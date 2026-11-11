Sheinbaum Says 2027 Mexico Vote Is Funded

MEXICO · POLITICS

Key Facts What President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday 11 November that Mexico’s 2027 elections are guaranteed, budget-wise.

Budget Sheinbaum says the National Electoral Institute (INE) keeps about 36 billion pesos (about US$1.94 billion) after lawmakers cut 6 billion (US$323 million).

Request INE’s governing council asked for about 47 billion pesos (about US$2.5 billion) in August; the government bill had 42.3 billion.

Vote The Chamber of Deputies, Mexico’s lower house, passed the 2027 national budget 352 to 130 early on 11 November.

Election day Sunday 6 June 2027: all 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 17 governorships are on the ballot.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s president says the money is there for next year’s vote, even though lawmakers took billions of pesos from the agency that runs it.

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Mexico’s president says next year’s elections will go ahead with enough money, even after lawmakers cut billions of pesos from the agency that runs them. “Consideramos que desde nuestro punto de vista las elecciones están garantizadas para el 27, presupuestalmente”, Claudia Sheinbaum told her morning press conference on Wednesday 11 November, meaning that in the government’s view the 2027 vote is guaranteed as far as the budget goes.

She said the National Electoral Institute (INE), the independent agency that organises federal elections, keeps about 36 billion pesos (about US$1.94 billion at 18.58 pesos per US$). She called that an important sum and very similar to what INE had in 2024 once inflation is counted.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

How Big the Cut Was

Deputies in the budget committee first moved 5 billion pesos away from INE and, on Friday 6 November, added another 1 billion pesos, a total of 6 billion pesos (about US$323 million). The committee approved the 2027 budget bill by 30 votes to 13, and its chair, Merilyn Gómez Pozos of Sheinbaum’s governing Morena party, said “en total le quitamos seis mil millones de pesos”.

The full Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, then passed the 2027 federal budget by 352 to 130 in the vote on the detailed articles, after an overnight session, early on Wednesday 11 November. The budget totals about 10.64 trillion pesos (about US$572 billion), which is 1.3% more than in 2026 after inflation.

The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies, in 2009. Photo: Thelmadatter / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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What INE Had Asked For

In August INE’s governing council approved a draft request of about 47 billion pesos (about US$2.5 billion) for 2027. The government’s own budget bill had proposed 42.3 billion pesos (about US$2.3 billion) for INE, and Sheinbaum had called INE’s request “exagerado”, or excessive, on 5 August.

The first 5 billion pesos went to a range of programmes, including the search for missing people, environment projects and civil aviation. The extra 1 billion pesos went mainly to early-childhood education, with smaller sums for women’s programmes and tourism.

Héctor Saúl Téllez, a deputy of the opposition National Action Party (PAN), said in committee that the childcare money could serve as political financing for the Labour Party (PT), a smaller left-wing ally of Morena. That is his allegation, and we have not seen a reply from the PT.

Who Voted Against

Opposition parties, including the PAN and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the former long-ruling party, voted against the budget bill in committee. We have not seen INE’s own reply to the final figure.

What Is at Stake in June 2027

INE has confirmed that the federal election day is Sunday 6 June 2027, with all 500 seats of the Chamber of Deputies at stake, 300 won by district and 200 filled from party lists. Seventeen states also choose governors that day, and the presidency is not on the ballot.

The Chamber elected in 2027 serves until 2030, which covers the second half of Sheinbaum’s six-year term. Our earlier report on her plan to retry her electoral overhaul after the 2027 elections explains why party-list seats are part of that fight.

What It Means for You

Mexico is among the largest trading partners of the United States, so a well-funded and orderly election helps investors and companies plan around the next Congress. The government says the money for the vote is not in doubt, and any dispute over who runs or pays for it would be a risk worth watching.

Readers who follow Mexican assets can compare this with our guide to how Mexico’s electoral system works and our coverage on the Mexico page. Our guide to Mexico’s political parties lists who holds the seats today.

What Is Not Known

Reports give slightly different final figures for INE, from about 35 billion to about 37 billion pesos, while Sheinbaum said about 36 billion. We also do not know which INE tasks will shrink, or whether INE says it can still deliver everything planned for 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sheinbaum say about the 2027 election budget?

On 11 November she said the 2027 elections are guaranteed budget-wise. She said INE keeps about 36 billion pesos (about US$1.94 billion).

How much was cut from the INE budget?

Deputies in the budget committee moved 6 billion pesos (about US$323 million) away from INE, 5 billion in the first draft and 1 billion more on 6 November. The government’s bill had proposed 42.3 billion pesos (about US$2.3 billion).

When are Mexico’s 2027 elections?

Federal election day is Sunday 6 June 2027, according to INE. All 500 deputies and 17 governors are on the ballot.

Who runs elections in Mexico?

INE, the National Electoral Institute, an independent agency, organises federal elections and keeps the voter roll. Electoral courts settle disputes over results.

Sources: Presidency of Mexico, morning press conference, 11 November 2026; National Electoral Institute (INE), 2026-2027 federal election process; Chamber of Deputies, 2027 Expenditure Budget debate and committee vote, 6 and 11 November 2026; exchange rate 18.58 pesos per US$, market rate of 11 November 2026.