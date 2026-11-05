Uruguay Inflation Rises to 4.87% in October

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URUGUAY · ECONOMY

Key Facts The country Uruguay is a small South American economy that exports beef, wood pulp and soybeans.

What happened Consumer prices rose 4.87% in the 12 months to October 2026, up from 4.68% in September.

The month Prices climbed 0.59% in October alone, faster than the 0.40% of October 2025.

The target Uruguay’s central bank aims for 4.5%, accepting a band of 3% to 6%.

Power Index Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Uruguay’s inflation rate edged up to 4.87% in October 2026, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, further above the central bank’s 4.5% goal. The figure is still inside the official tolerance band, the range of inflation the bank accepts around its target.

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For US readers, Uruguay is a small South American market that sells beef, soybeans and wood pulp abroad, so its prices and central bank rate matter to investors in emerging-market funds. Our guide to Uruguay’s key players explains who sets economic policy.

What Happened

INE said its consumer price index, which tracks the cost of a typical household basket, rose 0.59% in October from September. Over the first ten months of 2026 prices are up 4.82%, and over the last 12 months they are up 4.87%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In September the 12-month rate was 4.68%, so the annual pace of price rises picked up by 0.19 points. A year earlier, in October 2025, the 12-month rate stood at 4.32% and the monthly gain was 0.40%.

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What Pushed Prices Up

Food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 1.05% in the month and added 0.28 points to the headline figure (a point here means one percent of the index), the largest push of any group. Meat and meat products rose 1.73%, led by beef rump (4.45%), and vegetables rose 2.00%, with bell peppers up 23.04% and tomatoes up 5.61%.

Fuel was the second big driver, as transport costs rose 0.94% overall. Diesel jumped 7.00% and petrol 2.01%, which feeds into the cost of moving almost everything else.

Clothing and footwear rose 2.97%, which INE links to the start of the spring and summer season. Restaurants and hotels rose 0.78%, with hotel prices up 1.86%.

Core Inflation Tells a Calmer Story

INE also publishes a core measure that strips out vegetables, fruit and fuel, the items whose prices jump around most. That core index rose 0.47% in October and 4.57% over 12 months, a little below the headline rate.

Prices of goods that can be traded across borders rose 3.30% over 12 months, while prices of goods and services that cannot be traded across borders rose 6.09%. The gap shows that these domestic prices are rising faster than imported goods.

What the Central Bank Has Done

The Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU) raised its policy rate, the rate that guides what banks charge each other, by 0.25 points to 6% from 5.75% on Thursday 8 October 2026, and its board voted unanimously. The bank said it wanted to keep inflation expectations anchored and bring inflation back to its 4.5% target within two years.

The BCU’s goal is 4.5% with a tolerance band of 1.5 points either side, which is a range of 3% to 6%. At 4.87%, inflation sits inside that band but above the middle.

What It Means for You

If you hold Uruguayan peso bonds through a US fund, a 6% policy rate against inflation near 4.9% leaves a gap of only about 1 percentage point before currency moves. Rising local costs matter for US buyers of Uruguayan beef and pulp only if exporters pass them on.

Restaurant and hotel prices rose 0.78% in October, so travellers to Montevideo or Punta del Este, Uruguay’s main beach resort, saw slightly higher bills. Our trade report and jobs report show how the rest of the economy is holding up.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the October jump in fuel and vegetable prices will last or fade in November. Fuel prices in particular depend on world oil markets and on the government’s pricing decisions.

It is also not yet clear whether the central bank will raise its policy rate again. No decision on the next rate move has been announced.

More: Uruguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Uruguay’s Inflation Rate?

Uruguay’s consumer prices rose 4.87% in the 12 months to October 2026, according to the national statistics institute. That is above the central bank’s 4.5% target but inside its 3% to 6% band.

Why Did Uruguayan Prices Rise in October?

Food, fuel and clothing drove the increase. Diesel rose 7.00%, food and drinks rose 1.05%, and clothing rose 2.97% with the new season.

What Is Uruguay’s Interest Rate?

The central bank’s policy rate is 6%, after a 0.25-point increase on 8 October 2026.

Is Uruguay’s Inflation Inside the Target Band?

At 4.87% it is inside the 3% to 6% band. It is still 0.37 points above the 4.5% target.

Sources: National Statistics Institute of Uruguay (INE), Consumer Price Index report for October 2026; Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU), monetary policy statement, 8 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief