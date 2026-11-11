Mexico-Jamaica Tie Opens in Kingston
Key Facts
- First leg. Saturday, 14 November 2026, 8 p.m. ET (8 p.m. in Kingston, Jamaica), National Stadium.
- Second leg. Tuesday, 17 November, 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. in Monterrey, Mexico), Estadio Monterrey.
- Stake. The winner over both legs reaches the Concacaf Nations League Finals and the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s top tournament.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto betting market, prices Mexico at 38% to win the whole competition (as of 11 November 2026, 2:22 a.m. ET).
This story is part of our coverage of the Mexico vs Jamaica. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
Latest: Mexico Faces Jamaica on Saturday Night
Mexico starts this two-match tie away in Kingston, Jamaica, and finishes it at home in Monterrey. The first leg of this quarter-final in the Concacaf Nations League kicks off on Saturday, 14 November, at 8 p.m. Eastern time (ET).
Some earlier Rio Times pieces placed the whole tie in Monterrey on 14 November. That was wrong: according to the official schedule, Monterrey hosts only the second leg, on Tuesday, 17 November.
Where and When Mexico Plays Jamaica
Concacaf, the governing body for soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, lists the tie as League A Quarterfinal 4 of the 2026/27 Nations League. Mexico, the top seed, is the “home” team in the second leg only.
The first leg is at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, with kickoff at 8 p.m. local time. Jamaica does not use daylight saving time, so that is also 8 p.m. on the US East Coast.
The second leg is at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Kickoff is 8:30 p.m. local time, which is 9:30 p.m. Eastern.
What the Winner Gets
The winner is decided on aggregate, meaning the goals from both matches are added together. If the total is level, the away-goals rule applies first, then extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout.
The aggregate winner advances to the Nations League Finals, scheduled for 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium, an NFL stadium in Los Angeles. The winner also secures a place at the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s main national-team championship.
The losers do not leave empty-handed: they drop into the Gold Cup Prelims, a second route into the tournament. For Mexico, that means the tie decides whether it books its Gold Cup place now or has to qualify later.
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Mexico — Live Market Board
+0.05%
171,336.99
-0.52%
71,905.78
+0.05%
10,597.06
+0.07%
2,848,945
—
2,528.01
-1.88%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPC MEX
|71,905.78
|+0.05%
|+13.95%
|71,866.30
|—
|—
|—
|USD/MXN
|18.58
|-0.24%
|+1.10%
|18.63
|18.62
|18.56
|—
|WALMEX
|54.45
|-0.26%
|-11.88%
|54.59
|54.96
|53.89
|21,980,029
|GMEXICO
|222.11
|-0.65%
|+40.21%
|223.57
|225.60
|217.80
|6,261,594
|FEMSA
|246.81
|+1.85%
|+41.96%
|242.33
|247.38
|240.01
|2,762,591
|CEMEX
|20.15
|-2.70%
|+6.15%
|20.71
|20.77
|20.12
|17,587,727
|GFNORTE
|210.22
|+0.43%
|+17.02%
|209.31
|211.79
|207.93
|3,668,249
|BIMBO
|70.10
|+2.19%
|+10.13%
|68.60
|70.24
|67.90
|4,564,434
|TELEVISA
|8.85
|+0.34%
|-16.95%
|8.82
|8.92
|8.66
|4,096,246
|AMX
|24.00
|+0.42%
|+13.30%
|23.90
|24.15
|23.87
|38,642,953
|GAP
|449.07
|+2.79%
|+14.09%
|436.86
|451.50
|432.02
|991,304
|ASUR
|268.42
|+0.60%
|-12.48%
|266.82
|268.42
|265.84
|25,635
|OMA
|256.00
|+0.61%
|+7.65%
|254.46
|256.70
|252.39
|493,453
|KOF
|223.03
|+2.58%
|+36.94%
|217.42
|224.19
|216.33
|1,393,876
|GRUMA
|269.08
|-0.01%
|-14.18%
|269.11
|270.43
|266.35
|388,104
|KIMBER
|38.89
|-1.37%
|+8.81%
|39.43
|39.67
|38.85
|4,326,929
|AMX ADR
|25.76
|-1.11%
|+9.62%
|26.05
|25.88
|25.53
|2,930,020
449.07
+2.79%
20.15
-2.70%
223.03
+2.58%
70.10
+2.19%
246.81
+1.85%
38.89
-1.37%
25.76
-1.11%
222.11
-0.65%
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Mexico at 38% to win the 2026/27 Nations League, ahead of the United States at 30% and Canada at 11.8%. That market has about US$12,700 in trades, a small volume, and the prices were read on 11 November 2026 at 2:22 a.m. ET.
These prices are real-money bets, not polls, and they cover the whole competition rather than this single tie. Two thin match markets exist, with only about US$829 and US$130 traded: they price a Mexico win at 57.5% in Kingston and 71.5% in Monterrey.
At that volume they are weak signals.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
Both legs fall in prime time on the East Coast, and the Finals will be played in Los Angeles. A Mexico win over Jamaica would send it to that stadium in March.
Concacaf’s schedule page points to its own app and YouTube channel. We have not confirmed which US broadcaster or streaming service carries the match, so check Concacaf’s official listings before kickoff.
What Is Not Known
This is a preview of a schedule, not a news report. Starting lineups are not confirmed.
Ticket details for Monterrey and Jamaica’s squad list are also unconfirmed. We will add them once the federations publish them.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Mexico vs Jamaica?
The first leg is Saturday, 14 November 2026, at 8 p.m. ET in Kingston. The second leg is Tuesday, 17 November, at 9:30 p.m. ET in Monterrey.
What does the winner get?
The aggregate winner reaches the Nations League Finals on 25 to 28 March 2027 in Los Angeles. It also earns a place at the 2027 Gold Cup.
Why does Mexico host only the second leg?
Under the competition rules, the higher-ranked team in each pairing hosts the second leg. Mexico is the top seed.
How can I watch in the US?
We have not confirmed a US broadcaster. Concacaf’s schedule page points to the Concacaf App and Concacaf YouTube.
Sources: Concacaf (official 2026/27 Nations League November schedule); Polymarket (public market data, 11 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error