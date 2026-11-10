Brazil’s Central Bank Sees 5.6% Inflation

IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.32% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.44% USD/CLP983.68▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,300▲ 5.77% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.05% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.65% BRENT 91.50 ▼ 1.16% WTI 86.01 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.09% GOLD 4,040 ▼ 1.82% SILVER 51.41 ▼ 2.20% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.06 ▼ 0.29% VALE3 65.04 ▼ 1.62% ITUB4 41.18 ▼ 1.29% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.98% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 0.76% B3SA3 14.37 ▼ 3.23% WEGE3 51.16 ▲ 0.83% PRIO3 59.61 ▲ 0.37% SUZB3 54.72 ▲ 0.96% RENT3 29.95 ▼ 2.85% AZZA3 14.61 ▼ 3.37% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.44 ▲ 1.73% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.04 ▲ 0.33% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 1.45% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.95 ▼ 2.32% RANI3 8.38 ▼ 4.34% CSNA3 4.44 ▼ 1.11% IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.38% USD/MXN 18.62 ▲ 0.46% USD/CLP 983.68 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,300 ▲ 5.77% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.67% BRENT 91.50 ▼ 1.16% WTI 86.01 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.09% GOLD 4,040 ▼ 1.82% SILVER 51.41 ▼ 2.20% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.06 ▼ 0.29% VALE3 65.04 ▼ 1.62% ITUB4 41.18 ▼ 1.29% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.98% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 0.76% B3SA3 14.37 ▼ 3.23% WEGE3 51.16 ▲ 0.83% PRIO3 59.61 ▲ 0.37% SUZB3 54.72 ▲ 0.96% RENT3 29.95 ▼ 2.85% AZZA3 14.61 ▼ 3.37% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.44 ▲ 1.73% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.04 ▲ 0.33% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 1.45% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.95 ▼ 2.32% RANI3 8.38 ▼ 4.34% CSNA3 4.44 ▼ 1.11%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Brazil Economy

Brazil’s Central Bank Sees 5.6% Inflation

By · · 6 min read

Key Facts

  • Decision Brazil’s rate-setting committee, Copom, held its benchmark interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November, unanimously.
  • Forecast Copom projects inflation of 5.6% in 2026, 4.7% in 2027 and 3.5% in the second quarter of 2028.
  • Expectations Economists surveyed by the central bank expect 5.2% inflation in 2026 and 4.8% in 2027, above the 3% target.
  • Shocks Four shocks: oil, El Niño (a weather pattern), the end of 6×1 (six days on, one off), a weaker Brazilian real.
  • Next The next rate decision is due on Wednesday 9 December.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 91.5% odds of no change at the December meeting (10 November, 1:30 p.m. ET).
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that it needs tighter monetary policy for longer than it once thought appropriate, because inflation is climbing and expectations have drifted away from the target. In the minutes of its 3 and 4 November meeting, the bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, forecast inflation of 5.6% for 2026, above the official ceiling of 4.5%.

Copom held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% a year on Wednesday 4 November, pausing a run of cuts. For US investors in Brazilian bonds, the real (Brazil’s currency) or ADRs (US-listed shares of Brazilian companies), the minutes say policy must stay restrictive for longer.

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The Banco Central do Brasil headquarters towers in Brasília, Brazil
The headquarters of Brazil’s central bank in Brasília, where Copom meets. Photo: Jonas Pereira / Agência Senado (the Brazilian Senate’s news agency), via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0, a free licence).

What Copom Said About Inflation

The minutes say consumer inflation accelerated in the latest readings, both in the headline index and in the average of the bank’s core measures, which strip out volatile items. Over 12 months, both sit above the upper limit of the tolerance band, which is 4.5%, or 1.5 points above the 3% target.

Copom’s reference scenario sees inflation, measured by the IPCA consumer price index, at 5.6% in 2026 and 4.7% in 2027. It falls to 3.5% in the second quarter of 2028, which is the bank’s current policy horizon.

Expectations have risen as well. The central bank’s weekly market survey, called Focus, puts inflation at 5.2% for 2026 and 4.8% for 2027, the minutes say, and expectations are above target at every horizon.

Four Shocks Behind the Rise

Copom lists four supply shocks that pushed up its forecasts. They are higher oil prices, El Niño weather, the end of Brazil’s 6×1 work schedule and a weaker real.

Copom ties higher oil prices to the conflicts in the Middle East, and says El Niño, a Pacific warming that disrupts weather, hurts farm output and energy costs. It says the end of the 6×1 schedule (six days on, one day off) affects labour costs, and that the real (Brazil’s currency) has weakened over uncertainty about domestic politics.

The bank’s reference scenario starts from an exchange rate of R$5.20 per US$, the rounded average of the ten business days ending on the last day of the week before the meeting. It also assumes the oil price follows the futures curve for six months and then rises 2% a year.

