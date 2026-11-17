Argentines can now check whether they are on the voter roll for the October 2027 presidential election, and they have until Monday 30 November 2026 to report mistakes. The National Electoral Chamber (CNE), Argentina’s national election court, opened the provisional roll, a draft list of eligible voters, on Monday 2 November 2026, Infobae, an Argentine news site, reported.

Argentines living abroad can look themselves up too by choosing the district option “Argentinos en el exterior” (Argentines abroad), Mejor Informado, another Argentine news site, reports. The general election is planned for Sunday 24 October 2027, when voters pick the next president.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Argentines eligible to vote, from age 16, can check the provisional voter roll online.

Deadline. The roll stays open for checks and claims until Monday 30 November 2026.

Where. The official lookup site asks for a DNI (national ID card) number, gender and district.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices President Milei at 43.5% to win in 2027 (17 Nov, 6:17 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Citizens may correct the draft list while the claims window is open.

What Happened

The CNE enabled the online lookup on Monday 2 November 2026, and the roll remains open “hasta el lunes 30 de noviembre inclusive” (until Monday 30 November inclusive), Infobae reported. That leaves about two weeks from today, Tuesday 17 November 2026.

The chamber published it as an extraordinary release, Mejor Informado reports, because the electoral code sets the provisional roll for April 2027, 180 days before the October vote. The same outlet cites Acordada 154/2026, a ruling of the chamber itself, as the legal basis.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Obelisco monument above Avenida 9 de Julio in Buenos Aires. Photo: leonardo samrani / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Argentina election 2027 Email address Follow

How to Check Your Entry

Citizens go to padron.gob.ar, the official lookup site, and enter their DNI (Documento Nacional de Identidad) number, gender and electoral district, Mejor Informado reports. The same outlet adds that the page also asks for a security code and that the result does not show a home address.

The roll lists the voter’s name plus the electoral section and circuit, the local subdivisions of a district, Infobae reports. It also says the polling station and table are not yet assigned.

In Plain English CNE: Cámara Nacional Electoral, the federal court that runs Argentina’s national voter registry.

Cámara Nacional Electoral, the federal court that runs Argentina’s national voter registry. Provisional roll: the draft voter list, open for corrections before the definitive roll.

the draft voter list, open for corrections before the definitive roll. DNI: the national identity card every Argentine adult carries.

the national identity card every Argentine adult carries. Section and circuit: the electoral subdivisions that decide which polling station a voter is assigned to.

What to Do If Something Is Wrong

Errors or omissions go through the claims system of the national voter registry, which Infobae says lets people request corrections. Mejor Informado points to a claims platform run by the chamber.

Young people who turn 16 on or before 24 October 2027 should appear on the roll, and Mejor Informado says they must have completed the mandatory update of their DNI. The same outlet says anyone abroad who needs to update an address must do it at the nearest consulate.

What It Means for You

Argentine citizens in the United States and their relatives with a DNI should check now, because a voter who is not on the roll cannot vote, La Nación, a Buenos Aires daily, notes. For investors in Argentine bonds and US-listed shares of Argentine companies, the race decides who runs economic policy from late 2027.

Our latest coverage of the contest includes a poll showing President Javier Milei level with a rival and the opposition’s search for a candidate. The claims window closes on Monday 30 November 2026.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders priced Milei, Argentina’s president, at 43.5% to win the presidency as of 6:17 a.m. ET on 17 November 2026. Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province and a leading figure of Peronism, the political movement founded by Juan Perón, stood at 32.5%, and Sergio Massa, a former economy minister, at about 10%.

The market has traded about US$1.58 million in total. These prices are bets, not polls, and they cannot say who will be on the ballot.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The pages we read do not say how many voters the provisional roll lists. They also do not say whether the 30 November deadline could be extended.

The open primaries, known as PASO, remain in force under Law 26,571 and would fall on the second Sunday of August 2027 if kept, Mejor Informado says. A repeal lacked the votes so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I check the 2027 Argentine voter roll?

Go to padron.gob.ar and enter your DNI number, gender and district before Monday 30 November 2026. Voters abroad choose “Argentinos en el exterior” as the district.

When is Argentina’s next presidential election?

The general election is planned for Sunday 24 October 2027, according to Mejor Informado. Open primaries known as PASO would come first, on the second Sunday of August, if they are kept.

What if my name is missing or wrong?

File a claim through the electoral registry’s claims system while the roll is open, which is until 30 November. Infobae says the system lets people request corrections.

Sources: National Electoral Chamber (federal electoral court); padron.gob.ar (official voter lookup); Infobae, 2 November 2026; Mejor Informado, 2 November 2026; La Nación, November 2026; Polymarket market data, 17 November 2026, 6:17 a.m. ET.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →