Mexico’s Simec to Buy Argentine Steelmaker

Galvanised steel sheets stacked in a warehouse. File photo; it does not show an Acerbrag or Simec site. Photo: Panel y Acanalados Monterrey, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

MEXICO · ARGENTINA · COMPANY NEWS

Key Facts The deal Grupo Simec, a Mexican steelmaker, agreed to buy 100% of Argentine steel company Acerbrag from Votorantim, a Brazilian holding company.

The price Not disclosed; Simec says it will pay with its own funds.

The catch Closing still needs regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, with no date given.

The plant Steelmaking and rolling in Bragado, Buenos Aires province, for construction, farm and industrial customers.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Grupo Simec, a Mexican steelmaker whose shares trade in New York, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that it has agreed to buy Acerbrag, an Argentine steel company, from Brazil’s Votorantim. Simec will take 100% of the shares and pay with its own funds, according to its press release.

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The release does not give a price. The sale still needs regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and no closing date has been announced.

What Simec Is Buying

Acerbrag makes long steel, which means bars, wire and sections used in construction rather than the flat sheet used for cars and appliances. It is based in Bragado, in Buenos Aires province, and has been active for more than 60 years.

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The release says Acerbrag serves industrial, construction and agribusiness customers. It makes steel with electricity, which melts the metal, and then rolls it and draws it into wire.

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Why Simec Wants a South American Plant

Simec is based in Guadalajara and already operates in Mexico, the United States, Canada and Brazil. Its release calls the purchase a strategic step that will strengthen its geographic presence, add production capacity and create operating and commercial synergies.

For investors who hold its New York shares (ticker SIM), the deal adds an Argentine plant at a price that has not been disclosed. Our report on its third-quarter results shows the company’s latest earnings.

Who Is Selling

Votorantim, a Brazilian industrial holding company, owns Acerbrag today and is the seller of all of its shares. The release does not say why it is selling.

Votorantim has also agreed to sell other large holdings this year. In January it agreed to sell its controlling stake in Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA), an aluminium producer, and in August it agreed to sell its stake in the zinc miner Nexa Resources to Boliden, a Swedish miner, for shares valued at US$1.31 billion.

What It Means for You

For readers who follow Argentina, one of the country’s long-steel producers is moving from Brazilian to Mexican ownership. Our Argentina coverage tracks how industry there is adjusting.

For investors in steel, the move shows a Mexican company adding an Argentine plant to its Latin American mills. Our steel market wrap and the report on Chile’s plan to restart a steel plant show where other Latin American mills stand.

What to Watch Next

Three things will show how the deal develops: whether the regulatory approvals arrive, whether either side discloses the price, and what Simec says about Acerbrag in its next quarterly report. No dates for any of them have been announced.

Our Mexico page carries more company news from the country. We will update this report if Simec or Votorantim publishes the terms.

What Is Not Known

The price, the expected closing date and the regulators that must approve the deal are not public. Simec’s release gives no figures for Acerbrag’s output or earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying Acerbrag?

Grupo Simec, a Guadalajara-based Mexican steelmaker listed in New York, agreed on 10 November 2026 to buy all of Acerbrag’s shares from Votorantim. It will use its own funds.

How much is the deal worth?

The price has not been disclosed. Simec’s release says only that the purchase will be paid from its own funds and needs regulatory approvals.

Sources: Grupo Simec press release, 10 November 2026 (Grupo Simec announces agreement with Votorantim, S.A. to acquire Acerbrag, S.A.).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error