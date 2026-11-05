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since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Chile Latin America

Chile Clears Plan to Restart Steel Plant

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
Container terminal at the port of Valparaíso, Chile, with cranes and stacked containers
Container terminal at the port of Valparaíso, one of Chile’s main trade gateways. File photo, not Huachipato. Photo: Rio Times archive.

CHILE · COMPANIES

Key Facts

  • The country Chile, a major copper and iron producer, lies on South America’s Pacific coast.
  • What happened Chile’s antitrust agency FNE cleared steelmaker Aceros AZA to take over Huachipato on 3 November 2026.
  • The stake Mining and steel group CAP, Huachipato’s owner, receives a 15% stake.
  • What next Huachipato’s steel output has been halted since September 2024.
  • Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s competition watchdog has cleared the plan to bring the Huachipato steel works back to life, after the plant sat idle since September 2024. The decision by the National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (FNE) on Tuesday 3 November 2026 lets Aceros AZA, a Chilean steel maker that recycles scrap metal, take control of the Talcahuano site.

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For US readers, the story shows how Latin America’s steel industry is shifting toward scrap-based, lower-carbon production. CAP, the Chilean mining and steel group that owns Huachipato, trades in Santiago and also mines iron ore.

What Happened

The FNE approved the acquisition of control of Compañía Siderúrgica Huachipato by Aceros AZA “de manera pura y simple,” meaning without any conditions. The agency said the operation is not suited to substantially reduce competition.

Huachipato is a steel works in Talcahuano, a port city in central Chile, that stopped its steel operations in September 2024. The FNE examined whether the two companies compete in products such as wire rod and reinforcing bars.

Why the Regulator Said Yes

The key finding was a counterfactual: without this deal, the FNE concluded, Huachipato would not restart on its own, and no other buyer was likely to appear. A plant that stays shut adds no competition to the market.

That reasoning is common in merger reviews of failing businesses. It also means the approval says little about how the restarted plant will perform against rivals.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Chile — Live Market Board

Santiago
Nov 5, 2026 · 17:31

S&P IPSA · benchmark
10,465.26
-1.52%
L 10,346day rangeH 10,741

Market breadth · 11 names
9% advancing

1 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / CLP
977.79
+1.17%

Copper
6.25
-2.36%

Gold
4,123
+1.23%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Materials
-0.36%
SQM-B, CMPC

Consumer Disc.
-0.93%
FALABELLA

Financials
-1.31%
BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE

Utilities
-1.74%
ENELAM

Industrials
-1.76%
LATAM AIR

Energy
-2.76%
COPEC

Other
-3.67%
COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER

Consumer Staples
-4.32%
CENCOSUD

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,608.52
-0.57%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,819.80
+0.91%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,471.38
-1.40%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% 10,627.00 10,741 10,346
USD/CLP 977.79 +1.17% +3.32% 966.50 980.85 962.10
COPPER 6.25 -2.36% +25.97% 6.40 6.47 6.23 66,682
SQM-B 55,320 -0.82% +23.73% 55,775 58,024 54,619 239,232
COPEC 6,340 -2.76% -6.42% 6,520 6,583 6,311 649,179
BSANTANDER 79.10 -1.43% +16.63% 80.25 80.62 78.06 96,487,675
FALABELLA 6,499 -0.93% +9.32% 6,560 6,700 6,334 1,217,457
ENELAM 81.50 -1.74% -7.93% 82.94 83.73 81.50 30,990,208
CENCOSUD 1,620 -4.32% -44.56% 1,693 1,708 1,611 2,965,883
CMPC 905.00 +0.11% -32.21% 904.00 920.00 904.00 2,575,461
BANCO CHILE 189.69 -1.19% +12.24% 191.98 194.00 187.00 64,780,607
LATAM AIR 22.95 -1.76% +8.82% 23.36 23.66 22.47 1,057,627,165
SOUTHERN COPPER 168.03 -4.98% +28.57% 176.84 178.17 162.19 973,729

Largest moves today
SOUTHERN COPPER
168.03
-4.98%
CENCOSUD
1,620
-4.32%
COPEC
6,340
-2.76%
COPPER
6.25
-2.36%
LATAM AIR
22.95
-1.76%
ENELAM
81.50
-1.74%
IPSA
10,465.26
-1.52%
BSANTANDER
79.10
-1.43%

The session read
The S&P IPSA eased 1.52%, with breadth negative — 1 of 11 names higher. Materials led, while Consumer Staples lagged.

From The Rio Times

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The Deal in Brief

CAP and AZA announced in June 2026 that they would combine their steel businesses in a transaction valued at about US$484 million. Under the terms, CAP receives a 15% stake, while AZA leads the project.

The project is branded as green steel because AZA melts scrap in electric furnaces instead of using iron ore and coal. The plan includes an electric-arc furnace at the Huachipato site, whose timing depends on market conditions.

The Chuquicamata open-pit copper mine in northern Chile
The Chuquicamata copper mine in northern Chile, part of the mining economy behind Chile’s industry. File photo, not CAP. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What It Means for You

If you follow Chilean stocks, the FNE decision removes one regulatory risk for CAP, whose shares trade on the Santiago exchange. It does not guarantee a restart date, profits or a dividend.

For US buyers of steel and for climate-minded investors, a scrap-based mill in Chile adds a small, lower-carbon source in the Americas. Chile and the United States have had a free-trade agreement since 2004, though trade rules on steel can change.

What Is Not Known

The FNE decision gives no restart date for Huachipato, and we have found no figure for rehiring. The timing and financing of the electric-arc furnace are also not confirmed.

It is not known whether other approvals or closing conditions remain. We will report the date when the companies announce that the transaction has closed.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Chile’s Competition Regulator Decide?

The National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (FNE) cleared Aceros AZA’s takeover of Huachipato without conditions on Tuesday 3 November 2026. It found the deal unlikely to reduce competition substantially.

What Is Huachipato?

Huachipato is a steel works in Talcahuano, in Chile’s Biobío region, owned by CAP. Its steel operations have been halted since September 2024.

Who Is Aceros AZA?

Aceros AZA is a Chilean steel maker that melts scrap metal in electric furnaces. It plans to combine its plants and scrap network with Huachipato’s mills.

Will Huachipato Restart Right Away?

Not necessarily, because the clearance is one step among several. We have found no confirmed restart date.

Sources: National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (FNE), decision approving the acquisition of Compañía Siderúrgica Huachipato by Aceros AZA, 3 November 2026; CAP and Aceros AZA, announcement of the business combination, June 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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