Brazil’s Central Bank Sees 5.6% Inflation

Key Facts Decision Brazil’s rate-setting committee, Copom, held its benchmark interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November, unanimously.

Forecast Copom projects inflation of 5.6% in 2026, 4.7% in 2027 and 3.5% in the second quarter of 2028.

Expectations Economists surveyed by the central bank expect 5.2% inflation in 2026 and 4.8% in 2027, above the 3% target.

Shocks Four shocks: oil, El Niño (a weather pattern), the end of 6×1 (six days on, one off), a weaker Brazilian real.

Next The next rate decision is due on Wednesday 9 December.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 91.5% odds of no change at the December meeting (10 November, 1:30 p.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that it needs tighter monetary policy for longer than it once thought appropriate, because inflation is climbing and expectations have drifted away from the target. In the minutes of its 3 and 4 November meeting, the bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, forecast inflation of 5.6% for 2026, above the official ceiling of 4.5%.

Copom held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% a year on Wednesday 4 November, pausing a run of cuts. For US investors in Brazilian bonds, the real (Brazil’s currency) or ADRs (US-listed shares of Brazilian companies), the minutes say policy must stay restrictive for longer.

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The headquarters of Brazil’s central bank in Brasília, where Copom meets. Photo: Jonas Pereira / Agência Senado (the Brazilian Senate’s news agency), via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0, a free licence).

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What Copom Said About Inflation

The minutes say consumer inflation accelerated in the latest readings, both in the headline index and in the average of the bank’s core measures, which strip out volatile items. Over 12 months, both sit above the upper limit of the tolerance band, which is 4.5%, or 1.5 points above the 3% target.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Copom’s reference scenario sees inflation, measured by the IPCA consumer price index, at 5.6% in 2026 and 4.7% in 2027. It falls to 3.5% in the second quarter of 2028, which is the bank’s current policy horizon.

Expectations have risen as well. The central bank’s weekly market survey, called Focus, puts inflation at 5.2% for 2026 and 4.8% for 2027, the minutes say, and expectations are above target at every horizon.

Four Shocks Behind the Rise

Copom lists four supply shocks that pushed up its forecasts. They are higher oil prices, El Niño weather, the end of Brazil’s 6×1 work schedule and a weaker real.

Copom ties higher oil prices to the conflicts in the Middle East, and says El Niño, a Pacific warming that disrupts weather, hurts farm output and energy costs. It says the end of the 6×1 schedule (six days on, one day off) affects labour costs, and that the real (Brazil’s currency) has weakened over uncertainty about domestic politics.

The bank’s reference scenario starts from an exchange rate of R$5.20 per US$, the rounded average of the ten business days ending on the last day of the week before the meeting. It also assumes the oil price follows the futures curve for six months and then rises 2% a year.

Copom says the world has become less friendly too. It cites prolonged wars in the Middle East and tighter monetary policy in advanced economies, which raise volatility in asset and commodity prices.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,124.85

-0.65% L 170,569 day range H 173,272 +10.22% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 33% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 +1.38% EUR / BRL 6.23 +1.67% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.50 -1.16% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +0.96% SUZB3 Mining +0.39% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.26% ABEV3 Energy +0.04% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -1.01% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities -1.31% ENEV3 Financials -1.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.37% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,124.85

-0.65%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,866.30

+0.66%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,597.06

+0.07%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,509.75

-2.59%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,124.85 -0.65% +10.22% 172,236.05 173,272 170,569 — USD/BRL 5.58 +1.38% +4.75% 5.51 5.61 5.51 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.06 -0.29% +39.52% 45.19 45.68 44.50 35,000,300 VALE3 65.04 -1.62% -0.28% 66.11 66.11 64.20 18,358,000 ITUB4 41.18 -1.29% +4.94% 41.72 42.50 41.15 14,232,700 BBDC4 14.39 -1.98% -24.58% 14.68 14.84 14.30 35,187,400 BBAS3 16.89 -0.76% -25.86% 17.02 17.17 16.82 19,132,000 B3SA3 14.37 -3.23% +9.38% 14.85 15.14 14.34 25,060,700 ABEV3 15.65 +0.26% +18.74% 15.61 15.78 15.55 14,635,700 WEGE3 51.16 +0.83% +12.65% 50.74 51.83 50.58 8,086,900 PRIO3 59.61 +0.37% +52.05% 59.39 59.88 58.35 6,618,300 SUZB3 54.72 +0.96% +17.17% 54.20 55.50 53.86 7,085,800 RENT3 29.95 -2.85% -28.81% 30.83 31.29 29.70 9,983,200 AZZA3 14.61 -3.37% -48.08% 15.12 15.55 14.52 1,901,100 CSNA3 4.44 -1.11% -46.68% 4.49 4.57 4.36 14,440,800 GGBR4 25.89 +3.89% +35.55% 24.92 25.91 25.14 7,131,700 ENEV3 27.04 -1.31% +39.69% 27.40 27.74 26.75 5,498,400 Largest moves today GGBR4

