Milei Says Youth Are 70% of Argentine Voters
Argentina’s president told a conference audience on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that young people “are 70% of the roll” (the official list of eligible voters) and that he will be re-elected in the first round. He gave no age range and no source for the number.
Javier Milei, president since December 2023, spoke at the central bank’s two-day monetary conference at the Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires, held on 16 and 17 November (Banco Central de la República Argentina, event page). If “young” means people under 30, the figures we could open point to a much smaller share than 70%.
For US readers who follow Argentine bonds and shares, the 2027 election is the main political event, because its winner sets the course of the economy. A president who says he will win outright is making a claim that voters, not the stage, will test.
Key Facts
- What. On 17 November Milei said young people are “70% of the roll”, citing no source.
- Check. Argentina’s voter roll had 35,987,634 people in October 2025; 1,139,315 were aged 16 or 17.
- Prediction markets Polymarket bets give Milei 56.5% to finish first in round one (18 Nov, 1:33 a.m. ET).
- Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 6:00 a.m. GMT
A bold campaign promise meets a voter roll the president did not define. Which age group he meant is the open question.
What Milei Said
Milei told the room: “You are the ones who will save the country, and by the way, you are 70% of the roll. Have no doubt that we will win in the first round” (reported by Canal 26, an Argentine news channel, and Radio Mitre, a Buenos Aires radio station). In the same speech he said “whoever is my successor in 2031, because I will be re-elected”.
The speech was mostly about the economy, delivered in front of the economy minister and the central bank chief. The remark on young voters came as an aside after applause from a group of young people.
The Big Picture
Argentina elects its president every four years, and Milei’s first term ends in December 2027. Under the Constitution, a candidate wins in the first round with more than 45% of valid votes, or with at least 40% and a lead of more than ten points over the runner-up (articles 97 and 98); otherwise the top two meet in a runoff.
Milei’s message is aimed at a group that has been drifting away from the ballot box. The Cámara Nacional Electoral, the national electoral court, said in 2026 that turnout in the legislative elections of 26 October 2025 fell below 70% of the roll, and that the drop hit the younger age groups hardest (Canal 26, 26 June 2026).
What the Numbers Show
The national government counted 35,987,634 eligible voters for the October 2025 elections, of whom 1,139,315 were aged 16 or 17. That makes the 16 and 17 group about 3.2% of the roll, by our calculation from those two official figures.
People aged 18 to 30 are about one voter in four, according to national electoral data summarised by Chequeado, an Argentine fact-checking outlet. The same report says 34.5% of that age group stayed home in 2025, against about 20% of voters aged 50 to 65.
Why It Matters
The gap between a headline share and actual votes is the point. If about a quarter of voters are aged 18 to 30 and more than a third of them did not vote in 2025, then, by our calculation, the youth share of ballots cast is smaller than their share of the roll.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction platform, priced Milei at 56.5% to finish first in the first round (most votes, not necessarily an outright win; first-round market, about US$23,000 traded across all candidates) as of 1:33 a.m. ET on 18 November 2026. In its wider market on who wins the presidency (winner market, about US$1.6 million traded) it gave Milei 43.5% and Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires province, 28.0%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What to Watch
The provisional voter roll for 2027 opened for public checks on 1 November 2026 for 30 days (La Capital, a Mar del Plata daily, 1 November). The election itself falls on Sunday 24 October 2027, the fourth Sunday of the month.
Our report on the Senate’s electoral reform bill is at Argentina Senate Weighs Milei Vote Reform. The bill is a separate track from the youth-vote remark.
What Is Not Known
Milei did not say which age group he meant, and we found no published source for the 70% figure. We could not find an official breakdown of the 2027 roll by age.
In Plain English
The roll, or padrón, is the official list of people allowed to vote. Argentines may vote from 16, and voting is compulsory from 18.
What It Means for You
If you hold or follow Argentine assets, treat the 70% line as campaign talk, not data, and watch the turnout of younger voters. Our earlier coverage of the race is on the Argentina news page and in the poll report that showed a dead heat.
Sources
Primary: Banco Central de la República Argentina, conference programme, 16 and 17 November 2026; Argentine government, elections 2025 in numbers. Press: Canal 26, 17 November 2026; Radio Mitre, 17 November 2026; Chequeado; Canal 26, 26 June 2026; La Capital, 1 November 2026.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Milei say young people are 70% of Argentina’s voters?
Yes, on 17 November 2026 he said young people are “70% of the roll”. He gave no age range or source.
What share of Argentina’s voters are young?
Official figures show 16 and 17 year olds are about 3.2% of the roll. People aged 18 to 30 are about one voter in four, per electoral data reported by Chequeado.
When is Argentina’s next presidential election?
Sunday 24 October 2027. A candidate wins outright with more than 45% of valid votes, or at least 40% and a lead of more than ten points.