a.m. ET (all accessed 4 November 2026).