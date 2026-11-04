LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

As of 12:40 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:40 a.m. Brasília, Wednesday 4 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Brazil’s central bank announces its interest-rate decision today at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the real and the Colombian and Mexican pesos all weakened more than 1% in the latest rates, so check any currency transfer before you send it. If you hold an older Colombian permanent-resident visa and have not transferred it, ask the Foreign Ministry’s visa office what applies to you, because its 31 October 2026 deadline has passed. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Brazil: the central bank decides on its interest rate today. The rate stands at 13.75%, and the decision is due at 4:30 p.m. ET. The rate stands at 13.75%, and the decision is due at 4:30 p.m. ET. Today’s Clock 02 Colombia: the official rate for today is 3,235.59 pesos per US$1. That is 1.65% weaker than the rate that applied through Tuesday. That is 1.65% weaker than the rate that applied through Tuesday. Money Today 03 Central America: a low-pressure trough offshore could bring heavy rain. The US National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of becoming a depression within 7 days. The US National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of becoming a depression within 7 days. Weather Watch What changed since yesterday: The Brazilian real, the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso all weakened, as Money Today shows. Argentina’s country-risk gauge rose to 831 points, as the Status Board shows.

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Brazil Act Now Authorities The central bank’s rate decision is due at 4:30 p.m. ET today, so time any large currency purchase around it. Today’s Clock

The central bank’s rate decision is due at 4:30 p.m. ET today, so time any large currency purchase around it. Today’s Clock Money The official rate was 5.4935 reais per US$1 on Tuesday, weaker than Friday’s 5.4212. Money Today Colombia Deadline Passed Visa Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax

Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The official rate for today is 3,235.59 pesos per US$1, which means fewer dollars for each peso of rent or salary. Money Today Panama and Costa Rica Today Weather The US National Hurricane Center says heavy rain could reach parts of Central America later this week and over the weekend. Weather Watch Mexico Today Authorities The central bank’s rate decision is due on Thursday 5 November at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead

The central bank’s rate decision is due on Thursday 5 November at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead Money The peso’s latest figure is Tuesday’s market close, not an official rate. Money Today Argentina Note Money The wholesale rate was 1,551 pesos per US$1 on Tuesday, and the blue (informal) rate was 1,570. Money Today

The wholesale rate was 1,551 pesos per US$1 on Tuesday, and the blue (informal) rate was 1,570. Money Today Authorities The country-risk gauge, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds, rose to 831 points on Tuesday. Status Board Chile and Peru Note Money Chile’s dollar rate for Wednesday is 980.59 pesos, and Peru’s sol barely moved on Tuesday. Money Today

Chile’s dollar rate for Wednesday is 980.59 pesos, and Peru’s sol barely moved on Tuesday. Money Today Authorities Chile publishes October inflation on Friday 6 November at 6:00 a.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead

01 Weather Watch

Rain Risk for Central America Outlook An elongated trough of low pressure offshore of Central America is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 48 hours and 40% within 7 days. Whether or not it develops, the center says it could bring areas of heavy rain to parts of Central America later this week and over the weekend. Source: US National Hurricane Center, eastern Pacific outlook, issued overnight Wednesday 4 November 2026 Atlantic Low Far From Our Countries Outlook The NHC’s Atlantic outlook watches an area of low pressure expected to form a few hundred miles south of Bermuda, far from our countries. It gives that system a 20% chance of forming within 48 hours and 40% within 7 days. Atlantic outlook, issued overnight Wednesday 4 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Wednesday’s big event is Brazil’s interest-rate decision in the afternoon.

3:00 a.m. ET 5:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPC-Fipe inflation for October, a São Paulo city price index from the Fipe economic research foundation; forecast 0.7% against 0.51% before. Hours and forecasts: Rio Times economic calendar, 4 Nov 2026 7:00 a.m. ET 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: consumer confidence for October; forecast 45 against 45.1 before. Same calendar as the 3:00 a.m. ET card 12:30 p.m. ET 2:30 p.m. Brasília Brazil: net payrolls for September, the count of formal jobs created; forecast 161.7 thousand against 165.83 thousand before. Same calendar as the 3:00 a.m. ET card 4:30 p.m. ET 6:30 p.m. Brasília Brazil: the central bank’s rate decision from Copom, its rate-setting committee; the rate is 13.75% and the forecast is no change. Same calendar as the 3:00 a.m. ET card

