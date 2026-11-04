LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

As of 12:40 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:40 a.m. Brasília, Wednesday 4 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET
The Short Version
In short: Brazil’s central bank announces its interest-rate decision today at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the real and the Colombian and Mexican pesos all weakened more than 1% in the latest rates, so check any currency transfer before you send it. If you hold an older Colombian permanent-resident visa and have not transferred it, ask the Foreign Ministry’s visa office what applies to you, because its 31 October 2026 deadline has passed.
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Brazil: the central bank decides on its interest rate today. The rate stands at 13.75%, and the decision is due at 4:30 p.m. ET. Today’s Clock
02
Colombia: the official rate for today is 3,235.59 pesos per US$1. That is 1.65% weaker than the rate that applied through Tuesday. Money Today
03
Central America: a low-pressure trough offshore could bring heavy rain. The US National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of becoming a depression within 7 days. Weather Watch
What changed since yesterday: The Brazilian real, the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso all weakened, as Money Today shows. Argentina’s country-risk gauge rose to 831 points, as the Status Board shows.
00Do Today
Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.
Brazil Act Now
AuthoritiesThe central bank’s rate decision is due at 4:30 p.m. ET today, so time any large currency purchase around it. Today’s Clock
MoneyThe official rate was 5.4935 reais per US$1 on Tuesday, weaker than Friday’s 5.4212. Money Today
Colombia Deadline Passed
VisaAsk the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax
MoneyThe official rate for today is 3,235.59 pesos per US$1, which means fewer dollars for each peso of rent or salary. Money Today
Panama and Costa Rica Today
WeatherThe US National Hurricane Center says heavy rain could reach parts of Central America later this week and over the weekend. Weather Watch
Mexico Today
AuthoritiesThe central bank’s rate decision is due on Thursday 5 November at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead
MoneyThe peso’s latest figure is Tuesday’s market close, not an official rate. Money Today
Argentina Note
MoneyThe wholesale rate was 1,551 pesos per US$1 on Tuesday, and the blue (informal) rate was 1,570. Money Today
AuthoritiesThe country-risk gauge, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds, rose to 831 points on Tuesday. Status Board
Chile and Peru Note
MoneyChile’s dollar rate for Wednesday is 980.59 pesos, and Peru’s sol barely moved on Tuesday. Money Today
AuthoritiesChile publishes October inflation on Friday 6 November at 6:00 a.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead
01Weather Watch
Rain Risk for Central America Outlook
An elongated trough of low pressure offshore of Central America is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 48 hours and 40% within 7 days. Whether or not it develops, the center says it could bring areas of heavy rain to parts of Central America later this week and over the weekend.
Source: US National Hurricane Center, eastern Pacific outlook, issued overnight Wednesday 4 November 2026
Atlantic Low Far From Our Countries Outlook
The NHC’s Atlantic outlook watches an area of low pressure expected to form a few hundred miles south of Bermuda, far from our countries. It gives that system a 20% chance of forming within 48 hours and 40% within 7 days.
Atlantic outlook, issued overnight Wednesday 4 November 2026
02Today’s Clock
Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Wednesday’s big event is Brazil’s interest-rate decision in the afternoon.
3:00 a.m. ET5:00 a.m. Brasília
Brazil: IPC-Fipe inflation for October, a São Paulo city price index from the Fipe economic research foundation; forecast 0.7% against 0.51% before.
Hours and forecasts: Rio Times economic calendar, 4 Nov 2026
7:00 a.m. ET6:00 a.m. Mexico City
Mexico: consumer confidence for October; forecast 45 against 45.1 before.
Same calendar as the 3:00 a.m. ET card
12:30 p.m. ET2:30 p.m. Brasília
Brazil: net payrolls for September, the count of formal jobs created; forecast 161.7 thousand against 165.83 thousand before.
Same calendar as the 3:00 a.m. ET card
4:30 p.m. ET6:30 p.m. Brasília
Brazil: the central bank’s rate decision from Copom, its rate-setting committee; the rate is 13.75% and the forecast is no change.
Same calendar as the 3:00 a.m. ET card
03Money Today
Brazilian Real BRL
5.4935reais per US$1
PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Tue 3 Nov
+0.0723 (+1.33%) vs 5.4212 on Fri 30 Oct, with no rate on Mon 2 Nov, a holiday · real weaker
R$1,000 ≈ US$182
Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 3 Nov 2026
Mexican Peso MXN
18.8334pesos per US$1
Market close, Tue 3 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate)
+0.2560 (+1.38%) vs 18.5774 on Mon 2 Nov · peso weaker
MXN 10,000 ≈ US$531
Source: RT market data (a financial-data provider), 3 Nov 2026
Colombian Peso COP
3,235.59pesos per US$1
TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) set for Wed 4 Nov, so it applies today
+52.60 (+1.65%) vs 3,182.99 that applied from Sat 31 Oct through Tue 3 Nov · peso weaker
COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$309
Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 4 Nov 2026
Peruvian Sol PEN
3.4613soles per US$1
Market close, Tue 3 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read
−0.0039 (−0.11%) vs 3.4652 on Mon 2 Nov · sol firmer
PEN 1,000 ≈ US$289
Market close, 3 Nov 2026, same provider as the peso card
Argentine Peso ARS
1,551pesos per US$1
Wholesale reference rate, Tue 3 Nov; other rates as of Tue 3 Nov: Banco Nación state bank official sell 1,570, blue (informal) sell 1,570, CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,668.8
+5.5 (+0.36%) vs 1,545.5 on Mon 2 Nov · peso weaker
ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$645 at the wholesale rate, US$599 at the CCL sell rate
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 4 Nov 2026
Chilean Peso CLP
980.59pesos per US$1
Dólar observado (the central bank’s official daily rate) listed for Wed 4 Nov, as relayed by mindicador.cl (a public data service)
−1.23 (−0.13%) vs 981.82 for Tue 3 Nov · peso firmer
CLP 1,000,000 ≈ US$1,020
Source: Banco Central de Chile, via mindicador.cl, read 4 Nov 2026
The Brazilian real, the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso each lost more than 6% against the US dollar in the latest rates, so dollar holders get more local currency per US$1. Chile’s peso and Peru’s sol barely moved.
