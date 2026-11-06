Pemex Pipeline Fire Kills Worker in Jalisco

File photo: Pemex platforms at the Cantarell field, Gulf of Mexico. Photo: BoH, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

MEXICO · ENERGY

Key Facts What happened A fire hit a Pemex pipeline site in Tototlán, Jalisco, on the evening of Thursday 5 November 2026.

The dead Local reports say one woman, a Pemex worker, died of burns early Friday 6 November.

The injured Pemex says three other workers were hurt; two men have burns over about 40% of the body.

The cause Pemex says workers were cleaning the line when the fire started; the cause is under investigation.

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A Pemex pipeline fire in Tototlán, a town in Mexico’s western state of Jalisco, left one worker dead and three injured, local reports say. The blaze started on the evening of Thursday 5 November 2026, and the woman died early Friday in a hospital in Guadalajara.

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Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, says its workers were cleaning the pipeline when the fire broke out and that the flames are fully out. The company says the fire poses no risk to the public.

How the Pemex Pipeline Fire Unfolded

The fire broke out at kilometre 1 of the Tototlán–Ocotlán road, on Pemex’s Salamanca–Guadalajara pipeline. Emergency services were alerted at about 7:15 p.m. local time on Thursday.

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Jalisco’s state civil protection and fire unit, Tototlán firefighters and Pemex crews worked together to bring the blaze under control. The road between Tototlán and Ocotlán stayed closed for several hours.

Pemex says it activated its emergency response plan and that the fire was fully put out. The company began expert inspections to check the condition of the pipeline.

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Who Was Hurt

Pemex says four of its workers were affected, one woman and three men. Jalisco’s civil protection unit also counted four injured people.

Two of the men were taken to a private hospital in Guadalajara, and a third man was treated at the scene. Early reports said two of the men had burns over about 40% of the body.

The woman had burns over about 90% of her body, local reports say. She went first to a social-security hospital in Ocotlán, then to a national medical centre in Guadalajara, where she died early Friday.

What Caused the Fire

Pemex says the workers were removing sediment and cleaning the line when a leak led to the fire. Local reports say officials found no sign of illegal fuel tapping, because the crew was doing maintenance.

Pemex has not said what ignited the fuel. The site is guarded while experts work to determine the cause.

Pipeline Safety in Context

Fuel theft is a long-running problem for Pemex’s lines, as our earlier report on Pemex losses from fuel theft shows. Officials have not linked this fire to theft.

Local officials said Pemex closed pipelines in Zapopan, also in Jalisco, per our report on the pipeline closure that sent fuel trucks to Irapuato. The Salamanca–Guadalajara line in this story also runs through Jalisco.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Pemex is Petróleos Mexicanos, Mexico’s state-owned oil company. Jalisco’s state civil protection and fire unit is the agency that handles disasters and rescues in the state.

The social-security hospitals in this story belong to the Mexican Social Security Institute, known as IMSS. It runs public hospitals for workers across Mexico.

What It Means for You

For US investors, one local fire is unlikely to change Pemex’s finances, though a worker’s death can draw regulators’ attention. Investors will watch what the expert inspections find.

Travellers heading to Jalisco should follow local civil protection instructions near Tototlán and Ocotlán. The road between the two towns was closed for several hours on Thursday night.

What Is Not Known

The cause of ignition is not yet known. Pemex, which has begun expert inspections, can say when the findings are ready.

Accounts differ on how badly the three other workers are hurt. Pemex can give their condition in its next statement.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened at the Pemex Pipeline in Jalisco?

A fire broke out on a Pemex pipeline at kilometre 1 of the Tototlán–Ocotlán road on the evening of Thursday 5 November 2026. One woman who worked for Pemex died of burns early Friday, local reports say.

How Many People Were Hurt?

Pemex says four workers were affected, one woman and three men. Local reports say the woman died early Friday.

Did Pemex Say What Caused the Fire?

Pemex says workers were cleaning the pipeline when a leak led to the fire. What ignited the fuel is under investigation.

Is There a Danger to Residents?

Pemex says the fire is fully out and poses no risk to the public. The road between Tototlán and Ocotlán was closed for several hours.

Sources: Pemex, statement on the pipeline fire in Tototlán, Jalisco, 5 and 6 November 2026; Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit, statements on the Tototlán emergency, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026