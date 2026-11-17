A Miami fund named Thiel Macro, which press reports link to Peter Thiel, co-founder of the payments firm PayPal and the data-software firm Palantir, now holds 58.6% more shares of an oil producer in Argentina than three months earlier. Thiel Macro LLC filed its Form 13F-HR (a quarterly holdings report) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 16 November 2026.

The filing lists 1,886,835 Vista Energy American depositary shares (ADS), which are US-traded certificates that represent shares in a foreign company. That is 58.6% more than the 1,189,792 ADS in the fund’s 14 August 2026 filing, which covered 30 June.

Vista Energy, an oil producer operating in Argentina, trades in New York as VIST, its 28 October 2026 filing with the SEC shows, so US investors can trade it. A 13F is a quarterly list of US-listed shares held by large investment managers, and it shows holdings on the quarter-end date only.

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Key Facts Who. Thiel Macro, a Miami fund linked to Peter Thiel, holds oil producer Vista Energy.

What. Its Vista holding rose 58.6% to 1,886,835 American depositary shares by 30 September 2026.

Value. Those shares were worth US$123.3 million, or 26.8% of the fund’s listed holdings.

Next. The next filing, for the quarter to 31 December 2026, is due in mid-February 2027.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A quarterly filing shows a Thiel-linked fund holding far more of an oil producer in Argentina. The company’s own results show output and revenue well above last year, though net income slipped 7%.

The Bigger Picture

The stake first appeared in the 14 August 2026 filing, after two earlier 2026 filings with no holdings, which listed 1,189,792 Vista ADS worth US$75.9 million at 30 June. That was about 18.1% of the filing’s US$418.7 million total across eight positions.

The 16 November 2026 filing shows the Vista stake at US$123.3 million, 26.8% of a US$460.2 million total across five positions. The other four are the iShares semiconductor ETF (SOXX, an exchange-traded fund of chip makers), Amazon, Vistra Corp (a US power producer) and Microsoft.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Between the two filings the fund stopped listing American Electric Power, CMS Energy, DTE Energy and FirstEnergy, which are US power utilities, and X-Energy, a developer of small nuclear reactors. The SOXX fund and Microsoft are new in the September filing, with SOXX at US$161.0 million or 35.0% of the listed value by our calculation.

The trend is concentration: SOXX, Amazon and Vista now hold about 88.6% of the listed value, by our calculation from the filing. Amazon and Vistra share counts are unchanged since June.

Thiel Macro has not stated its aims, and the record is silent on its motives. The filing shows only what the fund held on 30 September 2026.

The Vaca Muerta shale formation, Neuquén province, Argentina. Photo: Damián H. Zanette / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What Vista Itself Reported

Vista produces oil in Argentina, including in Neuquén, a western province where Vaca Muerta, a large shale oil and gas formation, lies. Its third-quarter results came in a Form 6-K, a foreign company’s current report to the SEC.

Production reached 169,023 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 33% on a year earlier, Vista said on 28 October 2026. Oil alone ran at 147,126 barrels a day, up 34% year on year, the same filing said.

The realised oil price was US$84.2 a barrel, which is 30% above the third quarter of 2025 and 6% below the second quarter, Vista said on 28 October 2026. Lifting cost, the expense of getting oil out of the ground, was US$4.7 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Total revenue was US$1,234.1 million, up 75% on a year earlier, Vista said on 28 October 2026. Adjusted EBITDA, meaning operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation with adjustments, was US$841.5 million, up 78%, at a 68% margin.

Net income was US$293.5 million, down 9% on the second quarter and 7% on the third quarter of 2025, the same 28 October filing said. The year-earlier quarter included a one-off gain of US$288.1 million from buying the La Amarga Chica block, an oil concession in Vaca Muerta, so that comparison is not like for like.

What It Means for You

For a US investor, a 13F is a signal about one fund on one date, not a recommendation. A 13F does not show anything the fund did after 30 September.

The mechanism is the oil price: Vista’s realised price of US$84.2 a barrel in the third quarter, set out in its 28 October 2026 filing, feeds directly into revenue. Exports made up 72% of net revenue in that filing, so sales abroad carry most of the business.

Two checkpoints lie ahead. The next Thiel Macro filing is due in mid-February 2027, date to be confirmed on SEC EDGAR, the SEC’s public filings database, and Vista’s next results date is not confirmed.

Our earlier report on the first Thiel Macro stake in Vista and our note on Vista’s third-quarter output give the background. Our Argentina news page tracks the wider story.

Our earlier piece on Thiel’s family in Buenos Aires gives personal context. The 13F filing itself says nothing about his time in Argentina.

What Is Not Known

Thiel Macro has not said why it bought, and the 16 November 2026 filing does not show whether it bought or sold after 30 September. A 13F also leaves out any holdings outside US-listed securities.

Vista has not commented on the filing in anything we found. We also found no named holder or analyst arguing against the stake.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a 13F filing?

A Form 13F-HR is a quarterly list of US-listed shares held by large investment managers, filed with the SEC. It shows holdings on the quarter-end date only, not later trades or non-US holdings.

How much Vista does Thiel Macro hold?

Thiel Macro listed 1,886,835 Vista ADS worth US$123.3 million at 30 September 2026, its 16 November filing shows. That is 58.6% more than the 1,189,792 ADS it listed at 30 June.

Did Vista’s results improve?

Vista said on 28 October 2026 that third-quarter production rose 33% year on year to 169,023 barrels of oil equivalent a day. Revenue rose 75% to US$1,234.1 million, while net income fell 7%.

Why did the holding rise?

The filings show more shares, not a higher price: by our calculation, value per ADS moved only from US$63.80 to US$65.35. Thiel Macro has not said why it bought.

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