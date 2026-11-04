Morocco Jobless Rate Hits 10.5% as Jobs Fall

MOROCCO · ECONOMIC DATA

Key Facts What is happening Morocco’s strict unemployment rate rose to 10.5% in the third quarter of 2026, up 0.9 points, and the number of people in work fell by 173,000.

Why it matters The rate beat the 12% consensus on the Rio Times economic calendar, yet job losses and a 30.5% youth rate point to a weaker labour market.

The numbers Actual 10.5%, forecast 12%, previous 9.5% in the second quarter; about 1.2 million people are unemployed and 19.6% of the labour force is underused.

Who is who The Haut-Commissariat au Plan (HCP), Morocco’s statistics agency, runs the EMO2026 labour force survey, which replaced the older national employment survey.

What to watch The fourth-quarter release, whether job losses continue, and whether the new survey series settles near 10%.

What it means for you Morocco is a US free-trade partner and a co-host of the 2030 football World Cup, so job creation bears on investment and social stability.

Morocco’s unemployment rate rose to 10.5% in the third quarter, better than the 12% analysts expected. The number of people in work fell by 173,000.

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What the Data Show

Morocco’s strict unemployment rate was 10.5% in the third quarter of 2026, the HCP said on Tuesday, 3 November. That is a rise of 0.9 points from the second quarter, in the agency’s own wording.

The strict rate counts people without work who are actively looking for it. The second-quarter rate was first published at 9.5%.

The consensus on the Rio Times economic calendar was 12%, so the actual rate came in 1.5 points lower. A lower rate than forecast still means more people were out of work than in the second quarter.

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Jobs Lost and Who Is Hit

The HCP says employment fell by a net 173,000, or 1.6%, to 10.5 million people. The labour force stood at 11.7 million, which implies about 1.2 million unemployed.

Young people aged 15 to 24 had a strict unemployment rate of 30.5%, against 27.2% a quarter earlier. Among women the strict rate was 16.7%.

Unemployment is higher in towns than in the countryside, at 12.5% urban against 6.9% rural. The wider underuse rate, which also counts people who want more hours or work but are not searching, was 19.6%.

Regional Gaps

Underuse of labour ranged from 9.2% in Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab to 38.7% in Guelmim-Oued Noun. That is a gap of 29.5 points between the best and worst regions.

The share of adults in the labour force ranged from 30.2% in Draa-Tafilalet to 64.7% in Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab. Women’s and youth rates sit well above the national figure in every measure the HCP published.

Why the New Survey Matters

The HCP moved in 2026 to a new labour force survey, EMO2026, which replaced the older national employment survey. It describes far-reaching changes in method and concepts, so comparisons with earlier years need care.

Under the new series, the strict rate was 10.8% in the first quarter and 9.5% in the second. The third quarter therefore reverses most of the second-quarter fall.

In Plain English Strict unemployment: people without work who are actively looking for it, as a share of the labour force.

people without work who are actively looking for it, as a share of the labour force. Underuse (composite rate): strict unemployment plus people who would work but are not searching, and people who want more hours.

strict unemployment plus people who would work but are not searching, and people who want more hours. Labour force: everyone in work or looking for work; Morocco’s was 11.7 million in the third quarter.

everyone in work or looking for work; Morocco’s was 11.7 million in the third quarter. HCP: the Haut-Commissariat au Plan, Morocco’s planning commission and national statistics office.

What It Means for US Readers

Morocco has a free-trade agreement with the United States, and jobs are central to its stability and investment climate. A weaker job market tests the government’s plans around the 2030 World Cup.

Related Rio Times reports cover Morocco’s World Cup jobs forecast and who runs Morocco’s economy. Background is in the Morocco explainer and on the Morocco hub.

What Is Not Known

The HCP page read for this report does not give the split of job losses by sector or by town and countryside. Whether seasonal work explains the fall cannot be judged from one quarter.

The 12% forecast comes from the economic calendar and is unconfirmed. The HCP puts the rise at 0.9 points, though the rounded rates differ by one point.

What Comes Next

The HCP’s fourth-quarter figures should follow early next year, based on its usual calendar. They will show whether job losses continue and whether the new series settles.

A rate below 9.5% would reverse the third-quarter rise, while one near 10.5% would suggest the higher level is holding. A rate near the 12% forecast would signal faster weakening.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Morocco’s unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2026?

The strict rate was 10.5%, up 0.9 points from the second quarter. It was 1.5 points below the 12% forecast.

How many jobs did Morocco lose?

Employment fell by 173,000, or 1.6%, from the second quarter. The HCP says 10.5 million people were in work.

Which groups have the highest unemployment?

Young people aged 15 to 24 had a strict rate of 30.5%, and women 16.7%. Urban unemployment was 12.5%, against 6.9% in rural areas.

Why can old and new Moroccan jobless figures not be compared?

The HCP introduced a new labour force survey, EMO2026, in 2026 and describes far-reaching changes in method. Comparisons with earlier years therefore need care.

When is the next release?

The fourth-quarter figures should come early next year, based on the HCP’s usual calendar. The agency has not been quoted here on an exact date.

Sources: Haut-Commissariat au Plan (HCP), labour market situation in Morocco in the third quarter of 2026, EMO2026 survey, 3 November 2026; Haut-Commissariat au Plan, official website; Rio Times economic calendar for the consensus forecast (accessed 4 November 2026).