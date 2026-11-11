Mexico-Jamaica Tie Opens in Kingston

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.58▼ 0.23% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.79% BRENT 91.89 ▲ 0.44% WTI 86.11 ▲ 0.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.33 ▲ 1.76% GOLD 4,073 ▲ 1.07% SILVER 53.15 ▲ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.06% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 599.00 ▲ 1.05% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.24% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.25% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 0.10% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▲ 0.14% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.81% BRENT 91.89 ▲ 0.44% WTI 86.11 ▲ 0.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.33 ▲ 1.76% GOLD 4,073 ▲ 1.07% SILVER 53.15 ▲ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.06% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 599.00 ▲ 1.05% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Mexico Sports

Mexico-Jamaica Tie Opens in Kingston

By · · 4 min read
Monterrey skyline at sunset with mountains behind
Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León, at sunset. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Key Facts

  • First leg. Saturday, 14 November 2026, 8 p.m. ET (8 p.m. in Kingston, Jamaica), National Stadium.
  • Second leg. Tuesday, 17 November, 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. in Monterrey, Mexico), Estadio Monterrey.
  • Stake. The winner over both legs reaches the Concacaf Nations League Finals and the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s top tournament.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto betting market, prices Mexico at 38% to win the whole competition (as of 11 November 2026, 2:22 a.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the Mexico vs Jamaica. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Mexico Faces Jamaica on Saturday Night

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Mexico starts this two-match tie away in Kingston, Jamaica, and finishes it at home in Monterrey. The first leg of this quarter-final in the Concacaf Nations League kicks off on Saturday, 14 November, at 8 p.m. Eastern time (ET).

Some earlier Rio Times pieces placed the whole tie in Monterrey on 14 November. That was wrong: according to the official schedule, Monterrey hosts only the second leg, on Tuesday, 17 November.

Where and When Mexico Plays Jamaica

Concacaf, the governing body for soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, lists the tie as League A Quarterfinal 4 of the 2026/27 Nations League. Mexico, the top seed, is the “home” team in the second leg only.

The first leg is at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, with kickoff at 8 p.m. local time. Jamaica does not use daylight saving time, so that is also 8 p.m. on the US East Coast.

The second leg is at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Kickoff is 8:30 p.m. local time, which is 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

What the Winner Gets

The winner is decided on aggregate, meaning the goals from both matches are added together. If the total is level, the away-goals rule applies first, then extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout.

The aggregate winner advances to the Nations League Finals, scheduled for 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium, an NFL stadium in Los Angeles. The winner also secures a place at the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s main national-team championship.

The losers do not leave empty-handed: they drop into the Gold Cup Prelims, a second route into the tournament. For Mexico, that means the tie decides whether it books its Gold Cup place now or has to qualify later.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico — Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City
Nov 11, 2026 · 04:38

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark
71,905.78
+0.05%
+13.95% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
60% advancing

9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / MXN
18.58
-0.24%

Brent crude
91.89
+0.44%

Gold
4,073
+1.07%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+1.33%
GAP, ASUR, OMA

Consumer Staples
+0.83%
WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Financials
+0.43%
GFNORTE

Telecom
+0.38%
TELEVISA, AMX

Mining
-0.65%
GMEXICO

Other
-1.11%
AMX ADR

Materials
-2.70%
CEMEX

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,336.99
-0.52%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,905.78
+0.05%

S&P IPSAChile
10,597.06
+0.07%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,528.01
-1.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IPC MEX 71,905.78 +0.05% +13.95% 71,866.30
USD/MXN 18.58 -0.24% +1.10% 18.63 18.62 18.56
WALMEX 54.45 -0.26% -11.88% 54.59 54.96 53.89 21,980,029
GMEXICO 222.11 -0.65% +40.21% 223.57 225.60 217.80 6,261,594
FEMSA 246.81 +1.85% +41.96% 242.33 247.38 240.01 2,762,591
CEMEX 20.15 -2.70% +6.15% 20.71 20.77 20.12 17,587,727
GFNORTE 210.22 +0.43% +17.02% 209.31 211.79 207.93 3,668,249
BIMBO 70.10 +2.19% +10.13% 68.60 70.24 67.90 4,564,434
TELEVISA 8.85 +0.34% -16.95% 8.82 8.92 8.66 4,096,246
AMX 24.00 +0.42% +13.30% 23.90 24.15 23.87 38,642,953
GAP 449.07 +2.79% +14.09% 436.86 451.50 432.02 991,304
ASUR 268.42 +0.60% -12.48% 266.82 268.42 265.84 25,635
OMA 256.00 +0.61% +7.65% 254.46 256.70 252.39 493,453
KOF 223.03 +2.58% +36.94% 217.42 224.19 216.33 1,393,876
GRUMA 269.08 -0.01% -14.18% 269.11 270.43 266.35 388,104
KIMBER 38.89 -1.37% +8.81% 39.43 39.67 38.85 4,326,929
AMX ADR 25.76 -1.11% +9.62% 26.05 25.88 25.53 2,930,020

Largest moves today
GAP
449.07
+2.79%
CEMEX
20.15
-2.70%
KOF
223.03
+2.58%
BIMBO
70.10
+2.19%
FEMSA
246.81
+1.85%
KIMBER
38.89
-1.37%
AMX ADR
25.76
-1.11%
GMEXICO
222.11
-0.65%

The session read
The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.05%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Materials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Mexico at 38% to win the 2026/27 Nations League, ahead of the United States at 30% and Canada at 11.8%. That market has about US$12,700 in trades, a small volume, and the prices were read on 11 November 2026 at 2:22 a.m. ET.

These prices are real-money bets, not polls, and they cover the whole competition rather than this single tie. Two thin match markets exist, with only about US$829 and US$130 traded: they price a Mexico win at 57.5% in Kingston and 71.5% in Monterrey.

At that volume they are weak signals.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Both legs fall in prime time on the East Coast, and the Finals will be played in Los Angeles. A Mexico win over Jamaica would send it to that stadium in March.

Concacaf’s schedule page points to its own app and YouTube channel. We have not confirmed which US broadcaster or streaming service carries the match, so check Concacaf’s official listings before kickoff.

Aerial view of Estadio Monterrey in Nuevo León, Mexico
File photo: Estadio Monterrey, in Mexico, which hosts the second leg on 17 November.

What Is Not Known

This is a preview of a schedule, not a news report. Starting lineups are not confirmed.

Ticket details for Monterrey and Jamaica’s squad list are also unconfirmed. We will add them once the federations publish them.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Mexico vs Jamaica?

The first leg is Saturday, 14 November 2026, at 8 p.m. ET in Kingston. The second leg is Tuesday, 17 November, at 9:30 p.m. ET in Monterrey.

What does the winner get?

The aggregate winner reaches the Nations League Finals on 25 to 28 March 2027 in Los Angeles. It also earns a place at the 2027 Gold Cup.

Why does Mexico host only the second leg?

Under the competition rules, the higher-ranked team in each pairing hosts the second leg. Mexico is the top seed.

How can I watch in the US?

We have not confirmed a US broadcaster. Concacaf’s schedule page points to the Concacaf App and Concacaf YouTube.

Sources: Concacaf (official 2026/27 Nations League November schedule); Polymarket (public market data, 11 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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