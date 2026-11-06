Montevideo City Guide, Uruguay’s Capital Explained for 2026

URUGUAY · MONTEVIDEO

Key Facts The city Montevideo, founded in 1726, is Uruguay’s capital and home to about 1.3 million people.

The leaders President Yamandú Orsi governs from the centre; Mayor Mario Bergara has led the city since July 2025.

The port The port moved 857,491 container units in 2025, 23.1% fewer than in 2024.

Right now Pope Leo XIV visits 6 to 8 November; the Libertadores final is at the Centenario on 28 November.

For visitors Americans need no visa for stays under 90 days, and the State Department urges increased caution over crime.

Power Index Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

This Montevideo city guide explains Uruguay’s capital, a port city of about 1.3 million people on the River Plate. It names who runs the city, what drives its economy and what Americans should know before they visit.

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Two events put the city in focus this month. Pope Leo XIV visits from 6 to 8 November, and the Copa Libertadores final is played at the Estadio Centenario on Saturday 28 November.

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Montevideo at a Glance

Montevideo sits on the River Plate and is the capital of Uruguay. Bruno Mauricio de Zabala, the governor of Buenos Aires, founded it in 1726 to counter Portuguese expansion from Brazil.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The 2023 census counted 1,302,954 people in the Montevideo department, about 37% of Uruguay’s 3,499,451 residents. Almost all of them live in the city, and only about 21,000 live in rural areas.

The population has fallen about 5% since 2011, the national statistics institute reports. In 2023 the department recorded 14,921 deaths and 12,195 births.

Montevideo is also where the national government sits. The presidency is based on Plaza Independencia, and Parliament meets in the Legislative Palace on Avenida de las Leyes.

Who Runs Montevideo

Mario Bergara of the Frente Amplio, or Broad Front, won the mayoral election on 11 May 2025. He took office as intendente, the Spanish word for mayor, on 10 July 2025.

Bergara succeeded Mauricio Zunino, who had followed Carolina Cosse. On election night he said his government would continue seven Frente Amplio administrations.

He promised a cleaner, faster, more enjoyable and safer city. He also said he would work with all eight municipalities, whichever party runs them.

The eight municipalities are labelled A, B, C, CH, D, E, F and G. Municipio A is the largest, with 206,236 residents in the 2023 census, and Municipio C is the smallest, with 141,785. President Yamandú Orsi works from the executive tower on Plaza Independencia.

Our guide to Uruguay politics and who holds power explains the national picture.

The Rambla, the Old City and the Port

The Rambla is a waterfront promenade of about 22 kilometres along the River Plate. It has seven segments built in different periods and sandy beaches separated by rocky outcrops.

Uruguay added the Rambla to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list in 2010, the first step toward a possible listing. It is not yet a World Heritage Site.

The old city, Ciudad Vieja, lies beside the port. The Teatro Solís, a historic theatre, opened in 1856.

The Palacio Salvo tower stands on Plaza Independencia, the square where the presidency is based. Our Montevideo events guide for November lists what is on this month.

Candombe, the Drums of Montevideo

Candombe, the drumming tradition of Uruguay’s Afro-descendant community, joined UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage in 2009. It is practised in the Sur, Palermo and Cordón districts of southern Montevideo.

Drum-call parades called llamadas take place every Sunday and on many holidays. Each neighbourhood has its own beat on the largest drum, known as the piano.

Estadio Centenario and Its History

The Estadio Centenario opened on 18 July 1930 and hosted the first football World Cup that year. FIFA named it a Historical Monument of World Football on 18 July 1983, a distinction the culture ministry says no other stadium holds.

Uruguay declared the stadium a national historic monument on 16 November 2020. Any future remodelling must now preserve its protected heritage elements.

Its 100-metre Torre de los Homenajes, designed by Juan Scasso, is a declared Montevideo heritage site. The stadium also hosted South American championships in 1942, 1956 and 1967, the 1980 Mundialito and the 1995 Copa América.

