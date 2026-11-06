Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Flerte Flamingo at Audio Rebel — November 6, 2026

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.70% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,237▲ 0.31% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.08% BRENT 97.98 ▼ 0.32% WTI 90.57 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.95% SILVER 51.93 ▼ 0.59% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.89 ▲ 1.18% PETR4 45.28 ▼ 1.46% VALE3 63.85 ▲ 1.88% ITUB4 40.61 ▲ 1.60% BBDC4 14.16 ▲ 2.83% ABEV3 15.51 ▲ 0.19% BBAS3 17.14 ▲ 3.94% B3SA3 14.41 ▲ 0.35% WEGE3 48.24 ▼ 0.12% PRIO3 60.16 ▼ 2.24% SUZB3 53.31 ▲ 1.95% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 3.68% AZZA3 14.80 ▲ 5.26% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.39 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.84 ▲ 3.50% PSSA3 44.34 ▲ 1.44% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 1.61% SLCE3 16.65 ▲ 1.83% NATU3 5.22 ▼ 2.43% BRKM5 3.15 ▲ 3.96% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.24% CSNA3 4.36 ▲ 7.65% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.05% USD/MXN 18.63 ▼ 0.66% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.17% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 0.48% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.81 ▲ 2.79% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.18% BRENT 97.98 ▼ 0.32% WTI 90.57 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.95% SILVER 51.93 ▼ 0.59% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.89 ▲ 1.18% PETR4 45.28 ▼ 1.46% VALE3 63.85 ▲ 1.88% ITUB4 40.61 ▲ 1.60% BBDC4 14.16 ▲ 2.83% ABEV3 15.51 ▲ 0.19% BBAS3 17.14 ▲ 3.94% B3SA3 14.41 ▲ 0.35% WEGE3 48.24 ▼ 0.12% PRIO3 60.16 ▼ 2.24% SUZB3 53.31 ▲ 1.95% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 3.68% AZZA3 14.80 ▲ 5.26% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.39 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.84 ▲ 3.50% PSSA3 44.34 ▲ 1.44% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 1.61% SLCE3 16.65 ▲ 1.83% NATU3 5.22 ▼ 2.43% BRKM5 3.15 ▲ 3.96% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.24% CSNA3 4.36 ▲ 7.65%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Flerte Flamingo at Audio Rebel — November 6, 2026

· November 6, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Friday 6 November 2026, is a quiet-looking night with one confirmed concert: the band Flerte Flamingo plays Audio Rebel, a small concert club in Botafogo, at 8 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7). Rio Scenarium, a big live-music house in the old centre, is open from 7 p.m. but names no act. It is mild, about 23°C (74°F) after dark, with little rain expected.

Tonight at a Glance

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  • Date Friday, 6 November 2026, the start of the weekend. Times are Rio time (UTC-3, three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time).
  • Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 23.9°C (75°F) at 6 p.m. and 23.4°C (74°F) at 10 p.m., with a chance of rain of 10 per cent at 6 p.m. and 20 per cent at 10 p.m.
  • Top pick Flerte Flamingo, a band, at Audio Rebel in Botafogo, 8 p.m.
  • Neighborhood in focus Botafogo, a residential district in Rio’s South Zone (Zona Sul, the southern districts by the bay and beaches) with music clubs and bars.
  • Entry prices Audio Rebel lists R$40 (about US$7) for tonight. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.46 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 5 November).
  • Safety note Late on a Friday, keep your phone out of sight on the street and book a ride app home rather than hailing a car.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place

Audio Rebel, Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo, 8 p.m.

Audio Rebel is a concert club and recording studio in Botafogo. Its own agenda lists Flerte Flamingo tonight at 8 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7), and the show is not marked sold out.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)

1. Flerte Flamingo, Audio Rebel

Audio Rebel is a concert club in Botafogo, a neighbourhood in Rio’s South Zone (Zona Sul, the southern districts by the bay and beaches). Its agenda lists the band Flerte Flamingo tonight at 8 p.m., and again on Saturday.

  • WhenFriday 6 November 2026, 8 p.m.
  • GenreNot stated on the agenda page.
  • EntryR$40 (about US$7). Not marked sold out. The club says advance tickets should be bought by the day before, by Pix (Brazil’s instant-payment system) or on its partner ticket site, and that the programme can change.
  • AddressRua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.
  • VerdictThe one concert we could confirm in full tonight. For foreigners: buy online today if you can, arrive before 8 p.m. because small rooms fill, and check the club’s agenda again in the afternoon in case the programme changes.