03 Money Today

Brazilian Real BRL 5.4935 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Tue 3 Nov +0.0723 (+1.33%) vs 5.4212 on Fri 30 Oct, with no rate on Mon 2 Nov, a holiday · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$182 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 3 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.8334 pesos per US$1 Market close, Tue 3 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.2560 (+1.38%) vs 18.5774 on Mon 2 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$531 Source: RT market data (a financial-data provider), 3 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,235.59 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) set for Wed 4 Nov, so it applies today +52.60 (+1.65%) vs 3,182.99 that applied from Sat 31 Oct through Tue 3 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$309 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 4 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4613 soles per US$1 Market close, Tue 3 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read −0.0039 (−0.11%) vs 3.4652 on Mon 2 Nov · sol firmer PEN 1,000 ≈ US$289 Market close, 3 Nov 2026, same provider as the peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,551 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Tue 3 Nov; other rates as of Tue 3 Nov: Banco Nación state bank official sell 1,570, blue (informal) sell 1,570, CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,668.8 +5.5 (+0.36%) vs 1,545.5 on Mon 2 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$645 at the wholesale rate, US$599 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 4 Nov 2026 Chilean Peso CLP 980.59 pesos per US$1 Dólar observado (the central bank’s official daily rate) listed for Wed 4 Nov, as relayed by mindicador.cl (a public data service) −1.23 (−0.13%) vs 981.82 for Tue 3 Nov · peso firmer CLP 1,000,000 ≈ US$1,020 Source: Banco Central de Chile, via mindicador.cl, read 4 Nov 2026

The Brazilian real, the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso each lost more than 6% against the US dollar in the latest rates, so dollar holders get more local currency per US$1. Chile’s peso and Peru’s sol barely moved.

04 Status Board

Brazil Interest Rate 13.75%, the central bank’s Selic benchmark rate13.75%, unchanged until the committee decides todayDecision due Wed 4 Nov at 4:30 p.m. ET; bettors on Polymarket, a prediction platform, favour no change, as the prediction-markets block shows Rate and hour as in Today’s Clock Mexico Interest Rate 6.5%, the central bank’s policy rate6.5%, unchanged until the decision on Thu 5 NovDecision due at 2:00 p.m. ET; bettors on Polymarket favour no change, but about 30% expect a cut, as the prediction-markets block shows Rate and hour as in The Calendar Ahead Argentina Country Risk 805 points (Mon 2 Nov)831 points (Tue 3 Nov)Higher by 26 points; the gauge is the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds, and other trackers can show different levels Source: ArgentinaDatos (a public economic-data service), 3 Nov 2026 Colombia Interest Rate 12.25%, the central bank’s policy rate12.25% held on Fri 30 Oct, by four votes to three; the three others wanted a rise of 0.25 pointHeld after a split vote Source: Banco de la República (Colombia’s central bank), 30 Oct 2026 Brazil Unemployment Rate 5.4% (April to June)5.2% (July to September), published Fri 30 OctLower than the previous quarter, and IBGE (Brazil’s statistics office) calls it the lowest for a July-to-September quarter in its series, which starts in 2012 Source: IBGE, 30 Oct 2026 Colombia Unemployment Rate 9.4% in August8.0% in September, published Fri 30 OctLower than August and than the 8.2% of September 2025 Source: DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency), 30 Oct 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), notice of 24 Mar 2026

File photo: central Santiago, Chile, with the Andes behind the city.

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 4 November 2026 Brazil Rate Decision in November Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 89%, a 0.25-point cut about 11%. US$153,726 traded. Bank of Mexico Decision in November Polymarket: no change about 70%, a 0.25-point cut about 30%. US$300,748 traded. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 62.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 27%. US$37,305 traded. Argentina Monthly Inflation in October Polymarket: 1.6% to 1.8% about 45.5%, 1.9% to 2.1% about 38.5%. US$31,535 traded. Argentina Inflation Above 1.8% in October Kalshi (regulated in the US by the CFTC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission): 58%. 35,801 contracts traded. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket and Kalshi, 4 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Thu 5 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Montevideo Uruguay: inflation for October; forecast 4.8% vs 4.68% before

Thu 5 Nov 8:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: services activity survey, the services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) from S&P Global, for October; forecast 48.7 vs 49.2 before

Thu 5 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 1:00 p.m. Mexico City Mexico: central bank rate decision; the rate was 6.5%

Fri 6 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Santiago Chile: inflation for October; forecast 0.5% for the month vs 0.4% before, and 4.2% for the year vs 4.1%

Fri 6 Nov 1:00 p.m. ET · 3:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: trade balance for October; forecast US$9 billion vs US$7.74 billion before

Mon 9 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for October; forecast 3.65% for the year vs 3.45% before

Mon 9 Nov Hour not confirmed Colombia: inflation for October; forecast 6.4% for the year vs 6.29% before

Thu 12 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 33.2% for the year vs 33.4% before

Forecasts and hours: same calendar as in Today’s Clock, 4 Nov 2026

08 Frequently Asked Questions

When Does Brazil’s Central Bank Announce Its Rate Decision? The decision is due on Wednesday 4 November at 4:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. Brasília), as listed by the Rio Times economic calendar, and the rate now stands at 13.75%. Bettors on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, put no change at about 89%. Has Colombia’s Permanent Visa Transfer Deadline Passed? The Foreign Ministry’s notices said holders must transfer an older permanent-resident visa before 31 October 2026, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to you. Is a Storm Threatening Central America This Week? The US National Hurricane Center gives a trough of low pressure offshore of Central America a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 48 hours. Even without development, it could bring heavy rain to parts of Central America later this week and over the weekend.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; RT market data; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; DolarApi; Banco Central de Chile; ArgentinaDatos; IBGE; DANE; Banco de la República; Cancillería de Colombia; Polymarket; Kalshi.