25.89

+3.89% AZZA3

14.61

-3.37% B3SA3

14.37

-3.23% RENT3

29.95

-2.85% BBDC4

14.39

-1.98% VALE3

65.04

-1.62% USD/BRL

5.58

+1.38% ENEV3

27.04

-1.31% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.65%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Foreign Buyers Take Raízen Assets Read →

Why Rates Will Stay High Longer

The committee says every member shared one main conclusion. When expectations have come loose from the target, as now, it takes a larger and longer monetary restriction than would once have been appropriate, in our translation of the minutes.

Copom says it should not react to the first-round effects of supply shocks, but will react firmly if second-round effects appear. It adds, in our translation, that perseverance, firmness and serenity will help anchor expectations again.

The committee itself offers the counter-view: a sharper slowdown in demand could lower the risk that the shocks spread into lasting inflation. It cites weaker retail data and very high consumer and business credit rates, and projects economic growth below its potential.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an online prediction market, traders put 91.5% on no change in Brazil’s central bank rate at the December meeting as of 1:30 p.m. ET on 10 November 2026. A 25 basis point cut (0.25 percentage point) is priced at 6.6% and a 25 basis point rise at 1.2%, with US$69,021 traded across the five December-decision markets.

These are bets, not polls, and a price of 91.5% is a probability implied by what traders pay, not a forecast by the central bank. Kalshi, the other large US platform, which is regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), lists a market on the same decision, which showed 244 contracts outstanding on 10 November.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Terms in Plain English

Selic: Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank.

Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank. Copom: the seven-member committee that sets the Selic.

the seven-member committee that sets the Selic. IPCA: Brazil’s official consumer price index, the yardstick for the inflation target.

Brazil’s official consumer price index, the yardstick for the inflation target. 6×1: a work schedule of six days on and one day off.

What It Means for You

A Selic of 13.75% keeps Brazilian interest returns high, but the bank’s own forecast still has inflation at 3.5% in mid-2028, above its 3% target. Investors holding the real should note that the bank itself names a weaker currency as a source of inflation.

The bank’s forecasts show inflation above its 4.5% ceiling in 2026 and 2027. On the bank’s own numbers, inflation stays above target through mid-2028.

What to Watch Next

Copom’s next decision is due on Wednesday 9 December. The minutes of that meeting will show whether the committee keeps its call for a larger and longer restriction.

What Is Not Known

The minutes do not say how long “longer” means or whether the committee will cut, hold or raise in December. They also give no numeric path for the Selic beyond the Focus survey path used in the projections.

More: Brazil news in English, our report on the September Selic cut, the August Copom minutes and why Brazilian mortgage rates are rising.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s Selic rate now?

The Selic is 13.75% a year after Copom held it on 4 November 2026. All seven members voted to hold.

What inflation does Brazil’s central bank forecast?

Copom’s reference scenario shows 5.6% for 2026 and 4.7% for 2027. It sees 3.5% for the second quarter of 2028.

Why did Copom keep rates high?

Inflation and expectations are rising after four supply shocks. The committee says it needs tighter policy for longer.

When is the next Copom decision?

Copom’s next decision is due on Wednesday 9 December 2026. The minutes of the 3 and 4 November meeting are already published.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, minutes of the 282nd Copom meeting (3–4 November 2026), released 10 November 2026; Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December market, read 10 November 2026, 1:30 p.m. ET. Exchange rate as stated in the Copom minutes.