Copom says the world has become less friendly too. It cites prolonged wars in the Middle East and tighter monetary policy in advanced economies, which raise volatility in asset and commodity prices.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 10, 2026 · 16:38

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,124.85
-0.65%
L 170,569day rangeH 173,272

+10.22% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
33% advancing

5 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.58
+1.38%

EUR / BRL
6.23
+1.67%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
91.50
-1.16%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Materials
+0.96%
SUZB3

Mining
+0.39%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Consumer Staples
+0.26%
ABEV3

Energy
+0.04%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
-1.01%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
-1.31%
ENEV3

Financials
-1.82%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Disc.
-3.37%
AZZA3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,124.85
-0.65%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,866.30
+0.66%

S&P IPSAChile
10,597.06
+0.07%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,509.75
-2.59%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,124.85 -0.65% +10.22% 172,236.05 173,272 170,569
USD/BRL 5.58 +1.38% +4.75% 5.51 5.61 5.51
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.06 -0.29% +39.52% 45.19 45.68 44.50 35,000,300
VALE3 65.04 -1.62% -0.28% 66.11 66.11 64.20 18,358,000
ITUB4 41.18 -1.29% +4.94% 41.72 42.50 41.15 14,232,700
BBDC4 14.39 -1.98% -24.58% 14.68 14.84 14.30 35,187,400
BBAS3 16.89 -0.76% -25.86% 17.02 17.17 16.82 19,132,000
B3SA3 14.37 -3.23% +9.38% 14.85 15.14 14.34 25,060,700
ABEV3 15.65 +0.26% +18.74% 15.61 15.78 15.55 14,635,700
WEGE3 51.16 +0.83% +12.65% 50.74 51.83 50.58 8,086,900
PRIO3 59.61 +0.37% +52.05% 59.39 59.88 58.35 6,618,300
SUZB3 54.72 +0.96% +17.17% 54.20 55.50 53.86 7,085,800
RENT3 29.95 -2.85% -28.81% 30.83 31.29 29.70 9,983,200
AZZA3 14.61 -3.37% -48.08% 15.12 15.55 14.52 1,901,100
CSNA3 4.44 -1.11% -46.68% 4.49 4.57 4.36 14,440,800
GGBR4 25.89 +3.89% +35.55% 24.92 25.91 25.14 7,131,700
ENEV3 27.04 -1.31% +39.69% 27.40 27.74 26.75 5,498,400

Largest moves today
GGBR4
25.89
+3.89%
AZZA3
14.61
-3.37%
B3SA3
14.37
-3.23%
RENT3
29.95
-2.85%
BBDC4
14.39
-1.98%
VALE3
65.04
-1.62%
USD/BRL
5.58
+1.38%
ENEV3
27.04
-1.31%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.65%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Why Rates Will Stay High Longer

The committee says every member shared one main conclusion. When expectations have come loose from the target, as now, it takes a larger and longer monetary restriction than would once have been appropriate, in our translation of the minutes.

Copom says it should not react to the first-round effects of supply shocks, but will react firmly if second-round effects appear. It adds, in our translation, that perseverance, firmness and serenity will help anchor expectations again.

The committee itself offers the counter-view: a sharper slowdown in demand could lower the risk that the shocks spread into lasting inflation. It cites weaker retail data and very high consumer and business credit rates, and projects economic growth below its potential.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an online prediction market, traders put 91.5% on no change in Brazil’s central bank rate at the December meeting as of 1:30 p.m. ET on 10 November 2026. A 25 basis point cut (0.25 percentage point) is priced at 6.6% and a 25 basis point rise at 1.2%, with US$69,021 traded across the five December-decision markets.

These are bets, not polls, and a price of 91.5% is a probability implied by what traders pay, not a forecast by the central bank. Kalshi, the other large US platform, which is regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), lists a market on the same decision, which showed 244 contracts outstanding on 10 November.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Terms in Plain English

  • Selic: Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank.
  • Copom: the seven-member committee that sets the Selic.
  • IPCA: Brazil’s official consumer price index, the yardstick for the inflation target.
  • 6×1: a work schedule of six days on and one day off.

What It Means for You

A Selic of 13.75% keeps Brazilian interest returns high, but the bank’s own forecast still has inflation at 3.5% in mid-2028, above its 3% target. Investors holding the real should note that the bank itself names a weaker currency as a source of inflation.

The bank’s forecasts show inflation above its 4.5% ceiling in 2026 and 2027. On the bank’s own numbers, inflation stays above target through mid-2028.

What to Watch Next

Copom’s next decision is due on Wednesday 9 December. The minutes of that meeting will show whether the committee keeps its call for a larger and longer restriction.

What Is Not Known

The minutes do not say how long “longer” means or whether the committee will cut, hold or raise in December. They also give no numeric path for the Selic beyond the Focus survey path used in the projections.

More: Brazil news in English, our report on the September Selic cut, the August Copom minutes and why Brazilian mortgage rates are rising.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s Selic rate now?

The Selic is 13.75% a year after Copom held it on 4 November 2026. All seven members voted to hold.

What inflation does Brazil’s central bank forecast?

Copom’s reference scenario shows 5.6% for 2026 and 4.7% for 2027. It sees 3.5% for the second quarter of 2028.

Why did Copom keep rates high?

Inflation and expectations are rising after four supply shocks. The committee says it needs tighter policy for longer.

When is the next Copom decision?

Copom’s next decision is due on Wednesday 9 December 2026. The minutes of the 3 and 4 November meeting are already published.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, minutes of the 282nd Copom meeting (3–4 November 2026), released 10 November 2026; Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December market, read 10 November 2026, 1:30 p.m. ET. Exchange rate as stated in the Copom minutes.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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