What Is Happening in November

Pope Leo XIV visits Uruguay from 6 to 8 November, the Holy See Press Office says. His programme includes a prayer vigil at the Estadio Centenario on Saturday 7 November.

Free tickets for the vigil sold out in about three hours. Those without one can follow it on a giant screen outside the stadium.

On Saturday 28 November, Palmeiras of Brazil play Estudiantes of Argentina in the Copa Libertadores final at the same stadium. Kick-off is at 17:00 local time, which is 3 pm Eastern Time.

Uruguay has used UTC-3 all year since 2015, so New York is two hours behind since US clocks went back on 1 November. Our Libertadores final guide has tickets, travel and safety advice for fans.

The Port and the Economy

The port of Montevideo handles most of Uruguay’s foreign trade. In 2025 it moved 857,491 containers, counted in twenty-foot units known as TEU.

That is 23.1% below the 1,115,417 TEU of 2024, the national ports administration reports in preliminary figures. The drop came mainly from transshipment, cargo that arrives on one ship and leaves on another.

Transshipment fell to 323,677 TEU, or 37.7% of the total, from about 55.2% in 2024. Loaded transshipment boxes dropped by 51.5%.

The same table shows imports up 6.8% and exports up 5.3% in 2025. For where foreigners settle, see our guide to the best places to live in Uruguay.

Getting There and Staying Safe

American citizens need no visa for tourist stays of up to 90 days, the State Department says. The passport must be valid on arrival and have a blank page.

American Airlines plans to resume its seasonal Miami to Montevideo flight on 3 December, flying daily until 2 March 2027. After that it flies three times a week, and it is the only direct route between Uruguay and the United States.

The State Department rates Uruguay Level 2, which means exercise increased caution because of crime. It names street robbery and theft in tourist areas such as the old city and the Rambla.

Criminals often ride motorcycles in pairs, and cash machines are a particular risk at night. Demonstrations take place near the Legislative Palace, City Hall and the universities, so avoid large crowds.

Police have a limited presence, and most officers do not speak English. US Medicare does not cover care abroad, so the State Department recommends insurance that includes medical evacuation.

What It Means for US Readers

For Americans, Montevideo is a South American capital with a direct flight from Miami this southern summer. The two big dates of the month are the Pope’s visit and the 28 November final.

Expats weighing a move can compare it with the beach resort in our Punta del Este guide. The Montevideo expat city page collects every Rio Times story on the capital.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people live in Montevideo?

The 2023 census counted 1,302,954 people in the Montevideo department, about 37% of Uruguay. The population has fallen about 5% since 2011.

Who is the mayor of Montevideo?

Mario Bergara of the Frente Amplio, who won the 11 May 2025 election and took office on 10 July 2025. He succeeded Mauricio Zunino.

Do Americans need a visa for Uruguay?

No, a tourist passport allows stays of up to 90 days without a visa. The passport must be valid on arrival with a blank page.

Is Montevideo safe for American visitors?

The State Department rates Uruguay Level 2, exercise increased caution because of crime. Street theft occurs in the old city and along the Rambla, so avoid cash machines at night.

When is the Libertadores final in Montevideo?

Saturday 28 November 2026 at the Estadio Centenario, with kick-off at 17:00 local time, 3 pm Eastern Time. Palmeiras of Brazil play Estudiantes of Argentina.

Sources: Presidency of Uruguay, final results of the 2023 national census, 10 December 2024; National Statistics Institute of Uruguay, 2023 census infographic for Montevideo; Presidency of Uruguay, official site; Parliament of Uruguay, official site; Ministry of Education and Culture, 95th anniversary of the Estadio Centenario; National Ports Administration, 2025 port figures, 2026; UNESCO World Heritage Centre, tentative list entry for the Rambla of Montevideo; UNESCO, Candombe representative list entry, 2009; US Department of State, Uruguay country information; IANA time zone database list, Uruguay moves to UTC-3 all year, July 2015; Holy See Press Office, apostolic journey to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, 5 August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief