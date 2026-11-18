Crime and Justice: Uruguay

A Uruguayan accused drug trafficker allegedly wrote that a grenade should be thrown at a police unit so officers would “stay a bit still”. US prosecutors put his encrypted chats before a Virginia judge on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

The filing matters to readers in the United States because it belongs to a federal narcoterrorism case, where the judge’s ruling will decide whether jurors hear the chats. Sebastián Marset, the accused, is presumed innocent.

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Key Facts Who. Sebastián Marset, a Uruguayan man accused of drug trafficking, held in US federal custody.

What. Encrypted Sky ECC chats allege a 2020 grenade order against Uruguayan police and a threat to a prosecutor.

When. Filed Wednesday 11 November 2026; trial set for Monday 11 January 2027.

As of. Wednesday 18 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. GMT

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Messages from an encrypted chat platform, quoted in a US court filing, describe a grenade attack on Uruguayan police and a threat to a senior prosecutor. Whether jurors will see them is undecided.

The Big Picture

Marset was captured in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on 13 March 2026 and flown to the United States. He has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Virginia to charges that include narcoterrorism conspiracy, a US charge that ties drug trafficking to terrorism.

US prosecutors say he led the Primer Cártel Uruguayo (PCU), the First Uruguayan Cartel. On Wednesday 11 November 2026, prosecutor Anthony T. Aminoff asked Judge Rossie Alston Jr. of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to admit transcripts of Sky ECC messages.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Sky ECC was an encrypted chat platform; Infobae, a news site, reports the messages were obtained in France and then given to US authorities. Búsqueda, a Uruguayan weekly, published the filing’s contents on Thursday 12 November.

File photo, 2012. The Tribuna Olimpica and the Torre de los Homenajes at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Photo: Uwebart, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

Red Uno, a Bolivian broadcaster, and Infobae reported on Wednesday 18 November that on 4 May 2020 Marset wrote, in Spanish, a message that translates as: “Have a grenade thrown at the brigade. That way they stay a bit still.

They have to respect the PCU.” The “brigade” is Uruguay’s anti-drug police directorate in the Prado district of Montevideo, and an attack on the unit took place on 9 May 2020, according to la diaria, a Uruguayan daily.

Red Uno reports that a screenshot in the filing shows one person offering another US$20,000 to have a grenade thrown at the Prado unit. The reply said someone had already been approached, and the outlets do not say who sent the offer.

On 10 May 2020, according to Red Uno and Infobae, Marset wrote that he had a prosecutor’s phone number. He told a contact to use a new phone, send a message and then destroy the phone; Infobae quotes it ending “Greetings from the PCU”.

The prosecutor is Mónica Ferrero, a senior Uruguayan prosecutor whom la diaria calls deputy chief prosecutor of the Court. According to Infobae, agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) got the message after interviewing her, and, according to prosecutors, Marset said he had another person send it because he considered her “incorruptible”.

On Thursday 12 November Ferrero told la diaria: “I hope it is true that he admits he had me killed because I was incorruptible.” The newspaper reported her remarks at an event that day.

Red Uno reports that Marset used the username “Omelette” with his organisation. In a chat with Federico Santoro, described by Red Uno as his right-hand man and treasurer, he wrote that his old account had expired and he had taken “Omelet”, a pun on eggs.

Aminoff also said prosecutors will present evidence that Marset corrupted officials in Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay and Venezuela, la diaria reported on 12 November. These are allegations, and the outlets we read give no names or amounts.

Why It Matters

The case is a US federal narcoterrorism prosecution, so the judge’s ruling before the 11 January 2027 trial decides whether jurors hear the chats. Readers can follow it through the court record, United States v. Marset, in the Eastern District of Virginia.

No market figure bears on this story, and no US$ amount beyond the US$20,000 offer appears in the filing as reported. The bribery allegations touch four countries.

What to Watch

First, Judge Alston’s ruling on admitting the chats, with the date not confirmed. Second, the trial set for Monday 11 January 2027 in federal court in Virginia.

What Is Not Known

We found no defence statement on what the chats say. It is not known who sent the US$20,000 offer, or whether the message reached Ferrero as drafted.

What It Means for You

For readers in the US, this is a live federal case, and the Virginia court record is where the judge’s decision will appear. The filing as reported contains no market-moving figure.

In Plain English

PCU: Primer Cártel Uruguayo, the First Uruguayan Cartel, which US prosecutors say Marset led.

Primer Cártel Uruguayo, the First Uruguayan Cartel, which US prosecutors say Marset led. Sky ECC: an encrypted chat platform whose messages were obtained in France.

an encrypted chat platform whose messages were obtained in France. The brigade: Uruguay’s anti-drug police directorate in Montevideo’s Prado district.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do the chats say about the grenade?

Red Uno and Infobae quote a 4 May 2020 message asking for a grenade to be thrown at the anti-drug police unit. An attack on the unit followed on 9 May 2020, according to la diaria.

Who is Mónica Ferrero?

She is a senior Uruguayan prosecutor, called deputy chief prosecutor of the Court by la diaria. The filing describes a threat to her, and she said she hoped it was true that he admitted ordering it.

Will jurors see the chats?

That is undecided. Judge Rossie Alston Jr. has not ruled, as of 18 November, and the trial is set for Monday 11 January 2027.

What is the Omelette alias?

Red Uno reports that Marset used the username “Omelette” with members of his organisation. In a chat with Federico Santoro he wrote that his old account had expired.

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