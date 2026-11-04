Mexico October Factory Index Slips to 49.5

Rio Times Markets · Mexico

Mexico’s factories slipped into contraction in October, with the S&P Global manufacturing index falling to 49.5 from 50.3.

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Forecast Analysts expected 50.1, so the index missed by 0.6 points.

Reading Below 50 means more factories report decline than growth; September was just above it.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 68.0% to Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, holding rates in November (4 Nov, 1:27 a.m. ET).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What The Survey Shows

The S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October 2026, down 0.8 points from 50.3 in September. The PMI is a monthly survey of purchasing managers, and 50 is the line between growth and decline.

Analysts had expected 50.1, so the index missed the forecast by 0.6 points. September’s 50.3 had been a brief step above the line, and October takes the index back under it.

File photo: an industrial site in the El Bajío manufacturing corridor, Silao, Mexico.

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Why It Matters Abroad

Mexico’s factories sell most of their exports to the United States, so their mood is an early read on trade flows north of the border. A reading just under 50 signals a marginal deterioration, not a slump.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

For investors, one month is a warning rather than a trend. The next two readings will show whether the dip is a pause or the start of a longer slide.

What We Do Not Know Yet

The breakdown of orders, output and hiring behind the headline was not available to us, so we cannot say which part pulled the index down. We will not guess at a cause.

We do not know whether 49.5 is a low for the year. The next release will add to the picture.

What Would Confirm Or End The Slide

A November reading below 49.5 would deepen the contraction and show the October dip was more than noise. A reading back above 50.1, the forecast for October, would end it.

Either result lands in early December. Until then, the 50 line is the number to watch.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket traders, who bet real money on a prediction market, put the chance that Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, leaves its rate unchanged in November at 68.0% and a 25 basis point cut at 31.6%, with US$301,086 traded (4 November 2026, 1:27 a.m. ET). Prices are bets, not polls, and a weak factory survey is one of several inputs a central bank can weigh.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Sources: S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing PMI, October 2026 (released 3 November 2026), with consensus and previous values from the RT economic calendar; Polymarket (4 November 2026). Earlier reading: Mexico Manufacturing PMI Rises to 50.3 in September. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a PMI below 50 mean?

The PMI is a survey index. A reading under 50 means more factories reported worsening conditions than improving ones; over 50 means the reverse.

What was Mexico’s factory PMI in October 2026?

S&P Global’s Mexico Manufacturing PMI was 49.5, down from 50.3 in September and below the 50.1 forecast. That is a fall of 0.8 points.

Is Mexican manufacturing in a recession?

Not on this evidence. A reading of 49.5 is a marginal contraction, and one month does not set a trend.

What would show the slide is ending?

A November reading above 50 would show factories reporting growth again. A reading below 49.5 would point to a deeper decline.

More: Mexico news, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

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