04Status Board
Brazil Interest Rate
13.75%, the central bank’s Selic benchmark rate13.75%, unchanged until the committee decides todayDecision due Wed 4 Nov at 4:30 p.m. ET; bettors on Polymarket, a prediction platform, favour no change, as the prediction-markets block shows
Rate and hour as in Today’s Clock
Mexico Interest Rate
6.5%, the central bank’s policy rate6.5%, unchanged until the decision on Thu 5 NovDecision due at 2:00 p.m. ET; bettors on Polymarket favour no change, but about 30% expect a cut, as the prediction-markets block shows
Rate and hour as in The Calendar Ahead
Argentina Country Risk
805 points (Mon 2 Nov)831 points (Tue 3 Nov)Higher by 26 points; the gauge is the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds, and other trackers can show different levels
Source: ArgentinaDatos (a public economic-data service), 3 Nov 2026
Colombia Interest Rate
12.25%, the central bank’s policy rate12.25% held on Fri 30 Oct, by four votes to three; the three others wanted a rise of 0.25 pointHeld after a split vote
Source: Banco de la República (Colombia’s central bank), 30 Oct 2026
Brazil Unemployment Rate
5.4% (April to June)5.2% (July to September), published Fri 30 OctLower than the previous quarter, and IBGE (Brazil’s statistics office) calls it the lowest for a July-to-September quarter in its series, which starts in 2012
Source: IBGE, 30 Oct 2026
Colombia Unemployment Rate
9.4% in August8.0% in September, published Fri 30 OctLower than August and than the 8.2% of September 2025
Source: DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency), 30 Oct 2026
05Visas, Residency and Tax
Colombia Deadline Passed
Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency.
The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case.
Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), notice of 24 Mar 2026
RT
Ask Rio Times
Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting.
As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 4 November 2026
Brazil Rate Decision in NovemberPolymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 89%, a 0.25-point cut about 11%. US$153,726 traded.
Bank of Mexico Decision in NovemberPolymarket: no change about 70%, a 0.25-point cut about 30%. US$300,748 traded.
Colombia Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 62.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 27%. US$37,305 traded.
Argentina Monthly Inflation in OctoberPolymarket: 1.6% to 1.8% about 45.5%, 1.9% to 2.1% about 38.5%. US$31,535 traded.
Argentina Inflation Above 1.8% in OctoberKalshi (regulated in the US by the CFTC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission): 58%. 35,801 contracts traded.
How to Read ThisPrices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets.
Why We Show ThisPrediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Source: Polymarket and Kalshi, 4 Nov 2026
07The Calendar Ahead
Thu 5 Nov
6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Montevideo Uruguay: inflation for October; forecast 4.8% vs 4.68% before
Thu 5 Nov
8:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: services activity survey, the services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) from S&P Global, for October; forecast 48.7 vs 49.2 before
Thu 5 Nov
2:00 p.m. ET · 1:00 p.m. Mexico City Mexico: central bank rate decision; the rate was 6.5%
Fri 6 Nov
6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Santiago Chile: inflation for October; forecast 0.5% for the month vs 0.4% before, and 4.2% for the year vs 4.1%
Fri 6 Nov
1:00 p.m. ET · 3:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: trade balance for October; forecast US$9 billion vs US$7.74 billion before
Mon 9 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for October; forecast 3.65% for the year vs 3.45% before
Mon 9 Nov
Hour not confirmed Colombia: inflation for October; forecast 6.4% for the year vs 6.29% before
Thu 12 Nov
2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 33.2% for the year vs 33.4% before
Forecasts and hours: same calendar as in Today’s Clock, 4 Nov 2026
08Frequently Asked Questions
When Does Brazil’s Central Bank Announce Its Rate Decision?
The decision is due on Wednesday 4 November at 4:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. Brasília), as listed by the Rio Times economic calendar, and the rate now stands at 13.75%. Bettors on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, put no change at about 89%.
Has Colombia’s Permanent Visa Transfer Deadline Passed?
The Foreign Ministry’s notices said holders must transfer an older permanent-resident visa before 31 October 2026, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to you.
Is a Storm Threatening Central America This Week?
The US National Hurricane Center gives a trough of low pressure offshore of Central America a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 48 hours. Even without development, it could bring heavy rain to parts of Central America later this week and over the weekend.
Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; RT market data; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; DolarApi; Banco Central de Chile; ArgentinaDatos; IBGE; DANE; Banco de la República; Cancillería de Colombia; Polymarket; Kalshi.
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