2. Rio Scenarium, Centro

Rio Scenarium is a live-music house on Rua do Lavradio, the antiques street of old central Rio. Its website says the house has seven rooms on three floors and room for 2,000 people, but it names no act for tonight.

  • WhenFriday 6 November 2026, open 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • GenreLive Brazilian music, usually samba and related styles.
  • EntryThe site shows no price. We could not confirm tonight’s price.
  • AddressRua do Lavradio 20, Centro.
  • VerdictA big, atmospheric fallback if you want samba in a historic house. For foreigners: call +55 21 3553-3104 during the day (the line is staffed until 6 p.m. on Fridays) to ask who plays and what the cover is before you go.
Black-and-white photo of samba musicians seated on stools around a table with guitars, percussion and microphones, a woman singing at the back
File photo: a samba circle in Rio. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 6, 2026.
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Later This Week

  • Saturday 7 November Audio Rebel lists Flerte Flamingo again at 8 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7), with VALLADA, a support act, opening. Rio Scenarium opens 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturdays.
  • Sunday 8 November Audio Rebel lists Wagner do Pagode in “Samba de Raiz”, a roots-samba show, at 7:30 p.m. for R$35 (about US$6).
  • Monday 9 November Audio Rebel lists Baile Atemporal with the Wilson Meireles Quinteto, a dance night with a live quintet, at 8 p.m. for R$25 (about US$5).

The Night in Context

Friday is when Rio’s week turns into a weekend. Most visitors start in Lapa, the old nightlife quarter under the white arches of the former aqueduct, or in the centre.

Tonight’s confirmed choice is smaller than that reputation suggests. We found one fully listed concert, one large live-music house with no named act, and several venues whose own pages showed nothing for tonight.

Several venues give no act or price on their own web pages, so we leave those out rather than guess.

Botafogo is a good plan B for a first-time visitor. It sits between Copacabana and the centre, it is served by Metro, and a ride app is the usual way home.

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Prices stay low by international standards. The one ticket we could price tonight is R$40 (about US$7), and the Sunday and Monday shows at Audio Rebel cost R$35 and R$25 (about US$6 and US$5).

The forecast helps the plan. Open-Meteo shows only a 10 to 20 per cent chance of rain this evening, and the temperature holds near 23°C (74°F) late into the night.

Practical Notes

  • Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, for the trip home. Botafogo has a Metro station, but at night most visitors prefer an app.
  • Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or the platform it names, and avoid street sellers outside any venue.
  • Weather Expect about 23°C (74°F) after dark. No rain gear is needed on current forecasts.
  • Safety Carry a copy of your passport rather than the original. Keep your phone out of sight in crowded streets and do not carry more cash than you need.

What We Could Not Confirm

  • Rio Scenarium The site gives opening hours but no act or price for tonight.
  • Vivo Rio Vivo Rio, a large concert hall by Flamengo Park: its homepage shows an evening listing for 6 November with no year, and its event page has no usable date or price, so we leave it out.
  • Pedra do Sal This outdoor samba spot in Saúde, a port-area district, is known for roda sessions, but we found no 2026 listing confirming a Friday roda, so we do not list it.
  • Other venues Circo Voador, a concert hall in Lapa, Blue Note Rio, a jazz club in Copacabana, and Teatro Rival, a theatre and concert venue, showed no listing for tonight on their own pages.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Friday 6 November 2026?

We could confirm Flerte Flamingo at Audio Rebel in Botafogo at 8 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7). Rio Scenarium in the centre is open from 7 p.m. but names no act.

What is the weather in Rio tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 23.9°C (75°F) at 6 p.m. and 23.4°C (74°F) at 10 p.m. The chance of rain is 10 per cent at 6 p.m. and 20 per cent at 10 p.m.

What is the cheapest night out in Rio tonight?

The one ticket we could price is Flerte Flamingo at Audio Rebel for R$40 (about US$7). Rio Scenarium does not show its price on its website.

Is Rio Scenarium open tonight?

Yes. The venue’s own site lists Friday hours of 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sources: Audio Rebel, Rio Scenarium, Open-Meteo (weather service, 6 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.4621, 5 November 2026).


This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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